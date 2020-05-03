Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: This Tuesday We Riot

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:the week in games
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: This Tuesday We Riot
Screenshot: Means Interactive

The revolution will be televised and also portable. Tonight We Riot releases this week on Switch.

Tonight We Riot looks great. In a time when it feels like governments and large corporations are ruining the world and treating people like crap, it might be nice to have a game where you can rise up and fight back. Plus any game that cares about workers’ rights sounds like something special.

Beyond Tonight We Riot, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 4

  • Taimumari: Complete Edtion | PS4
  • Gem Master | PC
  • Moorhuhn Kart | PC, Mac
  • PhaseWorm | PC, Mac

Tuesday, May 5

  • John Wick Hex | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club | PC
  • Someday You’ll Return | PC
  • Pushy and Pully in Blockland | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Tonight We Riot | Switch
  • Night Jackal | PC
  • Shop Titans | PC
  • Escape: The Brother’s Saloon | PC
  • Battle Baseball | PC
  • Express Thru | PC
  • Old World | PC

Wednesday, May 6

  • Zombies Ruined My Day | Xbox One
  • Task Force Kampas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Ping Redux | PS4
  • Boo’s Balloons | PC
  • Snack Clearing | PC
  • New Yankee 8: Journey of Odysseus | PC

Thursday, May 7

  • Void Bastards | PS4, Switch
  • Infinite: Beyond The Mind | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Spirit of The North | Switch, PC
  • 80's Overdrive | Switch
  • Cloudbase Prime | Switch
  • The Bullet: Time of Revenge | Switch
  • Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl | Switch
  • Gerritory | Switch
  • Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime | Switch
  • Monochrome World | Switch
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill | Switch
  • Slayin 2 | Switch
  • Relic Hunters Zero: Remix | Switch
  • Fledgling Heroes | Switch
  • Tennis Club Story | Switch
  • Pong Quest | Switch
  • Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond | PC
  • Drift21 | PC
  • Swiper | PC
  • Idle Big Devil | PC

Friday, May 8

  • EMMA: Lost In Memories | PS4
  • Fury Unleashed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • SuperMash | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One
  • Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Xbox One
  • Megabyte Punch | Switch
  • Dark Burial | Switch
  • STONE | Switch
  • Feathery Ears | Switch
  • NoWaitHero | PC
  • Enemy On Board | PC, Mac
  • Bone Appetit | PC
  • Jumping Joel - Friends Edition | PC, Mac

Saturday, May 9

  • Highrise Heroes: World Challenge | Switch
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

