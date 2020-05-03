The Week In Games: This Tuesday We Riot

Screenshot : Means Interactive

The revolution will be televised and also portable. Tonight We Riot releases this week on Switch.



Tonight We Riot looks great. In a time when it feels like governments and large corporations are ruining the world and treating people like crap, it might be nice to have a game where you can rise up and fight back. Plus any game that cares about workers’ rights sounds like something special.

Beyond Tonight We Riot, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 4

Taimumari: Complete Edtion | PS4

Gem Master | PC

Moorhuhn Kart | PC, Mac

PhaseWorm | PC, Mac

Tuesday, May 5

John Wick Hex | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Wintermoor Tactics Club | PC

Someday You’ll Return | PC

Pushy and Pully in Blockland | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Tonight We Riot | Switch

Night Jackal | PC

Shop Titans | PC

Escape: The Brother’s Saloon | PC

Battle Baseball | PC

Express Thru | PC

Old World | PC

Wednesday, May 6

Zombies Ruined My Day | Xbox One

Task Force Kampas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Ping Redux | PS4

Boo’s Balloons | PC

Snack Clearing | PC

New Yankee 8: Journey of Odysseus | PC

Thursday, May 7

Void Bastards | PS4, Switch

Infinite: Beyond The Mind | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Spirit of The North | Switch, PC

80's Overdrive | Switch

Cloudbase Prime | Switch

The Bullet: Time of Revenge | Switch

Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl | Switch

Gerritory | Switch

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime | Switch

Monochrome World | Switch

Lonely Mountains: Downhill | Switch

Slayin 2 | Switch

Relic Hunters Zero: Remix | Switch

Fledgling Heroes | Switch

Tennis Club Story | Switch

Pong Quest | Switch

Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond | PC

Drift21 | PC

Swiper | PC

Idle Big Devil | PC

Friday, May 8

EMMA: Lost In Memories | PS4

Fury Unleashed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

SuperMash | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Xbox One

Megabyte Punch | Switch

Dark Burial | Switch

STONE | Switch

Feathery Ears | Switch

NoWaitHero | PC

Enemy On Board | PC, Mac

Bone Appetit | PC

Jumping Joel - Friends Edition | PC, Mac

Saturday, May 9