The Week In Games: The Sweet Release Of Death Stranding

Finally, after years of weird teasers and trailers, we all will have a chance to sit down and actually play Death Stranding. Starring Norman Redus, Death Stranding releases for PS4 this week. If you are curious to know more about the game, check out the great review from Heather Alexandra that’s already on the site.

I’ll be honest, I’m surprised how fast the turn around on Death Stranding was. It was only four years ago that Kojima was first announcing his partnership with Sony and now the game is out. I guess using an engine that has already been built helps save some time. Still, impressive speed from Kojima and his staff.

Beyond Death Stranding, there are a few other releases dropping this week. Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to PC this Tuesday. Need For Speed Heat comes out this week too. And a new game based on the popular Jumanji films starring The Rock releases later this week for multiple platforms. But maybe all you care about is dancing? Well, Just Dance 2020 is out this week as well. A little something for everyone.

And other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, November 4

Hexagun | PC

It Will Find You | PC

Mars Power Industries | PC, Mac

I Will Eat You | PC

Tuesday, November 5

Just Dance 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii

Valfaris | PS4

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Switch

Blacksad: Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Conception Plus: Maidens Of The Twelve Stars | PS4, PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 | PC

Audica | PS4

Planet Zoo | PC

Light Fairytale Episode 1 | PS4

The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game | Switch

Ships | Switch

DemonCrawl | PC

Guildmaster Story | PC, Mac

N.E.O | PC

Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale | PC

Wednesday, November 6

Wizards Of Brandel | Xbox One, PC

Construction Simulator 2 - Console Edition | Switch

Soviet Bear Uni Adventure | PC

A Year Of Rain | PC

Caves And Castles: Underworld | PC

Thursday, November 7

Headsnatchers | Switch, PC

Stay Cool, Kobayashi-San!: A River City Ransom Story | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Incredible Mandy | Switch

Juicy Realm | Switch

MechaNika | PS4

The Grisasia Trilogy | Switch

The Manga Works | Switch

Strange Telephone | Switch

Ritual: Crown Of Horns | Switch

Skybolt Zack | Switch, PC

Monkey Barrels | Switch

puzzlement | Switch

Tokyo Dark-Remembrance | Switch

Asdivine Kamura | Switch

Meanders | Switch

Animus: Harbinger | Switch

Super Street: Racer | Switch

Albedon Wars | PC, Mac

Voxelgram | PC

RotoBrix | PC, Mac

Friday, November 8

Need For Speed Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Jumanji: The Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Death Stranding | PS4

Golem | PSVR

Super Lucky’s Tale | Switch

Sturmwind EX | Xbox One, Switch

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival | Switch

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle Millionaires’ Conspiracy | Switch

Tank Tanks | Xbox One

Valfaris | Xbox One

New Super Luckys Tales | Switch

House Of Golf | Switch

One Person Story | Switch

Football Game | Switch

Blindy | Switch

UBERMOSH: OMEGA | PC

Deep Ocean Rush | PC

Cthulu’s Catharsis | PC

Saturday, November 9