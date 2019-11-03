The Week In Games: The Sweet Release Of Death Stranding

Finally, after years of weird teasers and trailers, we all will have a chance to sit down and actually play Death Stranding. Starring Norman Redus, Death Stranding releases for PS4 this week. If you are curious to know more about the game, check out the great review from Heather Alexandra that’s already on the site.
I’ll be honest, I’m surprised how fast the turn around on Death Stranding was. It was only four years ago that Kojima was first announcing his partnership with Sony and now the game is out. I guess using an engine that has already been built helps save some time. Still, impressive speed from Kojima and his staff.
Beyond Death Stranding, there are a few other releases dropping this week. Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to PC this Tuesday. Need For Speed Heat comes out this week too. And a new game based on the popular Jumanji films starring The Rock releases later this week for multiple platforms. But maybe all you care about is dancing? Well, Just Dance 2020 is out this week as well. A little something for everyone.
And other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, November 4
- Hexagun | PC
- It Will Find You | PC
- Mars Power Industries | PC, Mac
- I Will Eat You | PC
Tuesday, November 5
- Just Dance 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Wii
- Valfaris | PS4
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Switch
- Blacksad: Under The Skin | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Conception Plus: Maidens Of The Twelve Stars | PS4, PC
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | PC
- Audica | PS4
- Planet Zoo | PC
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 | PS4
- The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game | Switch
- Ships | Switch
- DemonCrawl | PC
- Guildmaster Story | PC, Mac
- N.E.O | PC
- Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale | PC
Wednesday, November 6
- Wizards Of Brandel | Xbox One, PC
- Construction Simulator 2 - Console Edition | Switch
- Soviet Bear Uni Adventure | PC
- A Year Of Rain | PC
- Caves And Castles: Underworld | PC
Thursday, November 7
- Headsnatchers | Switch, PC
- Stay Cool, Kobayashi-San!: A River City Ransom Story | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Incredible Mandy | Switch
- Juicy Realm | Switch
- MechaNika | PS4
- The Grisasia Trilogy | Switch
- The Manga Works | Switch
- Strange Telephone | Switch
- Ritual: Crown Of Horns | Switch
- Skybolt Zack | Switch, PC
- Monkey Barrels | Switch
- puzzlement | Switch
- Tokyo Dark-Remembrance | Switch
- Asdivine Kamura | Switch
- Meanders | Switch
- Animus: Harbinger | Switch
- Super Street: Racer | Switch
- Albedon Wars | PC, Mac
- Voxelgram | PC
- RotoBrix | PC, Mac
Friday, November 8
- Need For Speed Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Jumanji: The Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Death Stranding | PS4
- Golem | PSVR
- Super Lucky’s Tale | Switch
- Sturmwind EX | Xbox One, Switch
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival | Switch
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle Millionaires’ Conspiracy | Switch
- Tank Tanks | Xbox One
- Valfaris | Xbox One
- New Super Luckys Tales | Switch
- House Of Golf | Switch
- One Person Story | Switch
- Football Game | Switch
- Blindy | Switch
- UBERMOSH: OMEGA | PC
- Deep Ocean Rush | PC
- Cthulu’s Catharsis | PC
Saturday, November 9
- Little Witch Luana | PC
- Space Wars | PC