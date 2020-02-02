The Week In Games: The Skeksis Are Coming

Remember not that long ago when the idea of more Dark Crystal seemed unlikely or even impossible? Now fans of this franchise have a Netflix series and soon a brand new video game, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, which is coming to all major platforms this week.

I was one of those kids who was too scared to watch the original Dark Crystal. I’m not the biggest fan of creepy puppets and making them huge, relative to younger me, didn’t help. So I’ve never seen the movie. Maybe 2020 is the year I face my fears of giant, ugly birds and watch the original movie.

Beyond that new Dark Crystal game, there a bunch of Switch games coming out. Also, the final game Monster Energy Supercross trilogy is out this week. No spoilers in the comments. There’s also a new Zombie Army game coming out this week. And the nice-looking Knights and Bikes comes out for Switch later this week too.

Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, Feb. 3

Dawn of Fear | PS4

DragonFang - Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon | PC



Ash of Gods: Redemption | PS4

Reknum | PS4

Please The Gods | Switch

Shadowrain | PC



Black Butterfly | PC

Terramancer | PC

Space Elite Force II | PC

JORRY | PC

Choco Pixel 2 | PC

Power Struggle | PC, Mac

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Monster Energy Supercross - The Offical Videogame 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nerved | PS4

Wide Ocean Big Jacket | Switch

Impressions | PC



VII | PC

Gunhouse | PC

Empires In Ruins | PC

Soul Reaper | PC

Elemental Abyss | PC

CORVUS | PC

Wednesday, Feb. 5

7th Sector | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Viator | Xbox One, PC

Zomb | PS4

StretchBot | PC, Mac

Knockout Daddy | PC

Napoleon In Russia | PC, Mac

Top Run | PC, Mac

Juice Mania | PC

The Yellow King | PC

Thursday, Feb. 6

Kunai | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Knights and Bikes | Switch

Code: Realize~Guardian of Rebirth | Switch

PandaBall | PS4

Yuoni: Rises | Switch

SEN: Seven Eight Nine | Switch

Just A Phrase by POWGI | PS4, Switch

Shiny Ski Resort | Switch

Nerved | Switch

Stellaxy | PC

Sector Assault | PC, Mac

ScourgeBringer | PC, Mac

Order Of The Gate Keepers | PC

RACOW | PC

Tales of The Deck | PC, Mac

Friday, Feb. 7

Marooners | Switch

The Turing Test | Switch

Crash Drive 2 | Switch

CarX Drift Racing Online | PS4

EQQO | Switch

Rune Lord | Switch

The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition | Switch

Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker | Switch

Zero Zero Zero Zero | Switch

Bridge Builder Adventure | Switch

Super Korotama | Switch

Celestial | PC

Princess Castle Quest | PC

Saturday, Feb. 8