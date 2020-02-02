The Week In Games: The Skeksis Are Coming

Remember not that long ago when the idea of more Dark Crystal seemed unlikely or even impossible? Now fans of this franchise have a Netflix series and soon a brand new video game, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, which is coming to all major platforms this week.
I was one of those kids who was too scared to watch the original Dark Crystal. I’m not the biggest fan of creepy puppets and making them huge, relative to younger me, didn’t help. So I’ve never seen the movie. Maybe 2020 is the year I face my fears of giant, ugly birds and watch the original movie.
Beyond that new Dark Crystal game, there a bunch of Switch games coming out. Also, the final game Monster Energy Supercross trilogy is out this week. No spoilers in the comments. There’s also a new Zombie Army game coming out this week. And the nice-looking Knights and Bikes comes out for Switch later this week too.
Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, Feb. 3
- Dawn of Fear | PS4
- DragonFang - Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon | PC
- Ash of Gods: Redemption | PS4
- Reknum | PS4
- Please The Gods | Switch
- Shadowrain | PC
- Black Butterfly | PC
- Terramancer | PC
- Space Elite Force II | PC
- JORRY | PC
- Choco Pixel 2 | PC
- Power Struggle | PC, Mac
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Offical Videogame 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nerved | PS4
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket | Switch
- Impressions | PC
- VII | PC
- Gunhouse | PC
- Empires In Ruins | PC
- Soul Reaper | PC
- Elemental Abyss | PC
- CORVUS | PC
Wednesday, Feb. 5
- 7th Sector | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Viator | Xbox One, PC
- Zomb | PS4
- StretchBot | PC, Mac
- Knockout Daddy | PC
- Napoleon In Russia | PC, Mac
- Top Run | PC, Mac
- Juice Mania | PC
- The Yellow King | PC
Thursday, Feb. 6
- Kunai | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Knights and Bikes | Switch
- Code: Realize~Guardian of Rebirth | Switch
- PandaBall | PS4
- Yuoni: Rises | Switch
- SEN: Seven Eight Nine | Switch
- Just A Phrase by POWGI | PS4, Switch
- Shiny Ski Resort | Switch
- Nerved | Switch
- Stellaxy | PC
- Sector Assault | PC, Mac
- ScourgeBringer | PC, Mac
- Order Of The Gate Keepers | PC
- RACOW | PC
- Tales of The Deck | PC, Mac
Friday, Feb. 7
- Marooners | Switch
- The Turing Test | Switch
- Crash Drive 2 | Switch
- CarX Drift Racing Online | PS4
- EQQO | Switch
- Rune Lord | Switch
- The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker | Switch
- Zero Zero Zero Zero | Switch
- Bridge Builder Adventure | Switch
- Super Korotama | Switch
- Celestial | PC
- Princess Castle Quest | PC
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Elea: Paradigm Shift | Switch