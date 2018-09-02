This week we’ve got Spider-Man, Dragon Quest XI, a new Destiny 2 expansion, and a whole heap of other interesting games.

I’m most interested in what’s going on with the Spider-Man game. I spent probably 200 hours of my teen life sucked into the Spider-Man 2 film tie-in game, and if this is even half as interesting as that was I will be pretty fully in. I’m going to need him to deliver pizzas, though.

There’s also Dragon Quest XI, a game that I didn’t care for but that Professional Dragon Quest Expert Tim Rogers really liked a whole bunch. It will finally be released into the court of public opinion so that you can be the judge.

Although I wasn’t aware of it before I started putting this roundup together, I am now intrigued by 428: Shibuya Scramble, and I might pick it up on a whim just to see what’s up.

Anyway, that’s enough rambling from me. I need to go back to pursuing pictures of Spider-Man being rude anyway. What follows is a list of some of the games coming out over the next couple weeks.

Monday, September 3

Claws of Furry | Switch

Tuesday, September 4

428: Shibuya Scramble | PS4, PC



Apocalypse Rider | PS VR



Arcade Islands: Volume One | PS4



Claws of Furry | Xbox One, PC



Destiny 2: Forsaken | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Dimension Drive | PS4, Xbox One



Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4, PC



FullBlast | PS4



God Wars: The Complete Legend | Switch



Moonfall Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Ninjin: Clash of Carrots | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Planet Alpha | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Shadows: Awakening | PS4, Xbox One



Slime Rancher | Xbox One, PS4



Son of a Witch | Switch



The Long Dark | PS4, Xbox One



Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner - MARS | PS4, PC

Wednesday, September 5

FullBlast | Xbox One

Thursday, September 6

Broforce | Switch



Gone Home | Switch



Hyper Light Drifter | Switch



Kentucky Robo Chicken | Switch



Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition | Switch



Shikhondo - Soul Eater | Switch

Friday, September 7

Arcade Islands: Volume One | Xbox One



Dead Age | Xbox One



Fullblast | Switch



Immortal: Unchained | PS4, Xbox One, PC



King’s Guard TD | Xbox One



Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4



Mummy Pinball | Switch



NASCAR Heat 3 | PS4, Xbox One



NBA Live 19: The One Edition | PS4, Xbox One



Out of the Box | Xbox One



Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands | Xbox One



Sigi - A Fart For Melusina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy | PS4, Switch



Super Inefficient Golf | Switch



Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat Corps | Switch



Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad | Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, September 10

Dust: An Elysian Tale | Switch

Tuesday, September 11

NBA 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, September 12

Time Carnage | Switch

Thursday, September 13

Bastion | Switch



Danger Mouse: The Danger Games | Switch



Defunct | Switch



Nefarious | Switch



Old School Musical | Switch



Senran Kagura Reflexions | Switch



Stay | Switch



Super Dungeon Tactics | Switch



Surgeon Simulator CPR | Switch



Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut | Switch

Friday, September 14

NHL 19 | PS4, Xbox One



ReCore: Definitive Edition | PC



Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Super Lucky’s Tale | PC

Correction: The current month is September, not August.