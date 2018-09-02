Image: Marvel

This week we’ve got Spider-Man, Dragon Quest XI, a new Destiny 2 expansion, and a whole heap of other interesting games.

I’m most interested in what’s going on with the Spider-Man game. I spent probably 200 hours of my teen life sucked into the Spider-Man 2 film tie-in game, and if this is even half as interesting as that was I will be pretty fully in. I’m going to need him to deliver pizzas, though.

There’s also Dragon Quest XI, a game that I didn’t care for but that Professional Dragon Quest Expert Tim Rogers really liked a whole bunch. It will finally be released into the court of public opinion so that you can be the judge.

Although I wasn’t aware of it before I started putting this roundup together, I am now intrigued by 428: Shibuya Scramble, and I might pick it up on a whim just to see what’s up.

Anyway, that’s enough rambling from me. I need to go back to pursuing pictures of Spider-Man being rude anyway. What follows is a list of some of the games coming out over the next couple weeks.

Advertisement

Monday, September 3

  • Claws of Furry | Switch

Tuesday, September 4

  • 428: Shibuya Scramble | PS4, PC
  • Apocalypse Rider | PS VR
  • Arcade Islands: Volume One | PS4
  • Claws of Furry | Xbox One, PC
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Dimension Drive | PS4, Xbox One
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4, PC
  • FullBlast | PS4
  • God Wars: The Complete Legend | Switch
  • Moonfall Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ninjin: Clash of Carrots | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Planet Alpha | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Shadows: Awakening | PS4, Xbox One
  • Slime Rancher | Xbox One, PS4
  • Son of a Witch | Switch
  • The Long Dark | PS4, Xbox One
  • Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner - MARS | PS4, PC

Wednesday, September 5

  • FullBlast | Xbox One

Thursday, September 6

  • Broforce | Switch
  • Gone Home | Switch
  • Hyper Light Drifter | Switch
  • Kentucky Robo Chicken | Switch
  • Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition | Switch
  • Shikhondo - Soul Eater | Switch

Friday, September 7

  • Arcade Islands: Volume One | Xbox One
  • Dead Age | Xbox One
  • Fullblast | Switch
  • Immortal: Unchained | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • King’s Guard TD | Xbox One
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4
  • Mummy Pinball | Switch
  • NASCAR Heat 3 | PS4, Xbox One
  • NBA Live 19: The One Edition | PS4, Xbox One
  • Out of the Box | Xbox One
  • Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands | Xbox One
  • Sigi - A Fart For Melusina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy | PS4, Switch
  • Super Inefficient Golf | Switch
  • Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat Corps | Switch
  • Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad | Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, September 10

  • Dust: An Elysian Tale | Switch

Tuesday, September 11

  • NBA 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, September 12

  • Time Carnage | Switch

Thursday, September 13

  • Bastion | Switch
  • Danger Mouse: The Danger Games | Switch
  • Defunct | Switch
  • Nefarious | Switch
  • Old School Musical | Switch
  • Senran Kagura Reflexions | Switch
  • Stay | Switch
  • Super Dungeon Tactics | Switch
  • Surgeon Simulator CPR | Switch
  • Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut | Switch

Friday, September 14

  • NHL 19 | PS4, Xbox One
  • ReCore: Definitive Edition | PC
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Super Lucky’s Tale | PC

Correction: The current month is September, not August.