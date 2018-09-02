This week we’ve got Spider-Man, Dragon Quest XI, a new Destiny 2 expansion, and a whole heap of other interesting games.
I’m most interested in what’s going on with the Spider-Man game. I spent probably 200 hours of my teen life sucked into the Spider-Man 2 film tie-in game, and if this is even half as interesting as that was I will be pretty fully in. I’m going to need him to deliver pizzas, though.
There’s also Dragon Quest XI, a game that I didn’t care for but that Professional Dragon Quest Expert Tim Rogers really liked a whole bunch. It will finally be released into the court of public opinion so that you can be the judge.
Although I wasn’t aware of it before I started putting this roundup together, I am now intrigued by 428: Shibuya Scramble, and I might pick it up on a whim just to see what’s up.
Anyway, that’s enough rambling from me. I need to go back to pursuing pictures of Spider-Man being rude anyway. What follows is a list of some of the games coming out over the next couple weeks.
Monday, September 3
- Claws of Furry | Switch
Tuesday, September 4
- 428: Shibuya Scramble | PS4, PC
- Apocalypse Rider | PS VR
- Arcade Islands: Volume One | PS4
- Claws of Furry | Xbox One, PC
- Destiny 2: Forsaken | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dimension Drive | PS4, Xbox One
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age | PS4, PC
- FullBlast | PS4
- God Wars: The Complete Legend | Switch
- Moonfall Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Planet Alpha | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Shadows: Awakening | PS4, Xbox One
- Slime Rancher | Xbox One, PS4
- Son of a Witch | Switch
- The Long Dark | PS4, Xbox One
- Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner - MARS | PS4, PC
Wednesday, September 5
- FullBlast | Xbox One
Thursday, September 6
- Broforce | Switch
- Gone Home | Switch
- Hyper Light Drifter | Switch
- Kentucky Robo Chicken | Switch
- Lifeless Planet: Premiere Edition | Switch
- Shikhondo - Soul Eater | Switch
Friday, September 7
- Arcade Islands: Volume One | Xbox One
- Dead Age | Xbox One
- Fullblast | Switch
- Immortal: Unchained | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- King’s Guard TD | Xbox One
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4
- Mummy Pinball | Switch
- NASCAR Heat 3 | PS4, Xbox One
- NBA Live 19: The One Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Out of the Box | Xbox One
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands | Xbox One
- Sigi - A Fart For Melusina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy | PS4, Switch
- Super Inefficient Golf | Switch
- Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat Corps | Switch
- Yo-Kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad | Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, September 10
- Dust: An Elysian Tale | Switch
Tuesday, September 11
- NBA 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, September 12
- Time Carnage | Switch
Thursday, September 13
- Bastion | Switch
- Danger Mouse: The Danger Games | Switch
- Defunct | Switch
- Nefarious | Switch
- Old School Musical | Switch
- Senran Kagura Reflexions | Switch
- Stay | Switch
- Super Dungeon Tactics | Switch
- Surgeon Simulator CPR | Switch
- Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut | Switch
Friday, September 14
- NHL 19 | PS4, Xbox One
- ReCore: Definitive Edition | PC
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Super Lucky’s Tale | PC
Correction: The current month is September, not August.