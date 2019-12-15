The Week In Games: The Goose Is Loose On PS4 And Xbox One

HONK! The internet’s favorite game, Untitled Goose Game, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this week. Meanwhile, the rest of the week is mostly empty. As usual, this close to Christmas means fewer games are coming out.

These next few weeks are the perfect time to catch up on games you wanted to play this year or finally finish that game you started but never completed. For me, I’ll be finishing up The Outer Worlds this week and hopefully squeezing in some last-minute indie games before the end of the year.

Beyond the goose game coming to more platforms, there are some other games dropping next week. Not many though. I want to call special attention to Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour on Switch. Go look at that game and see if you notice anything...interesting about it. There’s also the delightful looking Wattam coming to PS4 and PC. And yes, someone quickly made a game called OK Boomer. It’s out on Steam this week. It doesn’t look good.

And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:

Monday, Dec. 16

Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour | Switch

Treasure Rangers | PS4

Ground War | PC

Sapper | PC

Mahjong Gold | PC

Bomber Fox | PC

Slippery Sausage | PC, Mac

Tuesday, Dec, 17

Untitled Goose Game | PS4, Xbox One

Tamashii | PS4

XenoRaptor | PS4

Demons With Shotguns | PS4

Wattam | PS4, PC

Straimium Immortaly | PS4

Demon Pit | PS4

Rift Keeper | Switch

Merge Towers | PC

Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ | PC, Mac

Bloody Trains | PC

Potata: Chapter One | PC

Sin Chess | PC

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Super Korotama | PC, Mac

Sweater? OK! - The Dilogy | PC

Tip Of The Spear: Task Force Elite | PC

Fight Of Animals | PC

Thursday, Dec. 19

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX | Xbox One

Dual Brain Vol. 1: Calculation | Switch

KUUKIYOMI: Consdier It! | Switch

JDM Racing | Switch

Mirror | Switch

Melbits World | Switch

Bayala - The Game | PS4, Switch

Regions Of Ruin | PS4

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | PC

Moves | PC

The Good Time Garden | PC

Hexon | PC

Elf Manor | PC

Friday, Dec. 20