The Week In Games: The Goose Is Loose On PS4 And Xbox One

HONK! The internet’s favorite game, Untitled Goose Game, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One this week. Meanwhile, the rest of the week is mostly empty. As usual, this close to Christmas means fewer games are coming out.
These next few weeks are the perfect time to catch up on games you wanted to play this year or finally finish that game you started but never completed. For me, I’ll be finishing up The Outer Worlds this week and hopefully squeezing in some last-minute indie games before the end of the year.
Beyond the goose game coming to more platforms, there are some other games dropping next week. Not many though. I want to call special attention to Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour on Switch. Go look at that game and see if you notice anything...interesting about it. There’s also the delightful looking Wattam coming to PS4 and PC. And yes, someone quickly made a game called OK Boomer. It’s out on Steam this week. It doesn’t look good.
And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:
Monday, Dec. 16
- Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour | Switch
- Treasure Rangers | PS4
- Ground War | PC
- Sapper | PC
- Mahjong Gold | PC
- Bomber Fox | PC
- Slippery Sausage | PC, Mac
Tuesday, Dec, 17
- Untitled Goose Game | PS4, Xbox One
- Tamashii | PS4
- XenoRaptor | PS4
- Demons With Shotguns | PS4
- Wattam | PS4, PC
- Straimium Immortaly | PS4
- Demon Pit | PS4
- Rift Keeper | Switch
- Merge Towers | PC
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ | PC, Mac
- Bloody Trains | PC
- Potata: Chapter One | PC
- Sin Chess | PC
Wednesday, Dec. 18
- Super Korotama | PC, Mac
- Sweater? OK! - The Dilogy | PC
- Tip Of The Spear: Task Force Elite | PC
- Fight Of Animals | PC
Thursday, Dec. 19
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX | Xbox One
- Dual Brain Vol. 1: Calculation | Switch
- KUUKIYOMI: Consdier It! | Switch
- JDM Racing | Switch
- Mirror | Switch
- Melbits World | Switch
- Bayala - The Game | PS4, Switch
- Regions Of Ruin | PS4
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | PC
- Moves | PC
- The Good Time Garden | PC
- Hexon | PC
- Elf Manor | PC
Friday, Dec. 20
- Cold Silence | Xbox One
- Aery | Xbox One
- 60 Parsecs! | Switch
- Farabel | Switch
- Dreamball | PS4
- Soccer Pinball | PS4
- The Inner Friend | PS4
- Unit 4 | PS4
- Future Pool | PC
- One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party | PC
- Oh, Jeez, Oh No, My Rabbits Are Gone! | PC
- OK Boomer | PC
- The Sword | PC
- Necro Wars | PC