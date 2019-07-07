Dr. Mario has fired his brother, Dr. Luigi and now has control over the clinic once more and he is ready to start giving people pills. So many pills. Dr. Mario World for phones is coming out later this week.
I don’t think Mario is qualified to be a doctor and I don’t think Luigi is any more qualified, either. What I want to know is who in the Mario universe is actually qualified to be a doctor? Wario? Bowser? Peach? Toad? I think we can safely say Yoshi is not doctor material.
Beyond a new Dr. Mario game, next week has a few other things releasing for various platforms. It is still summer time out there, so we are still in the quiet season for video game releases. Dragon Quest Builders 2 comes out next week, God Eater 3 comes to Switch and for those of us who love puzzles, but don’t want to actually put together a real puzzle, Bepuzzled Jigsaw Puzzle: Aquatic drops at the end of the week on Steam.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, July 8
- Square Norm | PC
- Detonation | PC
- Life ed | PC
- Arcade Simulator | PC, Mac
- Cooking Trip: Back On The Road | PC
Tuesday, July 9
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- They Are Billions | PS4
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! | Switch
- Senran Kagura: Peach Ball | Switch
- KEIKA - A Puzzle Adventure | PC
- SINNERS | PC
- Adventures Of Isabelle Fine: Murder On Rails | PC
- Master Of The Forbidden Sea | PC
- OldWar 2 | PC
- Hyperlight Ultimate | Switch
Wednesday, July 10
- SolSerpah | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Doughlings: Invasion | Xbox One
- Grass Cutter - Mutated Lawns | Xbox One, Switch
- Emoji Charades | PC
- Godhood | PC, Mac
- Dr. Mario World | Android, iOS
Thursday, July 11
- Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble | Switch, PC
- Blazing Chrome | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Eagle Island | Switch, PC, Mac
- RED HOT VENGEANCE | PC
- Skulls Of The Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition | Switch
- Professor Lupo And His Horrible Pets | Switch
- Doodle God: Crime City | Switch
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Feet | Switch
- Dead In Vinland - True Viking Edition | Switch
- Metaloid: Origin | Switch
- Wayout | Switch
- Vektor Wars | Switch
- Psyvariar Delta | Switch
Friday, July 12
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PS4, Switch
- Lethal League Blaze | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Aggelos | PS4, Xbox One
- God Eater 3 | Switch
- Streets Of Rogue | Xbox One
- 1000$ | PC
- Poly Mole | PC, Mac
- Neon Slashers | PC
- Royal Life: Hard To Be Queen | PC
- Spy Tactics | PC, Mac
- Isotiles 2 | PC, Mac
- Super Mutant Alien Assault | Switch
- Mad Bullets | Switch
- Distrust | Switch
Saturday, July 13
- Bepuzzled Jigsaw Puzzle: Aquatic | PC