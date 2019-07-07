Dr. Mario has fired his brother, Dr. Luigi and now has control over the clinic once more and he is ready to start giving people pills. So many pills. Dr. Mario World for phones is coming out later this week.



I don’t think Mario is qualified to be a doctor and I don’t think Luigi is any more qualified, either. What I want to know is who in the Mario universe is actually qualified to be a doctor? Wario? Bowser? Peach? Toad? I think we can safely say Yoshi is not doctor material.

Beyond a new Dr. Mario game, next week has a few other things releasing for various platforms. It is still summer time out there, so we are still in the quiet season for video game releases. Dragon Quest Builders 2 comes out next week, God Eater 3 comes to Switch and for those of us who love puzzles, but don’t want to actually put together a real puzzle, Bepuzzled Jigsaw Puzzle: Aquatic drops at the end of the week on Steam.



Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, July 8

Square Norm | PC

Detonation | PC

Life ed | PC

Arcade Simulator | PC, Mac

Cooking Trip: Back On The Road | PC

Tuesday, July 9

Bear With Me: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

They Are Billions | PS4

Umihara Kawase Fresh! | Switch

Senran Kagura: Peach Ball | Switch

KEIKA - A Puzzle Adventure | PC

SINNERS | PC

Adventures Of Isabelle Fine: Murder On Rails | PC

Master Of The Forbidden Sea | PC

OldWar 2 | PC

Hyperlight Ultimate | Switch

Wednesday, July 10

SolSerpah | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Doughlings: Invasion | Xbox One

Grass Cutter - Mutated Lawns | Xbox One, Switch

Emoji Charades | PC

Godhood | PC, Mac

Dr. Mario World | Android, iOS

Thursday, July 11

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble | Switch, PC

Blazing Chrome | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Eagle Island | Switch, PC, Mac

RED HOT VENGEANCE | PC

Skulls Of The Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition | Switch

Professor Lupo And His Horrible Pets | Switch

Doodle God: Crime City | Switch

Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Feet | Switch

Dead In Vinland - True Viking Edition | Switch

Metaloid: Origin | Switch

Wayout | Switch

Vektor Wars | Switch

Psyvariar Delta | Switch

Friday, July 12

Dragon Quest Builders 2 | PS4, Switch

Lethal League Blaze | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Aggelos | PS4, Xbox One

God Eater 3 | Switch

Streets Of Rogue | Xbox One

1000$ | PC

Poly Mole | PC, Mac

Neon Slashers | PC

Royal Life: Hard To Be Queen | PC

Spy Tactics | PC, Mac

Isotiles 2 | PC, Mac

Super Mutant Alien Assault | Switch

Mad Bullets | Switch

Distrust | Switch

Saturday, July 13