The Week In Games: The British (Pokémon) Are Coming!

A brand new Pokemon game is releasing this week. I’m not even a big Pokemon fan and I’m still excited about Sword and Shield, the first big main entry Pokemon RPG to land on home consoles. Sure, not all the Pokemon from the past are coming back, but I doubt the internet will get angry about that...

Actually, it seems like the internet, at least part of it, is very upset about this. I get some of the sadness and anger. People have favorites and they’ve been playing these games for years and years. So having to leave behind what is basically an old friend hurts. But I also get that this was going to have to happen eventually. Did we all really think that in 20 years they would have 2000+ Pokemon in one game?

Beyond Pokemon Sword and Shield, the week is filled with a bunch of games and a lot of variety. Do you want to be a powerful Jedi? Go play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Do you want to catch Alaskan King Crab? Go play The Deadliest Catch: The Game. Or maybe you just want to chill and become a small insect. Well, go play Bee Simulator, which comes out later this week too.

And A LOT of other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:

Monday, November 11

Romancing Saga 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC

Truck Driver | PC

The Mims Beginning | Switch

Star Police | PC

Ray Eager | PC

Darkour | PC, Mac

Highway Game | PC

Tuesday, November 12

Yaga | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bee Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time | PS4, PC

DRAW CHILLY | Switch, PC

Thief Of Thieves: Season One | Switch

Mad Games Tycoon | Switch

Zen Chess Collection | Switch

Village Monsters | PC, Mac

Gun Crazy | PC

The Last Pixel | PC

Unity Of Command II | PC

UpMove | PC

Wednesday, November 13

Last Labyrinth | PS4, PC

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix | PS4

Spider Solitaire F | Xbox One

Holedown | Switch

NABOKI | PC, Mac

Soko Loco Deluxe | PC, Mac

Incredible Dracula: Witches’ Curse | PC

Thursday, November 14

Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory | PC

Some Distant Memory | Switch, PC, Mac

Blacksad: Under The Skin | PC, Mac

Sparklite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Fractured Minds | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition | PC

Kingdom Under Fire II | PC

Gear.Club Unlimted 2 Porsche Edition | Switch

Bee Simulator | PC

Push The Crate | Switch

Galactic Defense Squadron | Switch

Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves | Switch

Balthazar’s Dream | Switch

Labyrinth Of The Witch | Switch

Scarlett Mysteries Cursed Child | Switch

Perils Of Baking | Switch

Overlanders | Switch

Rocket Wars | Switch

Squidgies Takeover | Switch

Truck Life | PC

Deadliest Catch: The Game | PC

Lootcraft | PC, Mac

Ghost Files 2: Memory Of A Crime | PC, Mac

Infinite Sparkles | PC

Battle Master | PC

Friday, November 15

Tracks - The Train Set Game | Xbox One

Pokemon Shield | Switch

Pokemon Sword | Switch

Woven The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Terminator: Resistance | PC

Astroneer | PS4

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist | PS4, PC

Tokyo Warfare Turnbo | Xbox One

Mars Power Industries | Switch

Tactical Mind 2 | Switch

Go! Fish! Go! | Switch

Future Snooker | PC

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator | PC

Dupli_City | PC, Mac

Between Two Castles | PC

Adventure Galaxy | PC

Nanoworld | PC

Saturday, November 16