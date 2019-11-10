The Week In Games: The British (Pokémon) Are Coming!

A brand new Pokemon game is releasing this week. I’m not even a big Pokemon fan and I’m still excited about Sword and Shield, the first big main entry Pokemon RPG to land on home consoles. Sure, not all the Pokemon from the past are coming back, but I doubt the internet will get angry about that...
Actually, it seems like the internet, at least part of it, is very upset about this. I get some of the sadness and anger. People have favorites and they’ve been playing these games for years and years. So having to leave behind what is basically an old friend hurts. But I also get that this was going to have to happen eventually. Did we all really think that in 20 years they would have 2000+ Pokemon in one game?
Beyond Pokemon Sword and Shield, the week is filled with a bunch of games and a lot of variety. Do you want to be a powerful Jedi? Go play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Do you want to catch Alaskan King Crab? Go play The Deadliest Catch: The Game. Or maybe you just want to chill and become a small insect. Well, go play Bee Simulator, which comes out later this week too.
And A LOT of other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:
Monday, November 11
- Romancing Saga 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita, PC
- Truck Driver | PC
- The Mims Beginning | Switch
- Star Police | PC
- Ray Eager | PC
- Darkour | PC, Mac
- Highway Game | PC
Tuesday, November 12
- Yaga | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bee Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time | PS4, PC
- DRAW CHILLY | Switch, PC
- Thief Of Thieves: Season One | Switch
- Mad Games Tycoon | Switch
- Zen Chess Collection | Switch
- Village Monsters | PC, Mac
- Gun Crazy | PC
- The Last Pixel | PC
- Unity Of Command II | PC
- UpMove | PC
Wednesday, November 13
- Last Labyrinth | PS4, PC
- Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix | PS4
- Spider Solitaire F | Xbox One
- Holedown | Switch
- NABOKI | PC, Mac
- Soko Loco Deluxe | PC, Mac
- Incredible Dracula: Witches’ Curse | PC
Thursday, November 14
- Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory | PC
- Some Distant Memory | Switch, PC, Mac
- Blacksad: Under The Skin | PC, Mac
- Sparklite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Fractured Minds | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition | PC
- Kingdom Under Fire II | PC
- Gear.Club Unlimted 2 Porsche Edition | Switch
- Bee Simulator | PC
- Push The Crate | Switch
- Galactic Defense Squadron | Switch
- Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves | Switch
- Balthazar’s Dream | Switch
- Labyrinth Of The Witch | Switch
- Scarlett Mysteries Cursed Child | Switch
- Perils Of Baking | Switch
- Overlanders | Switch
- Rocket Wars | Switch
- Squidgies Takeover | Switch
- Truck Life | PC
- Deadliest Catch: The Game | PC
- Lootcraft | PC, Mac
- Ghost Files 2: Memory Of A Crime | PC, Mac
- Infinite Sparkles | PC
- Battle Master | PC
Friday, November 15
- Tracks - The Train Set Game | Xbox One
- Pokemon Shield | Switch
- Pokemon Sword | Switch
- Woven The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Terminator: Resistance | PC
- Astroneer | PS4
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist | PS4, PC
- Tokyo Warfare Turnbo | Xbox One
- Mars Power Industries | Switch
- Tactical Mind 2 | Switch
- Go! Fish! Go! | Switch
- Future Snooker | PC
- Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator | PC
- Dupli_City | PC, Mac
- Between Two Castles | PC
- Adventure Galaxy | PC
- Nanoworld | PC
Saturday, November 16
- Favo!+ | PC, Mac