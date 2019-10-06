The Week In Games: The Baba Yaga Is Almost Here...

John Wick Hex is releasing this week, bringing The Baba Yaga his own video game. It looks cool and I’m excited to play it. I hope there’s a pencil in the game I can use to kill everyone. That feels like a perfect Easter egg to include.
I didn’t see the first John Wick film until a few months before the second film was released. I initially thought that the film was about candles or something like that. I’m very stupid. I should have Googled it. Once I did watch it I was very surprised by just how good it was. It didn’t include any candles, but it did include Keanu Reeves. I hear that dude is breathtaking.
Beyond John Wick Hex, a bunch of other games are releasing next week including, if you look hard enough, a new Vita game. It is 2019, nearly 2020, and the Vita getting new games released for it. There’s also a new side-scrolling Yooka-Laylee game, which looks good. And a new entry in the Trine series, with Trine 4. Plus the old Trine games are coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch in one giant collection. Very convenient!
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, October 7
- Junior League Sports | Switch
- Crazy Mini Golf Arcade | Switch
- Legendary Gun | PC
- INFECTIS | PC
- The Void Of Desires | PC
- Spirit Abyss | PC
- Hexa Trains | PC
- A Nightmare’s Trip | PC, Mac
- Space Robinson: Hardcore Roguelike Action | PC
Tuesday, October 8
- Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
- John Wick HEX | PC, Mac
- Call Of Cthulhu | Switch
- Asphalt 9: Legends | Switch
- Indivisible | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Trine: Ultimate Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- A Winter’s Daydream | Xbox One, Switch
- BurgerTime Party! | Switch
- Atlas | Xbox One
- Concrete Genie | PS4
- The Bradwell Conspiracy | PS4, PC
- Worst Than Death | Switch, PC
- Dodge Hard | Switch
- Aldred - Knight Of Honor | Switch
- Reventure | Switch
- CHIKARA: Action Arcade Wrestling | PC
- Love Esquire - RPG/Dating Sim/Visual Novel | PC, Mac
Wednesday, October 9
- Draw A Stickman: EPIC 2 | Xbox One
- Dragon Star Varnir | PC
- Stellatum | Xbox One, Switch
- Blocksl: Richard III | PC, Mac
- Morok | PC
- Heroes Of Hellas Origins: Part One | PC
Thursday, October 10
- Spirt Hunter: NG | PS4, Switch, Vita, PC
- Mistover | PS4, Switch, PC
- We Were Here Together | PC, Mac
- A Knight’s Quest | PS4, Switch, PC
- River City Melee Mach!! | PS4, Switch, PC
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive | Switch, PC
- Valfaris | Switch, PC
- The Bradwell Conspiracy | Switch
- Mable & The Wood | Switch
- Deliver Us The Moon | PC
- Monochrome Order | Switch
- Family Tree | Switch
- Bibi & Tina At The Horse Farm | Switch
- Duped | Switch
- Secret Files Sam Peters | Switch
- Contraptions | Switch
- Pocket Stables | Switch
- Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce | Switch
- Midnight Evil | Switch
- Little Briar Rose | Switch
- Radio Commander | PC
- Skyous | PC
- Bewitched | PC
- MMX: Otherworld Mystery - Expanded Edition | PC
- Alive 2 Survive: Tales From The Zombie Apocalypse | PC, Mac
- In Search Of A Home | PC
- Death In The Water | PC
Friday, October 11
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Xbox One
- AeternoBlade II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Frostpunk | PS4, Xbox One
- Active Soccer 2019 | Xbox One
- Earthfall | Switch
- Doraemon: Story Of Seasons | Switch, PC
- Killer Queen Black | Switch, PC
- TwinCop | Xbox One
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars | PC
- A Knight’s Quest | Xbox One
- GRID | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Bradwell Conspiracy | Xbox One
- Silk | Switch
- Fallback | PC
- A Ghostly Tale | PC
- Super Arcade Racing | PC
- Zeke’s Peak | PC