The Week In Games: The Baba Yaga Is Almost Here...

John Wick Hex is releasing this week, bringing The Baba Yaga his own video game. It looks cool and I’m excited to play it. I hope there’s a pencil in the game I can use to kill everyone. That feels like a perfect Easter egg to include.

I didn’t see the first John Wick film until a few months before the second film was released. I initially thought that the film was about candles or something like that. I’m very stupid. I should have Googled it. Once I did watch it I was very surprised by just how good it was. It didn’t include any candles, but it did include Keanu Reeves. I hear that dude is breathtaking.

Beyond John Wick Hex, a bunch of other games are releasing next week including, if you look hard enough, a new Vita game. It is 2019, nearly 2020, and the Vita getting new games released for it. There’s also a new side-scrolling Yooka-Laylee game, which looks good. And a new entry in the Trine series, with Trine 4. Plus the old Trine games are coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch in one giant collection. Very convenient!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, October 7

Junior League Sports | Switch

Crazy Mini Golf Arcade | Switch

Legendary Gun | PC

INFECTIS | PC

The Void Of Desires | PC

Spirit Abyss | PC

Hexa Trains | PC

A Nightmare’s Trip | PC, Mac

Space Robinson: Hardcore Roguelike Action | PC

Tuesday, October 8

Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC

John Wick HEX | PC, Mac

Call Of Cthulhu | Switch

Asphalt 9: Legends | Switch

Indivisible | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Trine: Ultimate Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

A Winter’s Daydream | Xbox One, Switch

BurgerTime Party! | Switch

Atlas | Xbox One

Concrete Genie | PS4

The Bradwell Conspiracy | PS4, PC

Worst Than Death | Switch, PC

Dodge Hard | Switch

Aldred - Knight Of Honor | Switch

Reventure | Switch

CHIKARA: Action Arcade Wrestling | PC

Love Esquire - RPG/Dating Sim/Visual Novel | PC, Mac

Wednesday, October 9

Draw A Stickman: EPIC 2 | Xbox One

Dragon Star Varnir | PC

Stellatum | Xbox One, Switch

Blocksl: Richard III | PC, Mac

Morok | PC

Heroes Of Hellas Origins: Part One | PC

Thursday, October 10

Spirt Hunter: NG | PS4, Switch, Vita, PC

Mistover | PS4, Switch, PC

We Were Here Together | PC, Mac

A Knight’s Quest | PS4, Switch, PC

River City Melee Mach!! | PS4, Switch, PC

Corpse Party: Blood Drive | Switch, PC

Valfaris | Switch, PC

The Bradwell Conspiracy | Switch

Mable & The Wood | Switch

Deliver Us The Moon | PC

Monochrome Order | Switch

Family Tree | Switch

Bibi & Tina At The Horse Farm | Switch

Duped | Switch

Secret Files Sam Peters | Switch

Contraptions | Switch

Pocket Stables | Switch

Queen’s Quest 4: Sacred Truce | Switch

Midnight Evil | Switch

Little Briar Rose | Switch

Radio Commander | PC

Skyous | PC

Bewitched | PC

MMX: Otherworld Mystery - Expanded Edition | PC

Alive 2 Survive: Tales From The Zombie Apocalypse | PC, Mac

In Search Of A Home | PC

Death In The Water | PC

Friday, October 11