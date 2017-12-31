2018 is here! A year set to bring us long awaited AAA titles and beautiful indie gems. Though... not this week.



Winter is a notoriously harsh time for the world of gaming, and January is usually the low point of this chilly lull. But fear not! This January is giving us some exciting entries in fan favorite series, with the likes of Kirby, Monster Hunter, and Dragon Ball all coming soon. As for this week and next? Well, we have some lovely Switch ports and a few other early releases to consider. I mean just look at the screenshot above of Barbarian Souls. It sure is a game. Yes sir.

Of course you could always keep chugging away on that backlog. Lord knows I still need to start Okami HD and finish Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga. Surely there’s something you should be playing.

Here’s everything that’s coming out.

Monday, January 1

Barbarian Souls — PC

Wednesday, January 3

Outbreak: The New Nightmare — Xbox One

Thursday, January 4

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe — Switch

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure Deluxe — Switch

Coming Soon

Thursday January 11

Arcade Archives: Crazy Climber — Switch



Furi — Switch



Super Meat Boy — Switch



What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.

