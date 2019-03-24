Swing batter, batter, swing! You’re out! Other baseball sayings and references! The time has come for the newest entry in the popular MLB The Show franchise. I’m not a big baseball fan, but these games always look so good. If I liked baseball I would play them a lot!

Do baseball video games still do Home Run Derby mini-games? I remember older games doing these types of mini-games and modes and I always enjoyed them. It reminds me of when NBA Live was really good and had the Dunk Contest. I just want to play the fun bonus modes in sports games.

MLB The Show 19 is one of the biggest releases this week, but it isn’t alone. This is a week jam-packed with stuff. This might be one of the busiest Tuesdays I’ve seen since taking over as your weekend editor. The rest of the week is busy too. This week brings us a new Walking Dead episode, a new Yoshi game, a new Tropico and a ton of Switch ports. For Assassin’s Creed fans, AC3 Remastered drops this week. And for fans of shooting robots, Generation Zero is coming out this week too!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday March 25

Battle Bolts | PC

Inventioneers | Switch

President F.net | Switch

Gladiators: Ludus Manager | PC

Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger 2 | PC

SHiRO 11 | PC

ViREFiT | SteamVR, Windows Mixed Reality

Plaguepunk Justice | PC

Lord Of The Click | PC

Paper Fire Rookie Arcade | SteamVR

Song Animals | PC

Tuesday March 26

Xenon Racer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Pharlap - Horse Racing Challenge | PS4

Outward | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Ep4 - PS4, Xbox One, PC

Skyworld | PS4

Seven: Enhanced Edition | PS4, PC

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid | Xbox One, Switch

Space Junkies | PS4, PC

Generation Zero | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nelke & The Legendary: Atleliers Of The New World | PS4, Switch, PC

Danganronpa Trilogy | PS4

MLB The Show 19 | PS4

Grimshade | PC

Air Conflicts: Secret War | Switch

War Theatre | PS4

The Princess Guide | PS4, Switch

Path Of Exile | PS4

OMG Zombies! | Switch

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel | PS4

Wednesday March 27

Windscape | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tale Of The Fragmented Star: Single Fragment Version | PS4

DayZ | Xbox One

Alien Cruise | Xbox One

Neon Caves | Switch

Haramita | PC

Golden Key | PC

Die Already | PC, Mac

Thursday March 28

Ultrawings | Switch

S.O.N | PS4

Croixleur Sigma | Switch

She Remembered Caterpillars | Switch

Fun! Fun! Animal Park | Switch

Minotaur | PC

The World Next Door | Switch, PC, Mac

GODS Remastered | Switch

Goken | Switch

Inferno Climber: Reborn | Switch

Istanbul: Digital Edition | Switch

Lyrica | Switch

SEGA AGES Alex Kidd In Miracle World | Switch

SEGA AGES Gain Ground | Switch

Undead’s Building | Switch

Super Tennis Blast | PC

The Horus Heresy: Legions | PC, Mac

TOk 2 | PC

Friday March 29

Them & Us | PC

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Operencia: The Stolen Sun | Xbox One, PC

Legendary Eleven | PS4

Yoshi’s Crafted World | Switch

The End Is Nigh | PS4

Where The Bees Make Honey | PS4

Tropico 6 | PC, Mac, Linux

GODS Remastered | PS4

Virus Expansion | PC

Rules Of The Mafia: Trade & Blood | PC, Mac

Hotlap Heroes | PC

City Blocks | PC

Gems Of Magic: Lost Family | PC

Saturday March 30

Bum Simulator | PC

Brood | PC

Frank And 10 Roots | PC

Sunday March 31

