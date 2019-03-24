Swing batter, batter, swing! You’re out! Other baseball sayings and references! The time has come for the newest entry in the popular MLB The Show franchise. I’m not a big baseball fan, but these games always look so good. If I liked baseball I would play them a lot!
Do baseball video games still do Home Run Derby mini-games? I remember older games doing these types of mini-games and modes and I always enjoyed them. It reminds me of when NBA Live was really good and had the Dunk Contest. I just want to play the fun bonus modes in sports games.
MLB The Show 19 is one of the biggest releases this week, but it isn’t alone. This is a week jam-packed with stuff. This might be one of the busiest Tuesdays I’ve seen since taking over as your weekend editor. The rest of the week is busy too. This week brings us a new Walking Dead episode, a new Yoshi game, a new Tropico and a ton of Switch ports. For Assassin’s Creed fans, AC3 Remastered drops this week. And for fans of shooting robots, Generation Zero is coming out this week too!
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday March 25
- Battle Bolts | PC
- Inventioneers | Switch
- President F.net | Switch
- Gladiators: Ludus Manager | PC
- Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger 2 | PC
- SHiRO 11 | PC
- ViREFiT | SteamVR, Windows Mixed Reality
- Plaguepunk Justice | PC
- Lord Of The Click | PC
- Paper Fire Rookie Arcade | SteamVR
- Song Animals | PC
Tuesday March 26
- Xenon Racer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Pharlap - Horse Racing Challenge | PS4
- Outward | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season Ep4 - PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Skyworld | PS4
- Seven: Enhanced Edition | PS4, PC
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid | Xbox One, Switch
- Space Junkies | PS4, PC
- Generation Zero | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nelke & The Legendary: Atleliers Of The New World | PS4, Switch, PC
- Danganronpa Trilogy | PS4
- MLB The Show 19 | PS4
- Grimshade | PC
- Air Conflicts: Secret War | Switch
- War Theatre | PS4
- The Princess Guide | PS4, Switch
- Path Of Exile | PS4
- OMG Zombies! | Switch
- The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel | PS4
Wednesday March 27
- Windscape | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tale Of The Fragmented Star: Single Fragment Version | PS4
- DayZ | Xbox One
- Alien Cruise | Xbox One
- Neon Caves | Switch
- Haramita | PC
- Golden Key | PC
- Die Already | PC, Mac
Thursday March 28
- Ultrawings | Switch
- S.O.N | PS4
- Croixleur Sigma | Switch
- She Remembered Caterpillars | Switch
- Fun! Fun! Animal Park | Switch
- Minotaur | PC
- The World Next Door | Switch, PC, Mac
- GODS Remastered | Switch
- Goken | Switch
- Inferno Climber: Reborn | Switch
- Istanbul: Digital Edition | Switch
- Lyrica | Switch
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd In Miracle World | Switch
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground | Switch
- Undead’s Building | Switch
- Super Tennis Blast | PC
- The Horus Heresy: Legions | PC, Mac
- TOk 2 | PC
Friday March 29
- Them & Us | PC
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun | Xbox One, PC
- Legendary Eleven | PS4
- Yoshi’s Crafted World | Switch
- The End Is Nigh | PS4
- Where The Bees Make Honey | PS4
- Tropico 6 | PC, Mac, Linux
- GODS Remastered | PS4
- Virus Expansion | PC
- Rules Of The Mafia: Trade & Blood | PC, Mac
- Hotlap Heroes | PC
- City Blocks | PC
- Gems Of Magic: Lost Family | PC
Saturday March 30
- Bum Simulator | PC
- Brood | PC
- Frank And 10 Roots | PC
Sunday March 31
- Railroad Corporation | PC