If you like vampires in the middle of summer, then this week is a real treat for you.
I’ve been looking forward to Vampyr for a long time (I’m still a massive fan of Remember Me). That said, I have purposefully kept myself in the dark...with the vampires...about what it is actually about. Hopefully it’s a pleasant surprise, because I’m like 80% sure that the undead are going to appear. They might even have fangs.
Like most weeks, Nintendo Switch owners are rewarded with both big and small releases, and in the buildup before E3 the PS4 and Xbox One crowds are getting their fair share of interesting looking indies like Perils of Baking and Shape of the World. If you like investigation games or visual novels, I would suggest checking out The Infectious Madness of Dr. Dekker. It gets a little tropey at times, and its relationship to positive mental health discourse is, uh, lacking, but it is a genuinely neat game that has a lot going on and I actually really came to love the over-the-top acting delivered by all of the patients.
I’ll stop yammering now so you can see this list of games coming out this week.
Tuesday, June 5
- Aragami: Shadow Edition — Xbox One
- Awkward — Xbox One
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle — PS4, PC
- Happy Birthdays — Switch
- Onrush — PS4, Xbox One
- Perils of Baking — PS4
- Riddled Corpses EX — PS4, PS Vita
- Rollercoaster Legends II: Thor’s Hammer — PS4
- Shape of the World — PS4
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn — PS4, PC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset — PS4, Xbox One
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vampyr — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr — Xbox One
Wednesday, June 6
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon — Xbox One
- HomeStarVR — PSVR
- Riddled Corpses EX — Xbox One
- Shape of the World — Xbox One, Switch
Thursday, June 7
- A Magical High School Girl — Switch
- ACA Neo Geo Riding Hero — Switch
- Awkward — PS4
- Banner Saga 2 — Switch
- Games for Toddlers 2 — Switch
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced — Switch
- Iro Hero — Switch
- Kadobat Wars — Switch
- MotoGP 18 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare — Switch
- Storm Chaser Tornado Alley — Switch
Friday, June 8
- Milanoir — Xbox One
- Operation Hardcore — Switch
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido — Switch, 3DS
Coming Soon
Tuesday, June 12
- Hexologic — Switch
- Tennis World Tour — Switch
Friday, June 15
- Lego The Incredibles — Switch