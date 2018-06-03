If you like vampires in the middle of summer, then this week is a real treat for you.

I’ve been looking forward to Vampyr for a long time (I’m still a massive fan of Remember Me). That said, I have purposefully kept myself in the dark...with the vampires...about what it is actually about. Hopefully it’s a pleasant surprise, because I’m like 80% sure that the undead are going to appear. They might even have fangs.

Like most weeks, Nintendo Switch owners are rewarded with both big and small releases, and in the buildup before E3 the PS4 and Xbox One crowds are getting their fair share of interesting looking indies like Perils of Baking and Shape of the World. If you like investigation games or visual novels, I would suggest checking out The Infectious Madness of Dr. Dekker. It gets a little tropey at times, and its relationship to positive mental health discourse is, uh, lacking, but it is a genuinely neat game that has a lot going on and I actually really came to love the over-the-top acting delivered by all of the patients.

I’ll stop yammering now so you can see this list of games coming out this week.

Tuesday, June 5

Aragami: Shadow Edition — Xbox One



Awkward — Xbox One



BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle — PS4, PC



Happy Birthdays — Switch



Onrush — PS4, Xbox One



Perils of Baking — PS4



Riddled Corpses EX — PS4, PS Vita



Rollercoaster Legends II: Thor’s Hammer — PS4



Shape of the World — PS4



Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn — PS4, PC



The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset — PS4, Xbox One



The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Vampyr — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr — Xbox One



Wednesday, June 6

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon — Xbox One



HomeStarVR — PSVR



Riddled Corpses EX — Xbox One



Shape of the World — Xbox One, Switch



Thursday, June 7

A Magical High School Girl — Switch



ACA Neo Geo Riding Hero — Switch



Awkward — PS4



Banner Saga 2 — Switch



Games for Toddlers 2 — Switch



GRIDD: Retroenhanced — Switch



Iro Hero — Switch



Kadobat Wars — Switch



MotoGP 18 — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare — Switch



Storm Chaser Tornado Alley — Switch



Friday, June 8

Milanoir — Xbox One



Operation Hardcore — Switch

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido — Switch, 3DS



Coming Soon

Tuesday, June 12

Hexologic — Switch



Tennis World Tour — Switch



Friday, June 15