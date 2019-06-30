Stranger Things season 3 is almost here and next week, to coincide with the new season, a game based on the popular show launches on all major platforms. Will Barb return? (Probably not.)

Speaking of strange(r) things, if you scan through this list, you might notice something odd. In the year 2019, we have a WiiU game coming out. According to Nintendo’s official website, Horror Stories is coming out next week for the Wii U. It seems to have originally been a 3DS game and is now being ported to Wii U. Why? I don’t know. But it seems Just Dance isn’t the last game series releasing on the Wii U in 2019.

Beyond Stranger Things 3 and Horror Stories, this is a fairly quiet week. Some ports are coming to the Switch, like Red Faction: Guerilla and What Remains Of Edith Finch. The cool looking Sea Of Solitude is coming out next week too. And for FFXIV fans, the new expansion, Shadowbringers, hits on July 2 for PS4 and PC.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, July 1

Redneck Skeet Shooting | Switch

Ravensgard Arena | PC

Fairytale Solitaire: Red Riding Hood | PC, Mac

Hangman | PC

Boom Boom Bovine | PC, Mac

Tuesday, July 2

WILL: A Wonderful World | PS4

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Expansion | PS4, PC

Psyvariar Delta | PS4, Switch

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered | Switch

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator | Switch



Soccer Kid | PC

Gourmet Warriors | PC

Vollun | PC

Victorian Mysteries: Woman In White | PC

Wednesday, July 3

Illusion of L’Phalcia | Xbox One, PC

OVIVO | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Lucah: Born of a Dream | Switch

Bus Fix 2019 | Switch

Total Party Kill | PC, Mac

Victorian Mysteries: The Yellow Room | PC

Kubifaktorium | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 4

Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Clannad | Switch

Daedalus The Awakening Of Golden Jazz | PC

What Remains Of Edith Finch | Switch

Pure Mahjong | Switch

Ankh Guardian - Treasure Of The Demon’s Temple | Switch

Asdiviine Dios | Switch

Horror Stories | WiiU

Kra-Ken | PC

Hotel Giant | PC

Friday, July 5