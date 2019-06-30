Stranger Things season 3 is almost here and next week, to coincide with the new season, a game based on the popular show launches on all major platforms. Will Barb return? (Probably not.)
Speaking of strange(r) things, if you scan through this list, you might notice something odd. In the year 2019, we have a WiiU game coming out. According to Nintendo’s official website, Horror Stories is coming out next week for the Wii U. It seems to have originally been a 3DS game and is now being ported to Wii U. Why? I don’t know. But it seems Just Dance isn’t the last game series releasing on the Wii U in 2019.
Beyond Stranger Things 3 and Horror Stories, this is a fairly quiet week. Some ports are coming to the Switch, like Red Faction: Guerilla and What Remains Of Edith Finch. The cool looking Sea Of Solitude is coming out next week too. And for FFXIV fans, the new expansion, Shadowbringers, hits on July 2 for PS4 and PC.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, July 1
- Redneck Skeet Shooting | Switch
- Ravensgard Arena | PC
- Fairytale Solitaire: Red Riding Hood | PC, Mac
- Hangman | PC
- Boom Boom Bovine | PC, Mac
Tuesday, July 2
- WILL: A Wonderful World | PS4
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Expansion | PS4, PC
- Psyvariar Delta | PS4, Switch
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered | Switch
- Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator | Switch
- Soccer Kid | PC
- Gourmet Warriors | PC
- Vollun | PC
- Victorian Mysteries: Woman In White | PC
Wednesday, July 3
- Illusion of L’Phalcia | Xbox One, PC
- OVIVO | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Lucah: Born of a Dream | Switch
- Bus Fix 2019 | Switch
- Total Party Kill | PC, Mac
- Victorian Mysteries: The Yellow Room | PC
- Kubifaktorium | PC, Mac
Thursday, July 4
- Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Clannad | Switch
- Daedalus The Awakening Of Golden Jazz | PC
- What Remains Of Edith Finch | Switch
- Pure Mahjong | Switch
- Ankh Guardian - Treasure Of The Demon’s Temple | Switch
- Asdiviine Dios | Switch
- Horror Stories | WiiU
- Kra-Ken | PC
- Hotel Giant | PC
Friday, July 5
- Attack On Titan 2: Final Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sea Of Solitude | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- They Are Billions | Xbox One
- Siralim 3 | Switch
- Dots: Revamped! | PC
- Traffix | PC, Mac
- Hero Express | PC, Mac
- RPG Paper Maker | PC, Mac
- Escape From Chernobyl | PC
- Piko Piko | PC