This week gives us a new Valkyria Chronicles, FIFA 19, and South Park on the Switch.
This is a heavy week when it comes to games, and we’re slowly moving into an absolutely jam-packed fall of big, exciting games every single week. If you’re a soccer (or “football”) fan, then this is the big week of the year for you, as FIFA 19 is landing on a bunch of consoles.
If you’re more like me and enjoy the tactical challenge of war instead of some kicking and yelling, then you’ve got Valkyria Chronicles 4 to occupy your time.
There’s also lots of other new things, like Life is Strange 2 and The Cat and the Coup, for people who enjoy more contemplative storytelling experiences. This really is a robust week with something for everyone, and the real decision is going to be centered on what you want to spend your time playing. It’s a hard decision.
I’ll stop chattering. Here’s a list of games that are coming out during the next couple weeks!
Monday, September 24
- Gaokao.Love.100Days | Switch
- Toon War | PS4
Tuesday, September 25
- A Gummy’s Life | Switch
- The Cat and the Coup | PS4
- Creed: Rise to Glory | PS VR
- Cryptract | PS4
- Dakar 18 | PS4
- Deployment | PS4
- The Escapists: Complete Edition | Switch
- The Grand Museum VR | PS VR
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Jack N’ Jill DX | PS4, PS Vita
- Metal Max Xeno | PS4
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition | Switch
- Pitterpot | PS4
- Punch Line | PS4, PS Vita
- Revenant Dogma | PS4, PS Vita
- South Park: The Stick of Truth | Switch
- Think of the Children | PS4, Switch
- This is the Police 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Timespinner | PS4, PS Vita, PC
- Ultimate Chicken Horse | Switch
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- V-Rally 4 | PC
- Warface | Xbox One
Wednesday, September 26
- Air Missions: Hind | PS4
- Dark Eclipse | PS VR
- Jack N’ Jill DX | Xbox One
- Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 | PS4
- Pillar | Xbox One
- Pizza Titan Ultra | Xbox One
- Think of the Children | Xbox One
Thursday, September 27
- Alwa’s Awakening | Switch
- Armello | Switch
- Exorder | Switch
- Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 | Xbox One, PC
- Moorhuhn Wanted | Switch
- Perception: Remastered | PS4
- Pilot Sports | PS4, Switch
- Rise and Shine | Switch
- TowerFall | Switch
- Wandersong | Switch
- Whispering Willows | Switch
Friday, September 28
- Amnesia: Collection | Xbox One
- Catastronauts | PS4, Xbox One
- Deadliners | Xbox One
- Demon’s Crystals | Switch
- Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch
- FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Freaky Awesome | PS4
- Jack N’ Jill DX | Switch
- Vegas Party | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, October 2
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4
- Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One
- Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story | Switch
Thursday, October 4
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe | Switch
- Party Crashers | Switch
- The Midnight Sanctuary | Switch
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD | Switch
Friday, October 5
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Super Mario Party | Switch