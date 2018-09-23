Image: Sega

This week gives us a new Valkyria Chronicles, FIFA 19, and South Park on the Switch.

This is a heavy week when it comes to games, and we’re slowly moving into an absolutely jam-packed fall of big, exciting games every single week. If you’re a soccer (or “football”) fan, then this is the big week of the year for you, as FIFA 19 is landing on a bunch of consoles.

If you’re more like me and enjoy the tactical challenge of war instead of some kicking and yelling, then you’ve got Valkyria Chronicles 4 to occupy your time.

There’s also lots of other new things, like Life is Strange 2 and The Cat and the Coup, for people who enjoy more contemplative storytelling experiences. This really is a robust week with something for everyone, and the real decision is going to be centered on what you want to spend your time playing. It’s a hard decision.

I’ll stop chattering. Here’s a list of games that are coming out during the next couple weeks!

Monday, September 24

  • Gaokao.Love.100Days | Switch
  • Toon War | PS4

Tuesday, September 25

  • A Gummy’s Life | Switch
  • The Cat and the Coup | PS4
  • Creed: Rise to Glory | PS VR
  • Cryptract | PS4
  • Dakar 18 | PS4
  • Deployment | PS4
  • The Escapists: Complete Edition | Switch
  • The Grand Museum VR | PS VR
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition | PS4, Xbox One
  • Jack N’ Jill DX | PS4, PS Vita
  • Metal Max Xeno | PS4
  • Oh My Godheads: Party Edition | Switch
  • Pitterpot | PS4
  • Punch Line | PS4, PS Vita
  • Revenant Dogma | PS4, PS Vita
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth | Switch
  • Think of the Children | PS4, Switch
  • This is the Police 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Timespinner | PS4, PS Vita, PC
  • Ultimate Chicken Horse | Switch
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • V-Rally 4 | PC
  • Warface | Xbox One

Wednesday, September 26

  • Air Missions: Hind | PS4
  • Dark Eclipse | PS VR
  • Jack N’ Jill DX | Xbox One
  • Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 | PS4
  • Pillar | Xbox One
  • Pizza Titan Ultra | Xbox One
  • Think of the Children | Xbox One

Thursday, September 27

  • Alwa’s Awakening | Switch
  • Armello | Switch
  • Exorder | Switch
  • Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 | Xbox One, PC
  • Moorhuhn Wanted | Switch
  • Perception: Remastered | PS4
  • Pilot Sports | PS4, Switch
  • Rise and Shine | Switch
  • TowerFall | Switch
  • Wandersong | Switch
  • Whispering Willows | Switch

Friday, September 28

  • Amnesia: Collection | Xbox One
  • Catastronauts | PS4, Xbox One
  • Deadliners | Xbox One
  • Demon’s Crystals | Switch
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch
  • FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Freaky Awesome | PS4
  • Jack N’ Jill DX | Switch
  • Vegas Party | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, October 2

  • Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4
  • Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One
  • Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story | Switch

Thursday, October 4

  • Jettomero: Hero of the Universe | Switch
  • Party Crashers | Switch
  • The Midnight Sanctuary | Switch
  • Vertical Drop Heroes HD | Switch

Friday, October 5

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Super Mario Party | Switch