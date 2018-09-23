This week gives us a new Valkyria Chronicles, FIFA 19, and South Park on the Switch.

This is a heavy week when it comes to games, and we’re slowly moving into an absolutely jam-packed fall of big, exciting games every single week. If you’re a soccer (or “football”) fan, then this is the big week of the year for you, as FIFA 19 is landing on a bunch of consoles.

If you’re more like me and enjoy the tactical challenge of war instead of some kicking and yelling, then you’ve got Valkyria Chronicles 4 to occupy your time.

There’s also lots of other new things, like Life is Strange 2 and The Cat and the Coup, for people who enjoy more contemplative storytelling experiences. This really is a robust week with something for everyone, and the real decision is going to be centered on what you want to spend your time playing. It’s a hard decision.

I’ll stop chattering. Here’s a list of games that are coming out during the next couple weeks!

Monday, September 24

Gaokao.Love.100Days | Switch



Toon War | PS4



Tuesday, September 25

A Gummy’s Life | Switch

The Cat and the Coup | PS4



Creed: Rise to Glory | PS VR



Cryptract | PS4



Dakar 18 | PS4



Deployment | PS4



The Escapists: Complete Edition | Switch



The Grand Museum VR | PS VR



Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition | PS4, Xbox One



Jack N’ Jill DX | PS4, PS Vita



Metal Max Xeno | PS4



Oh My Godheads: Party Edition | Switch



Pitterpot | PS4



Punch Line | PS4, PS Vita



Revenant Dogma | PS4, PS Vita



South Park: The Stick of Truth | Switch



Think of the Children | PS4, Switch



This is the Police 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Timespinner | PS4, PS Vita, PC



Ultimate Chicken Horse | Switch



Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch



V-Rally 4 | PC



Warface | Xbox One

Wednesday, September 26

Air Missions: Hind | PS4



Dark Eclipse | PS VR



Jack N’ Jill DX | Xbox One



Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 | PS4



Pillar | Xbox One



Pizza Titan Ultra | Xbox One



Think of the Children | Xbox One

Thursday, September 27

Alwa’s Awakening | Switch



Armello | Switch



Exorder | Switch



Life Is Strange 2 Episode 1 | Xbox One, PC



Moorhuhn Wanted | Switch



Perception: Remastered | PS4



Pilot Sports | PS4, Switch



Rise and Shine | Switch



TowerFall | Switch



Wandersong | Switch



Whispering Willows | Switch

Friday, September 28

Amnesia: Collection | Xbox One



Catastronauts | PS4, Xbox One



Deadliners | Xbox One



Demon’s Crystals | Switch



Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch



FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Freaky Awesome | PS4



Jack N’ Jill DX | Switch



Vegas Party | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, October 2

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4



Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One



Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story | Switch

Thursday, October 4

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe | Switch



Party Crashers | Switch



The Midnight Sanctuary | Switch



Vertical Drop Heroes HD | Switch

Friday, October 5