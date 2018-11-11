This week it is all about the bald clone Hitman, Fallout 76's Wasteland, and Ticket To Ride for PS4.

That’s right, I said dang Ticket To Ride on the PS4. The classic board game that asks you to become a train magnate covering the United States in iron rails is now something you can play on your couch. You can probably listen to Spotify while you play it. Seems good to me.

There’s also Hitman 2, a game that I have been very excited about for a while now. I’m very interested in what new objects that I can pick up and fling at the innocent and the guilty alike.

Fallout 76 is also coming out, I guess, although as far as I know you can’t fling a fire extinguisher at anyone in that game. I make a lot of game buying decisions based on what the game allows me to throw is all I’m saying.

Anyway, that’s enough blabbering from me, so here’s a list of games that are coming out in the next couple weeks.

Tuesday, November 13

Chimparty | PS4



Emerald Shores | PS4



Gnomes Garden: New Home | PS4



Hitman 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Just Deal With It | PS4



Knowledge Is Power: Decades | PS4



My Riding Stables | PS4, Switch



Project Highrise | PS4, Switch



The Room 3 | PC



Runner3 | PS4



SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | Switch



Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One



Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon | PS4

Wednesday, November 14

Chalk Dash Carnival | Switch



Fallout 76 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



The Long Journey Home | PS4, Xbox One



Youtubers Life” OMG Edition | Xbox One

Thursday, November 15

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Heavy Barrel | Switch



M.A.C.E. Space Shooter | Switch



Mimpi Dreams | Switch



Monkey King: Master of the Clouds | PS4



Mother Russia Bleeds | Switch



RocketsRocketsRockets | Switch



Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut | PS Vita



Ticket To Ride | PS4



Trailblazers | Switch



Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus | PC



Wordhunters | PS4

Friday, November 16

Bad North | PC



Civilization VI | Switch



Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! | Switch



Mars: Chaos Menace | PS4, Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, November 20

Battlefield V | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Farming Simulator 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



MotoRacer 4 | Switch



Storm Boy: The Game | Switch



Warframe | Switch

Thursday, November 22