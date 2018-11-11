This week it is all about the bald clone Hitman, Fallout 76's Wasteland, and Ticket To Ride for PS4.
That’s right, I said dang Ticket To Ride on the PS4. The classic board game that asks you to become a train magnate covering the United States in iron rails is now something you can play on your couch. You can probably listen to Spotify while you play it. Seems good to me.
There’s also Hitman 2, a game that I have been very excited about for a while now. I’m very interested in what new objects that I can pick up and fling at the innocent and the guilty alike.
Fallout 76 is also coming out, I guess, although as far as I know you can’t fling a fire extinguisher at anyone in that game. I make a lot of game buying decisions based on what the game allows me to throw is all I’m saying.
Anyway, that’s enough blabbering from me, so here’s a list of games that are coming out in the next couple weeks.
Tuesday, November 13
- Chimparty | PS4
- Emerald Shores | PS4
- Gnomes Garden: New Home | PS4
- Hitman 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Just Deal With It | PS4
- Knowledge Is Power: Decades | PS4
- My Riding Stables | PS4, Switch
- Project Highrise | PS4, Switch
- The Room 3 | PC
- Runner3 | PS4
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | Switch
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
- Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon | PS4
Wednesday, November 14
- Chalk Dash Carnival | Switch
- Fallout 76 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Long Journey Home | PS4, Xbox One
- Youtubers Life” OMG Edition | Xbox One
Thursday, November 15
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Heavy Barrel | Switch
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter | Switch
- Mimpi Dreams | Switch
- Monkey King: Master of the Clouds | PS4
- Mother Russia Bleeds | Switch
- RocketsRocketsRockets | Switch
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut | PS Vita
- Ticket To Ride | PS4
- Trailblazers | Switch
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus | PC
- Wordhunters | PS4
Friday, November 16
- Bad North | PC
- Civilization VI | Switch
- Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! | Switch
- Mars: Chaos Menace | PS4, Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, November 20
- Battlefield V | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Farming Simulator 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- MotoRacer 4 | Switch
- Storm Boy: The Game | Switch
- Warframe | Switch
Thursday, November 22
- ATV Drift & Tricks | Switch
- Nidhogg 2 | Switch
- Party Hard | Switch