Trials Rising
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Trials Rising, the newest entry in the dirt bike filled franchise, releases this Tuesday. I’ve been a fan of the Trials games since playing Trials HD back on my Xbox 360. I didn’t really play much of Trials Fusion, the previous game in the franchise. I have no idea why other than I was busy with other things.

I’ve never been on a dirt bike in my entire life, but I have driven a four wheeler a few times. Once when I was about 12 or 13 I drove a four wheeler into a lake. I was driving on a small strip of land. On one side was a small lake and on the other side a sheer drop into trees and rocks. I made the right call.

The upcoming week is packed with games for everyone. A few Vita releases, some stuff for Mac gamers and as always a bunch of Switch releases. DIRT Rally 2.0 is a great choice for folks who want to drive really fast, but don’t like dirt bikes. We also get a new Dead or Alive this week. I wonder what Zack is up to know!? Finally, ToeJam & Earl return to your gaming console of choice this week. Will they rap? Will they explore weird islands? Probably!

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday February 25

  • Typing Fast | PC, Linux
  • Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia | PC, Mac
  • Super Orb Collector | PC
  • Swarm Simulator: Evolution | PC, Mac
  • Rhythm Overdrive | PC

Tuesday February 26

  • DIRT Rally 2.0 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition | PS4
  • RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PS4, PC, Switch
  • 8-Bit Invaders | PS4, Xbox One
  • The Lego Movie 2 Videogame | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Trails Rising | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mash Kyrielight| PS4
  • Skyhill | Switch
  • Stellaris: Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One
  • Rod Rodgers: World One | Switch
  • Time Transit VR | Steam VR, Oculus Rift
  • Radical Rex | PC

Wednesday February 27

  • Wartile | PS4
  • Tech Support: Error Unknown | PC, Mac
  • Deponia Doomsday | PS4
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox One
  • The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire | PC
  • Hade’s Star | PC, Mac
  • Million To One Hero | PC, Mac

Thursday February 28

  • Anodyne | Switch
  • Blast Zone! Tournament | PS4
  • Fimbul | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Ape Out | PC, Switch
  • Crash Dummy | Switch
  • Battlloon | PC, Switch
  • Space War Arena | Switch
  • Deltarune | PS4, Switch
  • Paranoia: Deliver Me | PC
  • Flashback | PC, Mac
  • Wall Street Tycoon | PC

Friday March 1

  • ToeJam & Earl: Back In The Groove | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Awesome Pea | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch
  • Creepy Road | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Dead Or Alive 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Swords & Soldiers II Shawaramageddon | Switch
  • Treasure Stack | Xbox, PC, Switch
  • Doom & Destiny | PS4
  • Crash Dummy | PS4
  • Dawn of Man | PC
  • Summer Funland | PSVR
  • Story of The Green Dragon | PC, Mac

Saturday March 2

  • Riddled Corpses EX | Switch
  • Minskies | PC