Trials Rising, the newest entry in the dirt bike filled franchise, releases this Tuesday. I’ve been a fan of the Trials games since playing Trials HD back on my Xbox 360. I didn’t really play much of Trials Fusion, the previous game in the franchise. I have no idea why other than I was busy with other things.
I’ve never been on a dirt bike in my entire life, but I have driven a four wheeler a few times. Once when I was about 12 or 13 I drove a four wheeler into a lake. I was driving on a small strip of land. On one side was a small lake and on the other side a sheer drop into trees and rocks. I made the right call.
The upcoming week is packed with games for everyone. A few Vita releases, some stuff for Mac gamers and as always a bunch of Switch releases. DIRT Rally 2.0 is a great choice for folks who want to drive really fast, but don’t like dirt bikes. We also get a new Dead or Alive this week. I wonder what Zack is up to know!? Finally, ToeJam & Earl return to your gaming console of choice this week. Will they rap? Will they explore weird islands? Probably!
Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:
Monday February 25
- Typing Fast | PC, Linux
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia | PC, Mac
- Super Orb Collector | PC
- Swarm Simulator: Evolution | PC, Mac
- Rhythm Overdrive | PC
Tuesday February 26
- DIRT Rally 2.0 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition | PS4
- RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PS4, PC, Switch
- 8-Bit Invaders | PS4, Xbox One
- The Lego Movie 2 Videogame | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Trails Rising | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mash Kyrielight| PS4
- Skyhill | Switch
- Stellaris: Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Rod Rodgers: World One | Switch
- Time Transit VR | Steam VR, Oculus Rift
- Radical Rex | PC
Wednesday February 27
- Wartile | PS4
- Tech Support: Error Unknown | PC, Mac
- Deponia Doomsday | PS4
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox One
- The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire | PC
- Hade’s Star | PC, Mac
- Million To One Hero | PC, Mac
Thursday February 28
- Anodyne | Switch
- Blast Zone! Tournament | PS4
- Fimbul | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Ape Out | PC, Switch
- Crash Dummy | Switch
- Battlloon | PC, Switch
- Space War Arena | Switch
- Deltarune | PS4, Switch
- Paranoia: Deliver Me | PC
- Flashback | PC, Mac
- Wall Street Tycoon | PC
Friday March 1
- ToeJam & Earl: Back In The Groove | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Awesome Pea | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch
- Creepy Road | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dead Or Alive 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Swords & Soldiers II Shawaramageddon | Switch
- Treasure Stack | Xbox, PC, Switch
- Doom & Destiny | PS4
- Crash Dummy | PS4
- Dawn of Man | PC
- Summer Funland | PSVR
- Story of The Green Dragon | PC, Mac
Saturday March 2
- Riddled Corpses EX | Switch
- Minskies | PC