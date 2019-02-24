Screenshot: Ubisoft

Trials Rising, the newest entry in the dirt bike filled franchise, releases this Tuesday. I’ve been a fan of the Trials games since playing Trials HD back on my Xbox 360. I didn’t really play much of Trials Fusion, the previous game in the franchise. I have no idea why other than I was busy with other things.

I’ve never been on a dirt bike in my entire life, but I have driven a four wheeler a few times. Once when I was about 12 or 13 I drove a four wheeler into a lake. I was driving on a small strip of land. On one side was a small lake and on the other side a sheer drop into trees and rocks. I made the right call.

The upcoming week is packed with games for everyone. A few Vita releases, some stuff for Mac gamers and as always a bunch of Switch releases. DIRT Rally 2.0 is a great choice for folks who want to drive really fast, but don’t like dirt bikes. We also get a new Dead or Alive this week. I wonder what Zack is up to know!? Finally, ToeJam & Earl return to your gaming console of choice this week. Will they rap? Will they explore weird islands? Probably!

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday February 25

Typing Fast | PC, Linux

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia | PC, Mac

Super Orb Collector | PC

Swarm Simulator: Evolution | PC, Mac

Rhythm Overdrive | PC



Tuesday February 26

DIRT Rally 2.0 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition | PS4

RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PS4, PC, Switch

8-Bit Invaders | PS4, Xbox One

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Trails Rising | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mash Kyrielight| PS4

Skyhill | Switch

Stellaris: Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One

Rod Rodgers: World One | Switch

Time Transit VR | Steam VR, Oculus Rift

Radical Rex | PC

Wednesday February 27

Wartile | PS4

Tech Support: Error Unknown | PC, Mac

Deponia Doomsday | PS4

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox One

The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire | PC

Hade’s Star | PC, Mac

Million To One Hero | PC, Mac

Thursday February 28

Anodyne | Switch

Blast Zone! Tournament | PS4

Fimbul | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Ape Out | PC, Switch

Crash Dummy | Switch

Battlloon | PC, Switch

Space War Arena | Switch

Deltarune | PS4, Switch

Paranoia: Deliver Me | PC

Flashback | PC, Mac

Wall Street Tycoon | PC

Friday March 1

ToeJam & Earl: Back In The Groove | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Awesome Pea | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch

Creepy Road | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dead Or Alive 6 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Swords & Soldiers II Shawaramageddon | Switch

Treasure Stack | Xbox, PC, Switch

Doom & Destiny | PS4

Crash Dummy | PS4

Dawn of Man | PC

Summer Funland | PSVR

Story of The Green Dragon | PC, Mac

Saturday March 2