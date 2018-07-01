This week is the Fourth of July, which means outdoor activities, but if you’re stuck inside you might want to smash Mars apart with a big hammer or play some Switch games.
This week is looking a little lean, and it might has something to do with a holiday that asks you to spend 40% of your monthly income on lawn chairs, hot dogs, and fireworks. That said, if you’re intent on buying some games this week, then there is always the “Re-Mars-tered” edition of Red Faction Guerilla, as unfortunate as that title is. I’ve sunk dozens and dozens of hours into the original game, and I’m looking forward to some slight updates and the ability to play it on my PS4.
Other than that, the pickings are a little slim, although like most weeks you’re in luck if you own a Nintendo Switch. Maybe this is better, ultimately, because you’re going to want to spend as much time with your family and loved ones before Octopath Traveler comes out and consumes all of your waking hours.
Without more chatter, here’s a list of the stuff coming out in the next little while.
Monday, July 2
- SpiritSphere DX | Switch
Tuesday, July 3
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Runbow | Switch
Wednesday, July 4
- Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles | Xbox One
- Nekopara Vol.1 | Switch
- What’s In The Box | Xbox One
Thursday, July 5
- Awkward | Switch
- Disease Hidden Object | Switch
- Miles & Kilo | Switch
- Mushroom Wars 2 | Switch
- Pocket Rumble | Switch
- Samurai Shodown IV | Switch
- Squids Odyssey | Switch
- Super Rock Blasters | Switch
- Two Crude Dudes | Switch
- Yuso | Switch
Friday, July 6
- Asdivine Hearts | Xbox One
- Detached | PS VR, PC
- The Wardrobe | Switch
- Wheelspin Frenzy | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Monday, July 9
- Pato Box | Switch
Tuesday, July 10
- 20XX | Switch
- Bomber Crew | Switch
- Muddledash | Switch
- Neverout | Switch
- Shining Resonance Refrain | Switch
- The Lion’s Song | Switch
Thursday, July 12
- Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure | Switch
- Ghost 1.0 | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! | Switch
- Super Volley Blast | Switch
Friday, July 13
- Octopath Traveler | Switch
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker | Switch, 3DS