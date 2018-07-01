This week is the Fourth of July, which means outdoor activities, but if you’re stuck inside you might want to smash Mars apart with a big hammer or play some Switch games.

This week is looking a little lean, and it might has something to do with a holiday that asks you to spend 40% of your monthly income on lawn chairs, hot dogs, and fireworks. That said, if you’re intent on buying some games this week, then there is always the “Re-Mars-tered” edition of Red Faction Guerilla, as unfortunate as that title is. I’ve sunk dozens and dozens of hours into the original game, and I’m looking forward to some slight updates and the ability to play it on my PS4.

Other than that, the pickings are a little slim, although like most weeks you’re in luck if you own a Nintendo Switch. Maybe this is better, ultimately, because you’re going to want to spend as much time with your family and loved ones before Octopath Traveler comes out and consumes all of your waking hours.

Without more chatter, here’s a list of the stuff coming out in the next little while.

Monday, July 2

SpiritSphere DX | Switch



Tuesday, July 3

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Runbow | Switch



Wednesday, July 4

Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles | Xbox One



Nekopara Vol.1 | Switch



What’s In The Box | Xbox One



Thursday, July 5

Awkward | Switch



Disease Hidden Object | Switch



Miles & Kilo | Switch



Mushroom Wars 2 | Switch



Pocket Rumble | Switch



Samurai Shodown IV | Switch



Squids Odyssey | Switch



Super Rock Blasters | Switch



Two Crude Dudes | Switch



Yuso | Switch



Friday, July 6

Asdivine Hearts | Xbox One



Detached | PS VR, PC



The Wardrobe | Switch



Wheelspin Frenzy | Xbox One



Coming Soon

Monday, July 9

Pato Box | Switch



Tuesday, July 10

20XX | Switch



Bomber Crew | Switch



Muddledash | Switch



Neverout | Switch



Shining Resonance Refrain | Switch



The Lion’s Song | Switch



Thursday, July 12

Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure | Switch



Ghost 1.0 | Switch



Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! | Switch



Super Volley Blast | Switch



Friday, July 13