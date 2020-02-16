The Week In Games: Slide To The Left, Slide To The Ride

It’s time to power slide and shoot some robots. Vanquish is being released on PS4 and Xbox One this week, alongside Bayonetta. It is a good day for fans of action games.



I’ve been putting off playing Vanquish for too long. I need to just buy it and play it. I’ve gone too long in my life without sliding across the ground while shooting a dozen robots. Nobody should deny themselves that experience .

Beyond Vanquish, a bunch of other older games are hitting various platforms. Some Sega classics are coming to Switch, The Hunt is hitting PS4, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD is coming to Xbox One and Bayonetta is dropping for both Xbox One and PS4 this week too. It’s a good time to go back and enjoy some stuff from the past.

Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, Feb. 17

Magic Of Autumn | PC

Mokoko | PC, Mac

Rule The Rail! | PC

Trap | PC

Project RTD: Random Tower Defense PVP | PC

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Vanquish | PS4, Xbox One

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo | Switch

DCL: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Giraffe and Annika | PC

Bayonetta | PS4, Xbox One

Hunt: The Showdown | PS4

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue | Xbox One

Lost Brothers | PC

Adore | PC

Guns Of Bullshit | PC

Super Hiking League | PC

Astonia: The Return Of Yendor | PC

Deadtime Defenders | PC, Mac

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PC

The Suicide Of Rachel Foster | PC

Lost Artifacts | Xbox One

Bunny Parking | Xbox One

3000th Duel | Switch

TAGI.IO | PC

Shadows Of Larth | PC

Ramiwo | PC

Thursday, Feb. 20

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4, Switch

Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun: Retro Brawling Bundle | PS4, Switch

Wolrd Of Horror | PC

DreadOut 2 | PC

Katana Kami: A Way Of The Samurai | PS4, Switch, PC

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition | Switch

Dreamo | PC

Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 | Switch

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt | PS4

Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow | Switch

Blood Will Be Spilled | Switch

Lines XL | Switch

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal | Switch

Vitamin Connection | Switch

Oddmar | Switch

Fred3ric | Switch

A Sound Plan | Switch

Sega Ages Puyo Puyo 2 | Switch

NUMTATE | PC

Taur | PC

Final Frontier | PC

Bob Wants To Go Home | PC

GlowlyJump | PC

Friday, Feb. 21

Draugen | PS4, Xbox One

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC

Brief Battles | Switch

Tony Stewart’s Spring Car Racing | PC

Ailment | Xbox One

Tower Of Babel - No Mercy | Switch

King Lucas | Switch

UBERMOSH: OMEGA | Switch

Fishing Adventure | Switch

Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle | Switch

EGO Protocol: Remastered | Switch

Last Encounter | Switch

Knightin’ + | PS4, Switch

Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator | Switch

Blood Breed | Switch

Otherworldly | Switch

Shaolin vs Wutang 2 | PC

Barno F | PC

Lair Of The Clockwork God | PC

Up In The Air | PC

Saturday, Feb. 22