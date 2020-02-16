The Week In Games: Slide To The Left, Slide To The Ride

It’s time to power slide and shoot some robots. Vanquish is being released on PS4 and Xbox One this week, alongside Bayonetta. It is a good day for fans of action games.
I’ve been putting off playing Vanquish for too long. I need to just buy it and play it. I’ve gone too long in my life without sliding across the ground while shooting a dozen robots. Nobody should deny themselves that experience.
Beyond Vanquish, a bunch of other older games are hitting various platforms. Some Sega classics are coming to Switch, The Hunt is hitting PS4, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD is coming to Xbox One and Bayonetta is dropping for both Xbox One and PS4 this week too. It’s a good time to go back and enjoy some stuff from the past.
Other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, Feb. 17
- Magic Of Autumn | PC
- Mokoko | PC, Mac
- Rule The Rail! | PC
- Trap | PC
- Project RTD: Random Tower Defense PVP | PC
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Vanquish | PS4, Xbox One
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo | Switch
- DCL: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Giraffe and Annika | PC
- Bayonetta | PS4, Xbox One
- Hunt: The Showdown | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue | Xbox One
- Lost Brothers | PC
- Adore | PC
- Guns Of Bullshit | PC
- Super Hiking League | PC
- Astonia: The Return Of Yendor | PC
- Deadtime Defenders | PC, Mac
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Skul: The Hero Slayer | PC
- The Suicide Of Rachel Foster | PC
- Lost Artifacts | Xbox One
- Bunny Parking | Xbox One
- 3000th Duel | Switch
- TAGI.IO | PC
- Shadows Of Larth | PC
- Ramiwo | PC
Thursday, Feb. 20
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4, Switch
- Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun: Retro Brawling Bundle | PS4, Switch
- Wolrd Of Horror | PC
- DreadOut 2 | PC
- Katana Kami: A Way Of The Samurai | PS4, Switch, PC
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition | Switch
- Dreamo | PC
- Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 | Switch
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt | PS4
- Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow | Switch
- Blood Will Be Spilled | Switch
- Lines XL | Switch
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal | Switch
- Vitamin Connection | Switch
- Oddmar | Switch
- Fred3ric | Switch
- A Sound Plan | Switch
- Sega Ages Puyo Puyo 2 | Switch
- NUMTATE | PC
- Taur | PC
- Final Frontier | PC
- Bob Wants To Go Home | PC
- GlowlyJump | PC
Friday, Feb. 21
- Draugen | PS4, Xbox One
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC
- Brief Battles | Switch
- Tony Stewart’s Spring Car Racing | PC
- Ailment | Xbox One
- Tower Of Babel - No Mercy | Switch
- King Lucas | Switch
- UBERMOSH: OMEGA | Switch
- Fishing Adventure | Switch
- Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle | Switch
- EGO Protocol: Remastered | Switch
- Last Encounter | Switch
- Knightin’ + | PS4, Switch
- Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator | Switch
- Blood Breed | Switch
- Otherworldly | Switch
- Shaolin vs Wutang 2 | PC
- Barno F | PC
- Lair Of The Clockwork God | PC
- Up In The Air | PC
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Fighters Wizards | PC