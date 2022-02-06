I can’t skate. At this point. I’ll never be able to do it. But, I can (and do) play skateboarding video games. They let me live out my skater punk fantasies without breaking any bones. And soon, I’ll have a new game to scratch that skateboard itch when OlliOlli World drops in on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC later this week.

Advertisement

I probably won’t get around to playing OlliOlli this week though, as I want to check out the Diablo-MMO-F2P-like-thing that is Lost Ark. It looks cool. I’ve been wanting to play something like that for some time now and it’s free so, why not, I’ll check it out. Worst case scenario: It sucks, I uninstall it and go play more Destiny 2.

Also: Holy shit, apparently all the Switch games decided to come out on the same day , now that some time has passed since Pokemon was released. Wow.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, February 7

Unstrong Legacy | Switch

Heroes of Loot 2 | Switch

Tuesday, February 8

OlliOlli World | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters | Switch, PC

Death end re;Quest2 | Switch

Sifu | PS5, PS4, PC

Power To The People | PC

Wednesday, February 9

Unbound: Worlds Apart | PS5, PS4

Backbone | Switch

El Gancho | Switch

Action Arcade Wrestling | Swit ch

Letters - A Written Adventure | Switch, PC

Diplomacy is Not an Option | PC

Thursday, February 10

KungFu Kickball | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Breakout: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

PowerSlave Exhumed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

EGGLIA: Rebirth | Switch

Rise of the Third Power | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Edge of Eternity | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

CrossfireX | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Grapple Dog | Switch, PC

Blipz | Switch

Retro Bowl | Switch

Spy Fox in Dry Cereal | Switch

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue CLOUD VERSION | Switch

| Switch Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece CLOUD VERSION | Switch

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - CLOUD VERSION | Switch

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) CLOUD VERSION | Switch

Noel the Mortal Fate | Switch

Cellular Harvest | Switch

NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION | Switch

Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening | Switch

Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo | Switch

Welcome To Elk | Switch

Kittens and Yarn | Switch

Castle Morihisa | Switch, PC

Derpy Conga | Switch

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection | Switch

Sword of Elpisia | Switch

Dino Galaxy Tennis | Switch

Death Park | Switch

Perpetuum Mobile | Switch

Pajama Sam: No Need To Hide When It’s Dark Outside | Switch

About An Elf | Switch

Inua - A Story in Ice and Time | Switch, PC

Ocean’s Heart | Switch

Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Sim | PC

Know By Heart | PC

Kingdom of the Dead | PC

Blood West | PC

Friday, February 11