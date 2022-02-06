I can’t skate. At this point. I’ll never be able to do it. But, I can (and do) play skateboarding video games. They let me live out my skater punk fantasies without breaking any bones. And soon, I’ll have a new game to scratch that skateboard itch when OlliOlli World drops in on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC later this week.
I probably won’t get around to playing OlliOlli this week though, as I want to check out the Diablo-MMO-F2P-like-thing that is Lost Ark. It looks cool. I’ve been wanting to play something like that for some time now and it’s free so, why not, I’ll check it out. Worst case scenario: It sucks, I uninstall it and go play more Destiny 2.
Also: Holy shit, apparently all the Switch games decided to come out on the same day, now that some time has passed since Pokemon was released. Wow.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, February 7
- Unstrong Legacy | Switch
- Heroes of Loot 2 | Switch
Tuesday, February 8
- OlliOlli World | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters | Switch, PC
- Death end re;Quest2 | Switch
- Sifu | PS5, PS4, PC
- Power To The People | PC
Wednesday, February 9
- Unbound: Worlds Apart | PS5, PS4
- Backbone | Switch
- El Gancho | Switch
- Action Arcade Wrestling | Switch
- Letters - A Written Adventure | Switch, PC
- Diplomacy is Not an Option | PC
Thursday, February 10
- KungFu Kickball | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Breakout: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- PowerSlave Exhumed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- EGGLIA: Rebirth | Switch
- Rise of the Third Power | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Edge of Eternity | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- CrossfireX | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Grapple Dog | Switch, PC
- Blipz | Switch
- Retro Bowl | Switch
- Spy Fox in Dry Cereal | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Noel the Mortal Fate | Switch
- Cellular Harvest | Switch
- NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION | Switch
- Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening | Switch
- Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo | Switch
- Welcome To Elk | Switch
- Kittens and Yarn | Switch
- Castle Morihisa | Switch, PC
- Derpy Conga | Switch
- Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection | Switch
- Sword of Elpisia | Switch
- Dino Galaxy Tennis | Switch
- Death Park | Switch
- Perpetuum Mobile | Switch
- Pajama Sam: No Need To Hide When It’s Dark Outside | Switch
- About An Elf | Switch
- Inua - A Story in Ice and Time | Switch, PC
- Ocean’s Heart | Switch
- Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Sim | PC
- Know By Heart | PC
- Kingdom of the Dead | PC
- Blood West | PC
Friday, February 11
- From Heaven to Earth | PC
- Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded | PS4, Xbox One
- Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD | PS4, Xbox One
- Lost Ark | PC
- Spirt Roots | Xbox One
- Blackberry Honey | Switch
- Word Chef | Switch
- Pinball Frenzy | Switch
- Pendula Swing - The Complete Journey | Switch
- Not Tonight 2 | PC
- Nebulous Fleet Command | PC
- Die After Sunset | PC