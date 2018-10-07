It’s the beginning of the Spooky Month, and that means we’ve got a Goosebumps game and Luigi’s Mansion for the 3DS. Also Disgaea and Black Ops 4 for those of us who prefer less spooky games.
We’re right in the middle of the autumnal avalanche of video games, and we’re experiencing a mix of remasters and brand-new games that basically everyone can get excited about. Disgaea 1 is appearing in a higher definition, Mark of the Ninja is getting the remaster treatment, and Child of Light is making the leap over to the Switch.
For the truly serious games, those who will accept nothing less than back breaking and merciless assault rifle pew-pews, we’ve got a new WWE game and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which promises ops that are so shadowy, so secretive, that no one is ever going to know about them.
Personally, I am most excited about Game Dev Story coming to the Switch. I can remember long nights sitting and developing samey games over and over again when I really should have been sleeping, and despite the fact that my lack of sleep was a Problem, I’d never go back and change it.
Anyway, that’s enough rambling, here’s a list of games coming out this week and the next.
Advertisement
Monday, October 8
- Bombing Busters | Switch
Tuesday, October 9
- Disgaea 1 Complete | PS4, Switch
- Evasion | PS VR, PC
- Goosebumps The Game | Switch
- Home Sweet Home | PS4
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- My Memory Of Us | PS4, PC
- Space Hulk Tactics | PS4, PC
- Stranded Deep | Xbox One
- Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo: The Card Warriors | PS4
- WWE 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, October 10
- Chronus Arc | Xbox One
- Deployment | Xbox One
- Devious Dungeon | Xbox One
- My Memory Of Us | Xbox One
- Shift Happens | Switch
Thursday, October 11
- Battle Group 2 | Switch
- Boom Ball | Switch
- Chasm | Switch
- Child of Light | Switch
- Dungeon Village | Switch
- Feral Fury | Switch
- Game Dev Story | Switch
- Hot Springs Story | Switch
- Iris School of Wizardry - Vinculum Hearts | Switch
- Joggernauts | Switch
- Madorica Real Estate | Switch
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories | Xbox One
- Spencer | Xbox One
- The Swindle | Switch
- Tricky Towers | Switch
Friday, October 12
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Xbox One
- Luigi’s Mansion | 3DS
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix | Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, October 16
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade | Switch
- Crayola Scoot | Switch
- Exorder | Switch
- Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas | Switch
- Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wednesday, October 17
- Deru: The Art of Cooperation | Switch
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | Switch
Thursday, October 18
- Drift Legends | Switch
- Moto Racer 4 | Switch
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | Switch
- Syberia 3 | Switch
- The Room | Switch
Friday, October 19
- Dark Souls Remastered | Switch
- Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
- I Hate Runnings Backwards | Switch
- SoulCailbur VI | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tied Together | Switch