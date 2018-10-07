It’s the beginning of the Spooky Month, and that means we’ve got a Goosebumps game and Luigi’s Mansion for the 3DS. Also Disgaea and Black Ops 4 for those of us who prefer less spooky games.

We’re right in the middle of the autumnal avalanche of video games, and we’re experiencing a mix of remasters and brand-new games that basically everyone can get excited about. Disgaea 1 is appearing in a higher definition, Mark of the Ninja is getting the remaster treatment, and Child of Light is making the leap over to the Switch.

For the truly serious games, those who will accept nothing less than back breaking and merciless assault rifle pew-pews, we’ve got a new WWE game and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which promises ops that are so shadowy, so secretive, that no one is ever going to know about them.

Personally, I am most excited about Game Dev Story coming to the Switch. I can remember long nights sitting and developing samey games over and over again when I really should have been sleeping, and despite the fact that my lack of sleep was a Problem, I’d never go back and change it.

Anyway, that’s enough rambling, here’s a list of games coming out this week and the next.

Monday, October 8

Bombing Busters | Switch

Tuesday, October 9

Disgaea 1 Complete | PS4, Switch



Evasion | PS VR, PC



Goosebumps The Game | Switch



Home Sweet Home | PS4



Mark of the Ninja: Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



My Memory Of Us | PS4, PC



Space Hulk Tactics | PS4, PC



Stranded Deep | Xbox One



Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo: The Card Warriors | PS4



WWE 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, October 10

Chronus Arc | Xbox One



Deployment | Xbox One



Devious Dungeon | Xbox One



My Memory Of Us | Xbox One



Shift Happens | Switch

Thursday, October 11

Battle Group 2 | Switch



Boom Ball | Switch



Chasm | Switch



Child of Light | Switch



Dungeon Village | Switch



Feral Fury | Switch



Game Dev Story | Switch



Hot Springs Story | Switch



Iris School of Wizardry - Vinculum Hearts | Switch



Joggernauts | Switch



Madorica Real Estate | Switch



The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories | Xbox One



Spencer | Xbox One



The Swindle | Switch



Tricky Towers | Switch

Friday, October 12

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Xbox One



Luigi’s Mansion | 3DS



The World Ends With You: Final Remix | Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, October 16

Big Buck Hunter Arcade | Switch



Crayola Scoot | Switch



Exorder | Switch



Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Starlink: Battle for Atlas | Switch



Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, October 17

Deru: The Art of Cooperation | Switch



The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | Switch

Thursday, October 18

Drift Legends | Switch



Moto Racer 4 | Switch



Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | Switch



Syberia 3 | Switch



The Room | Switch

Friday, October 19