A quiet week. E3 is getting closer and closer and as usual, game releases are slowing down during this time of the year. But for you fans of fast motorcycles, the season is just starting! MotoGP 19 is out later this week for most platforms. Vroom vroom! Or whatever noise a motorcycle going that fast makes.

What’s cooler? A dirtbike doing sick stunts or a fast street bike going REALLY, REALLY fast? I’m going to lean more towards the dirtbike. If you can pull off a backflip on a dirtbike, you will probably never need to do anything else. Just show up to the X Games, flip a few times and walk away with some sponsors or maybe even a mobile game.

Beyond speedy bikes, a bunch of stuff is coming to your gaming PC this week. Journey, once a PlayStation only game, will soon be playable on your desktop rig of choice. Also, a game called Just Sleep, which sounds wonderful. And finally, Slay The Spire jumps to the Switch. I know folks are excited about that one!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday June 3



Hyper Bit Chasm | PC

Iron Heart | PC

Pet Puzzle | PC

Fruit Mess | PC

Tuesday June 4

Shattered: Tale Of The Forgotten King | PC

Warhammer: Chaosbane | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Timespinner | Xbox One, Switch

Fromto | PC, Mac

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth | 3DS

Battletech Urban Warfare | PC

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa | PS4, Switch, PC

Trover Saves The Universe | PC

Effie | PS4

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel | PS4

Tiny Derby | Switch

Perchang | Switch

Red Siren: Space Defense | Switch

The Incredible Adventures Of Super Panda | PC

Wednesday June 5

Asdivine Dios | Xbox One, PC

Just Sleep - Meditate, Focus, Relax | PC

Cardlings | PC, Mac

Voidrun | PC

Thursday June 6

Slay The Spire | Switch

Phantom Doctrine | Switch

Toki | Xbox One, PS4, PC

Hue | Switch



MotoGP 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Journey | PC

Word Wheel by POWGI | Switch

Summer Sports Games | Switch

Gourmelee | PC

Dungeon Munchies | PC, Mac

Lyser | PC

Spellsword Cards: Origins | PC

Friday June 7