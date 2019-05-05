Saint’s Row The Third will soon be playable anywhere. That’s right, with Saint’s Row coming to the Switch this week fans will finally be able to use a dildo bat to beat people up while they wait for their bus to arrive. What a great future we live in.
Let’s have THAT debate about Saint’s Row. You know what I’m talking about. Which one is better: Saint’s Row 2 or The Third? I’ve long been a member of team Saint’s Row 2, but not long ago I played through both of them again and I really think Saint’s Row The Third holds up better. I’ll always prefer Stillwater over Steelport, though.
Another quiet week with no real “BIG” AAA game release. Instead, some smaller games and ports. A new episode of Life Is Strange 2 releases this week, though I’m waiting for the full season to be out before I start playing. Shakedown: Hawaii looks cool and is heading to PS4, Vita, Switch, and PC. Finally, I’m loving the look of For The King, which comes out later this week for most platforms.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday May 6
- Death end re;Quest | PC
- GoVenture TYPING | PC, Mac
- Divine D.I.V.A | PC, Mac
- Bone Voyage | PC
- Submarine Attack! | PC
- Invisible Fist | PC, Mac
- Danger Crew | PC, Mac
Tuesday May 7
- Brief Battles | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Puyo Puyo Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- My Big Sister | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
- Shakedown: Hawaii | PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC
- European Conqueror X | Switch
- Reverse Crawl | PS4
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey | PS4, PS Vita
- For The King | PS4
- Car Mechanic Manager | Switch
- Grindzones | PC
- Two Guns | PC
- Thunder Paw | PC
Wednesday May 8
- Legend Of The Tetrarchs | Xbox One, PC
- The Adventures Of Bertram Fiddle: Ep. 1 - A Dreadly Business | Xbox One
- Woodle Tree Adventures | Xbox One
- Party Arcade | PS4
- Meow Motors | Switch
- Danger Gazers | PC
Thursday May 9
- Life Is Strange 2: Episode 3 - Wastelands | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- For The King | Switch
- Doughlings: Arcade | PS4
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PC
- Masquerada: Songs And Shadows | Switch
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone | PS4, Switch
- Monster Puzzle | Switch
- MachiKnights - Blood Bagos | Switch
- Ican | PC
- Pax Nova | PC
Friday May 10
- Saint’s Row: The Third | Switch
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- DragonFangZ - The Rose & Dungeon Of Time | Xbox One
- My Big Sister | Switch
- For The King | Xbox One
- ASCENDANCE - First Horizon | Xbox One, Switch
- Super Space Serpent SE | Xbox One
- Reverse Crawl | Xbox One
- Dragon Pinball | Switch
- Blazing Beaks | Switch
- Grit: Overworld Survival | PC
- The Last Hex | PC
- Retro Pixel Racers | PC
- Zombie Watch | PC
Saturday May 11
- Air Battlefront | PC
- Dear Diary | PC