Saint’s Row The Third will soon be playable anywhere. That’s right, with Saint’s Row coming to the Switch this week fans will finally be able to use a dildo bat to beat people up while they wait for their bus to arrive. What a great future we live in.

Let’s have THAT debate about Saint’s Row. You know what I’m talking about. Which one is better: Saint’s Row 2 or The Third? I’ve long been a member of team Saint’s Row 2, but not long ago I played through both of them again and I really think Saint’s Row The Third holds up better. I’ll always prefer Stillwater over Steelport, though.

Another quiet week with no real “BIG” AAA game release. Instead, some smaller games and ports. A new episode of Life Is Strange 2 releases this week, though I’m waiting for the full season to be out before I start playing. Shakedown: Hawaii looks cool and is heading to PS4, Vita, Switch, and PC. Finally, I’m loving the look of For The King, which comes out later this week for most platforms.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday May 6

Death end re;Quest | PC

GoVenture TYPING | PC, Mac

Divine D.I.V.A | PC, Mac

Bone Voyage | PC

Submarine Attack! | PC

Invisible Fist | PC, Mac

Danger Crew | PC, Mac

Tuesday May 7

Brief Battles | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Puyo Puyo Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

My Big Sister | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One

Shakedown: Hawaii | PS4, PS Vita, Switch, PC

European Conqueror X | Switch

Reverse Crawl | PS4

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey | PS4, PS Vita



For The King | PS4

Car Mechanic Manager | Switch

Grindzones | PC

Two Guns | PC

Thunder Paw | PC

Wednesday May 8

Legend Of The Tetrarchs | Xbox One, PC

The Adventures Of Bertram Fiddle: Ep. 1 - A Dreadly Business | Xbox One

Woodle Tree Adventures | Xbox One

Party Arcade | PS4

Meow Motors | Switch

Danger Gazers | PC

Thursday May 9

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 3 - Wastelands | PS4, Xbox One, PC

For The King | Switch

Doughlings: Arcade | PS4

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PC

Masquerada: Songs And Shadows | Switch

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone | PS4, Switch

Monster Puzzle | Switch

MachiKnights - Blood Bagos | Switch

Ican | PC

Pax Nova | PC

Friday May 10

Saint’s Row: The Third | Switch

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

DragonFangZ - The Rose & Dungeon Of Time | Xbox One

My Big Sister | Switch

For The King | Xbox One

ASCENDANCE - First Horizon | Xbox One, Switch

Super Space Serpent SE | Xbox One

Reverse Crawl | Xbox One

Dragon Pinball | Switch

Blazing Beaks | Switch

Grit: Overworld Survival | PC

The Last Hex | PC

Retro Pixel Racers | PC

Zombie Watch | PC

Saturday May 11