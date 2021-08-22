After 15 years, Psychonauts 2 is finally out this week on basically every platform but the Switch.

Advertisement

I’m excited about Psychonauts 2, but can I just stop and talk about how wild it is that it’s nearly September. I swear, August 1 was three days ago and July 4 was like 3 weeks ago. How has this summer flown by so fast!? Well, I’m not angry. I’m a big fan of Halloween and the cooler weather in October. Bring on the spooky and chilly nights!

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, August 23

Fling to the Finish | PC

Night Flight | Switch

Magnus Failure | Switch

Claire’s Quest: GOLD | PC

Tuesday, August 24

Hoa | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

King’s Bounty 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Aliens: Fireteam Elite | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask | Switch

Metal Dogs | PC

Wednesday, August 25

Darker Skies | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Psychonauts 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Mechstermination | Xbox One

Murder Mystery Machine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mask of Mists | Xbox Series X/S

Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery | PC, Mac

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari No Kiseki | PC

Thursday, August 26

Islanders: Console Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Myst | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Cape’s Escape Game 3rd Room | Switch

Dark Thrones | Switch

The Magnificent Trufflepigs | Switch

Instant Farmer | Switch

May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Switch

Have A Blast | Switch

Shape Suitable | Switch

Garden Paws | Switch

Wildbus | Switch

Spelunky 2 | Switch

Spelunky | Switch

Green Phoenix | Switch

Pretty Girls Panic! | Switch

Titans Black Ops | Switch

Witch Hunter | Switch

Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch

Eternal Hope | Switch



Secret Neighbor | Switch

Off The Road Unleashed | Switch

Bum Simulator | PC

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness | PC, Mac

Reshaping Mars | PC

ProtoCorgi | PC

Friday, August 27