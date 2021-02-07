The Week In Games: Prepare For Bowser's Fury

People like Mario games, I’ve heard. So it’s good to see Nintendo releasing another one! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury releases later this week for Switch.
I’m very excited about this port. I never owned a WiiU, so I missed out on this Mario game. It always looked like a lot of fun and I was a big fan of Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS, so a bigger, console spin on that style of 3D Mario sounds good to me. And the new Bowser’s Fury bit seems cool too!
Advertisement
Beyond Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, February 8
- Contract Killers | Switch
- EQUALINE | PC
- Travel Fanz | PC
Tuesday, February 9
- The Wild Eight | Xbox One
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption | Switch
- Hexagon Defense | Switch
- My Universe - Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs | Switch
- One Shell Straight To Hell | PC
Wednesday, February 10
- #SinucaAttack | Xbox, Switch
- Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost | Switch
- Free Throw Basketball | Switch
- Doors of Insanity | PC
Thursday, February 11
- Little Nightmares II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Aground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
- Gunbarich | PC
- UnderMine | Switch
- On The Road: Truck Simulator | Xbox One
- The Flower Collectors | Switch
- Healer’s Quest | Switch
- Negative: The Way of Shinobi | Switch
- Summer Catchers | Switch
- Tri6: Infinite | Switch
- Potentia | PC
Friday, February 12
- Endurance: Space Action | Xbox One
- Rover Wars: Battle for Mars | Xbox One
- Gal Gun Returns | Switch, PC
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
- Halloween Forever | Switch
- #1 Crosswords | Switch
- UltraGoodness 2 | Switch
- Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck | Switch
Sunday, February 14
- Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing | Switch, PC
DISCUSSION
It's not everyones cup of tea, but Huniepop 2 will be out tomorrow on pc.