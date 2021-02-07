Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Prepare For Bowser's Fury

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Prepare For Bowsers Fury
Screenshot: Nintendo

People like Mario games, I’ve heard. So it’s good to see Nintendo releasing another one! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury releases later this week for Switch.

I’m very excited about this port. I never owned a WiiU, so I missed out on this Mario game. It always looked like a lot of fun and I was a big fan of Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS, so a bigger, console spin on that style of 3D Mario sounds good to me. And the new Bowser’s Fury bit seems cool too!

Beyond Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, February 8

  • Contract Killers | Switch
  • EQUALINE | PC
  • Travel Fanz | PC

Tuesday, February 9

  • The Wild Eight | Xbox One
  • Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption | Switch
  • Hexagon Defense | Switch
  • My Universe - Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs | Switch
  • One Shell Straight To Hell | PC

Wednesday, February 10

  • #SinucaAttack | Xbox, Switch
  • Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost | Switch
  • Free Throw Basketball | Switch
  • Doors of Insanity | PC

Thursday, February 11

  • Little Nightmares II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Aground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC
  • Gunbarich | PC
  • UnderMine | Switch
  • On The Road: Truck Simulator | Xbox One
  • The Flower Collectors | Switch
  • Healer’s Quest | Switch
  • Negative: The Way of Shinobi | Switch
  • Summer Catchers | Switch
  • Tri6: Infinite | Switch
  • Potentia | PC

Friday, February 12

  • Endurance: Space Action | Xbox One
  • Rover Wars: Battle for Mars | Xbox One
  • Gal Gun Returns | Switch, PC
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch
  • Halloween Forever | Switch
  • #1 Crosswords | Switch
  • UltraGoodness 2 | Switch
  • Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck | Switch

Sunday, February 14

  • Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing | Switch, PC
Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

vwtifuljoe5
Vwtifuljoe

It's not everyones cup of tea, but Huniepop 2 will be out tomorrow on pc.