The Week In Games: Prepare For Bowser's Fury

People like Mario games, I’ve heard. So it’s good to see Nintendo releasing another one! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury releases later this week for Switch.



I’m very excited about this port. I never owned a WiiU, so I missed out on this Mario game. It always looked like a lot of fun and I was a big fan of Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS, so a bigger, console spin on that style of 3D Mario sounds good to me. And the new Bowser’s Fury bit seems cool too!

Beyond Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, February 8

Contract Killers | Switch

EQUALINE | PC

Travel Fanz | PC

Tuesday, February 9

The Wild Eight | Xbox One

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption | Switch

Hexagon Defense | Switch

My Universe - Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs | Switch

One Shell Straight To Hell | PC

Wednesday, February 10

#SinucaAttack | Xbox, Switch

Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost | Switch

Free Throw Basketball | Switch

Doors of Insanity | PC

Thursday, February 11

Little Nightmares II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Aground | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Aircraft Carrier Survival | PC

Gunbarich | PC

UnderMine | Switch

On The Road: Truck Simulator | Xbox One

The Flower Collectors | Switch

Healer’s Quest | Switch

Negative: The Way of Shinobi | Switch

Summer Catchers | Switch

Tri6: Infinite | Switch

Potentia | PC

Friday, February 12

Endurance: Space Action | Xbox One

Rover Wars: Battle for Mars | Xbox One

Gal Gun Returns | Switch, PC

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | Switch

Halloween Forever | Switch

#1 Crosswords | Switch

UltraGoodness 2 | Switch

Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck | Switch

Sunday, February 14