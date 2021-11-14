This week Pokemon Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl hit the Switch following some leaks earlier this month.



When I was writing the sentence above, I initially wrote: “...following some leaks last month.” However, after double-checking, I saw that in reality, the leaks had happened this month. Then I looked at the dates in the following list and... what the hell happened to November? I feel like I went away for a few days on vacation and came back and the month is basically done. Soon I’ll be buying Christmas presents and p lanning New Year festivities.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:



Monday, November 15

Car Detailing Simulator: Prolouge| PC

Moncage | PC

Tuesday, November 16

Out of Line | Xbox One

Grow: Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Last Stand: Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch

Them Bombs | Xbox One

The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch

Root | Switch

Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch

Tavern Master | PC, Mac

Country Balls Heroes | PC

Combat Mission Cold War | PC

Wednesday, November 17

Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Tamarin | Xbox One

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC

Mastho is Together | Switch

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC

Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac

Thursday, November 18

BloodRayne: ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch

BloodRayne: ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Space Moth: Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Undungeon | Xbox One, PC

Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One

Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape | Switch

NinNinDays2 | Switch

Romeow: In The Cracked World | Switch

Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch



NICH | Switch

Ice Station Z | Switch

Unsafe | PC

Alien Marauder | PC

Myth of Empires | PC

Wrought Flesh | PC

Pronty: Fishy Adventure | PC

Friday, November 19