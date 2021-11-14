This week Pokemon Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl hit the Switch following some leaks earlier this month.
When I was writing the sentence above, I initially wrote: “...following some leaks last month.” However, after double-checking, I saw that in reality, the leaks had happened this month. Then I looked at the dates in the following list and... what the hell happened to November? I feel like I went away for a few days on vacation and came back and the month is basically done. Soon I’ll be buying Christmas presents and planning New Year festivities.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, November 15
- Car Detailing Simulator: Prolouge| PC
- Moncage | PC
Tuesday, November 16
- Out of Line | Xbox One
- Grow: Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Stand: Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch
- Them Bombs | Xbox One
- The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch
- Root | Switch
- Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch
- Tavern Master | PC, Mac
- Country Balls Heroes | PC
- Combat Mission Cold War | PC
Wednesday, November 17
- Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tamarin | Xbox One
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC
- Mastho is Together | Switch
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
- Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac
Thursday, November 18
- BloodRayne: ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- BloodRayne: ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Space Moth: Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Undungeon | Xbox One, PC
- Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One
- Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape | Switch
- NinNinDays2 | Switch
- Romeow: In The Cracked World | Switch
- Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch
- NICH | Switch
- Ice Station Z | Switch
- Unsafe | PC
- Alien Marauder | PC
- Myth of Empires | PC
- Wrought Flesh | PC
- Pronty: Fishy Adventure | PC
Friday, November 19
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | Switch
- Pokemon Shining Pearl | Switch
- NERF Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family | Switch
- Despotism 3K | Xbox One
- City Traffic Driver | Switch
- Sports & Wild Pinball | Switch
- 20 Ladies | Switch
- RazerWire: Nanowars | Switch
- Exertus: Redux | Switch
- NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ | Switch
- Toy Tinker Simulator | PC
