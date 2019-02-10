The Week In Games: Play The Witcher 3 Anywhere You Want

The Witcher 3 comes to the Nintendo Switch this week and Geralt is ready to go on dark RPG adventures with you on the subway, in an airplane or even in a bathroom. What a world we live in.
I can’t imagine The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt on Switch will be the best way to play the game, but I have to give credit to the developers. Being able to even get that thing running on a Switch is impressive. Sure it might look like a bit rough and blurry, but they did it. Congrats!
Beyond The Witcher 3 hitting Switch this week, some other games are releasing too. Not a busy week, for the most part. A small break before more games hit later this month. Overwatch also makes the jump to Switch this week and The Outer Wilds heads to PS4. There’s also an Ice Age game coming out that looks like something you would play on PS2 back in the early 2000s. I’m...intrigued by that game.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, October 14
- Golf98 | PC
- >Connect | PC, Mac
- Yorg.io 3 | PC
- The Quarry | PC
- Detective Solitaire Butler Story | PC, Mac
- Tank Impact | PC
- Blood Runner | PC
Tuesday, October 15
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet | PS4, Xbox One
- Children Of Morta | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Earth Defense Force Iron Rain | PC
- Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Planescape: Torment/ Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Outbuddies | PC
- Overwatch | Switch
- Outer Wilds | PS4
- The Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition Pack | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Grandia HD Remaster | PC
- The Witcher 3 | Switch
- Disco Elysium | PC
- The Eyes Of Ara | Switch
- The Ninja Saviors: Return Of The Warriors | Switch
- Override: Mech City Brawl - Super Charged Mega Edition | Switch
- Billy Bomber | Switch
- Morels: The Hunt | PC
- Supesu 2 | PC
- Galaxium | PC, Mac
- Rebel Inc: Escalation | PC
- Smile To Fly | PC
- Active Neurons - Puzzle Game | PC, Mac
- Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac
- Sole | PC, Mac
Wednesday, October 16
- Chernobylite | PC
- Little Town Hero | Switch
- Musasabi | PC
- Ping Redux | PC, Mac
- Shockrods | PC
- Planet Destroyer | PC
- ZHED - Puzzle Game | PC, Mac
Thursday, October 17
- Felix The Reaper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Kine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monkey King: Hero Is Back | PS4, PC
- Stranded Sails: Explorers Of The Cursed Islands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Stela | Xbox One
- Little Big Workshop | PC
- The Beast Inside | PC
- Sea Salt | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Demon Pit | PC
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | PS4, PC
- Summer Sweetheart | Switch
- Domiverse | Switch
- Rabi-Rabi | Switch
- Battle Planet - Judgement Day | Switch, PC
- Sublevel Zero Redux | Switch
- SEGA AGES Ichidant-R | Switch
- SEGA AGES Columns II | Switch
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Where The Bees Make Honey | Switch
- Minature - The Story Puzzle | Switch
- Dark Miasma | PC, Mac
- Rising Hell | PC
- Cat Lady | PC
- Six Ages: Ride Like The Wind | PC, Mac
Friday, October 18
- Pig Eat Ball | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition | Switch, PC
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Return Of The Obra Dinn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- A Hat In Time | Switch
- Driven Out | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- AeternoBlade II | Xbox One
- Megaquarium | Xbox One, Switch
- Infliction | PC
- Ring Fit Adventure | Switch
- ZikSquare | Switch
- Safari Pinball | Switch
- StarBlox Inc. | Switch
- Worbital | Switch
- Medieval - Embers Of War | PC
- Moo Moo Move | PC
- Find The Treasure | PC, Mac