The Week In Games: Play The Witcher 3 Anywhere You Want

The Witcher 3 comes to the Nintendo Switch this week and Geralt is ready to go on dark RPG adventures with you on the subway, in an airplane or even in a bathroom. What a world we live in.



I can’t imagine The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt on Switch will be the best way to play the game, but I have to give credit to the developers. Being able to even get that thing running on a Switch is impressive. Sure it might look like a bit rough and blurry, but they did it. Congrats!

Beyond The Witcher 3 hitting Switch this week, some other games are releasing too. Not a busy week, for the most part . A small break before more games hit later this month. Overwatch also makes the jump to Switch this week and The Outer Wilds heads to PS4. There’s also an Ice Age game coming out that looks like something you would play on PS2 back in the early 2000s. I’m...intrigued by that game.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, October 14

Golf98 | PC

>Connect | PC, Mac

Yorg.io 3 | PC

The Quarry | PC

Detective Solitaire Butler Story | PC, Mac

Tank Impact | PC

Blood Runner | PC

Tuesday, October 15

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet | PS4, Xbox One

Children Of Morta | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Earth Defense Force Iron Rain | PC

Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Planescape: Torment/ Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Outbuddies | PC

Overwatch | Switch

Outer Wilds | PS4

The Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition Pack | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Grandia HD Remaster | PC

The Witcher 3 | Switch

Disco Elysium | PC

The Eyes Of Ara | Switch

The Ninja Saviors: Return Of The Warriors | Switch

Override: Mech City Brawl - Super Charged Mega Edition | Switch

Billy Bomber | Switch

Morels: The Hunt | PC

Supesu 2 | PC

Galaxium | PC, Mac

Rebel Inc: Escalation | PC

Smile To Fly | PC

Active Neurons - Puzzle Game | PC, Mac

Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac

Sole | PC, Mac

Wednesday, October 16

Chernobylite | PC

Little Town Hero | Switch

Musasabi | PC

Ping Redux | PC, Mac

Shockrods | PC

Planet Destroyer | PC

ZHED - Puzzle Game | PC, Mac

Thursday, October 17

Felix The Reaper | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Kine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monkey King: Hero Is Back | PS4, PC

Stranded Sails: Explorers Of The Cursed Islands | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Stela | Xbox One

Little Big Workshop | PC

The Beast Inside | PC

Sea Salt | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Demon Pit | PC

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | PS4, PC

Summer Sweetheart | Switch

Domiverse | Switch

Rabi-Rabi | Switch

Battle Planet - Judgement Day | Switch, PC

Sublevel Zero Redux | Switch

SEGA AGES Ichidant-R | Switch

SEGA AGES Columns II | Switch

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Where The Bees Make Honey | Switch

Minature - The Story Puzzle | Switch

Dark Miasma | PC, Mac

Rising Hell | PC

Cat Lady | PC

Six Ages: Ride Like The Wind | PC, Mac

Little Big Workshop | PC, Mac

Friday, October 18