The Week In Games: Persona 5 Strikers Arrives In Style

Persona 5 Strikers is one stylish-looking game and it comes out later this week for PS4, Switch, and PC.
I don’t have much to say about Persona 5 Strikers, as I’ve never played a Persona game. Instead, I point you towards the fantastic review of the game. It honestly makes me want to give it shot!
Beyond Persona 5 Strikers, a LOT of other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, February 22
- Dry Drowning | Switch
- AnShi | Switch
Tuesday, February 23
- Of Mice and Moggies | PC
- Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC
- Rogue Heroes: Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC
- Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Honored Knight | PS4
- Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One
- Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4
- We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4
- Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch
- Dynos & Ghosts | Switch
Wednesday, February 24
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One
- Horned Knight | Xbox One
- Active Neurons 3 - Wonders of the World | Xbox One
- iota | Switch
- Retrace: Memories of Death | Switch
- Night Vision | Switch
- GeneForge 1 - Mutagen | PC, Mac
- The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki II KAI -The Erebonian Civil War- | PC
- Fights In Tight Spaces | PC
- Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC
Thursday, February 25
- Republique | Switch
- Hellpoint | Switch
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yupitergrad | PS4
- Forward to the Sky | Switch
- Code: Realize - Winteride Miracles | Switch
- Ghost n’ Goblins Resurrection | Switch
- Littlewood | Switch
- Mike Dies | Switch
- Lawnmower Game: Racing | Switch
- Legal Dungeon | Switch
- Castle Kong | Switch
- Steam Prison | Switch
- Under Leaves | Switch
- Demon’s Rise - Lords of Chaos | Switch
- Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG&JAN | Switch
- The Lost Cube | Switch
- Aery - A Journey Beyond Time | Switch
- Blastful | Switch
- Clocker | Switch
- DOTORI | Switch
- Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC
Friday, February 26
- Akuto: Showdown | Xbox One
- Katana Kata | Xbox One
- Horned Knight | Switch, PC
- Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC
- Bravely Default II | Switch
- Cardaclsym | PC
- Demon Hunter: Revelation | Switch
- Thunderflash | Switch
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch
- Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch
- Dat Gaem | Switch
- Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac
- Hot Brass | PC, Mac
DISCUSSION
I’ve got New Pokemon Snap preordered and I’m almost done with my Final Fantasy X-2 replay, so definitely looking for something to tide me over until April.
Littlewood looks really cute, but I’m not familiar with the developer. I’m tentatively interested in Bravely Default II. I was having fun with the first one until they added in the hours and hours of filler. So either way, waiting for reviews to come out, and hopefully one of them will be worth picking up.