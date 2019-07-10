The Week In Games: Outta This World

The Outer Worlds comes out this week. For many fans, this is the true follow-up to Fallout New Vegas they’ve been waiting for. But it isn’t the only big and exciting game coming out this week. Get ready folks, it’s a busy week!

I have constantly mixed up The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds. When talking about these games with other writers at Kotaku I keep confusing one for the other. It doesn’t help that they are both games set in space and both are part of Xbox Game Pass. One day my brain will get this figured out, but for now, I have to double-check if I’m referencing the right game every time I write about it.

As mentioned earlier, this is a busy week with games for everyone across all platforms. The Outer Worlds comes out this week, of course, but we also get some other big games. For wrestling fans, WWE 2K20 comes out this week. (Though that game sounds like a mess this year.) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out this week too, with PS4 and Xbox One cross-play available right at launch. Wild! And for fans of remakes of old games, Medievil comes out this week too for PS4.

And still, other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, October 21

Eastshade | PS4, Xbox One

Monaco: Complete Edition | Switch

The Forgettable Dungeon | PC

Mystery At Stonyford Bridge | PC

Mahjong Royal Towers | PC

ED-IT | PC

Return Of The Zombie King | PC

Zyxia: Neon Termination | PC

Tuesday, October 22

Street Outlaws: The List | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Beholder 2 | PS4

Mary Skelter 2 | Switch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III | PS4

WWE 2K20 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers | PS4, Switch

Raging Loop | PS4, Switch

Skulllgirls 2nd Encore | Switch

Moons Of Madness | PC

Spin Rhythm XD | PC, Mac

Day And Night | Switch

Tangle Tower | Switch

The Park | Switch

PBA Pro Bowling | Switch

Knight Swap | PC, Mac

Flatland Vol.1 | PC

Outscape | PC

Wednesday, October 23

Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient | PC

Dredgers | PC

Norman’s Night In | PC

Dungeon Explorer | PC

House Of 1000 Doors: The Palm Of Zoroaster | PC

Thursday, October 24

Dark Devotion | PS4, Switch

Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Ghost Blade HD | Switch

Door Kickers: Action Squad | PS4

Lethis - Path Of Progress | Switch

Creepy Brawlers | Switch

OxLOGIC PUZZLE 1000! | Switch

Haunted Halloween 95 | Switch

Dark Veer | Switch

Anthill | Switch

Winter Sports Games | Switch

Vortex Attack EX | Switch

Rise Of The Slime | PC

Potion Paws | PC, Mac

Alpha | PC

Friday, October 25

Pixel Gladiator | Xbox One, Switch

Into The Dead 2 | Switch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Outer Worlds | PS4, Xbox One, PC

MediEvil | PS4

Soul Searching | Switch

Pizza Bar Tycoon | Switch

Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska | Switch

Let’s Sing Country | Switch

It Will Find You | PC

Space Road | PC

Survival Vacancy | PC, Mac

Coloring Game: Pixel | PC

Saturday, October 26

Daylife In Japan - Pixel Art Jigsaw Puzzle | PC

Sunday, October 27