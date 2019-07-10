The Week In Games: Outta This World

The Outer Worlds comes out this week. For many fans, this is the true follow-up to Fallout New Vegas they’ve been waiting for. But it isn’t the only big and exciting game coming out this week. Get ready folks, it’s a busy week!
I have constantly mixed up The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds. When talking about these games with other writers at Kotaku I keep confusing one for the other. It doesn’t help that they are both games set in space and both are part of Xbox Game Pass. One day my brain will get this figured out, but for now, I have to double-check if I’m referencing the right game every time I write about it.
As mentioned earlier, this is a busy week with games for everyone across all platforms. The Outer Worlds comes out this week, of course, but we also get some other big games. For wrestling fans, WWE 2K20 comes out this week. (Though that game sounds like a mess this year.) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare comes out this week too, with PS4 and Xbox One cross-play available right at launch. Wild! And for fans of remakes of old games, Medievil comes out this week too for PS4.
And still, other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, October 21
- Eastshade | PS4, Xbox One
- Monaco: Complete Edition | Switch
- The Forgettable Dungeon | PC
- Mystery At Stonyford Bridge | PC
- Mahjong Royal Towers | PC
- ED-IT | PC
- Return Of The Zombie King | PC
- Zyxia: Neon Termination | PC
Tuesday, October 22
- Street Outlaws: The List | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Beholder 2 | PS4
- Mary Skelter 2 | Switch
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III | PS4
- WWE 2K20 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers | PS4, Switch
- Raging Loop | PS4, Switch
- Skulllgirls 2nd Encore | Switch
- Moons Of Madness | PC
- Spin Rhythm XD | PC, Mac
- Day And Night | Switch
- Tangle Tower | Switch
- The Park | Switch
- PBA Pro Bowling | Switch
- Knight Swap | PC, Mac
- Flatland Vol.1 | PC
- Outscape | PC
Wednesday, October 23
- Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient | PC
- Dredgers | PC
- Norman’s Night In | PC
- Dungeon Explorer | PC
- House Of 1000 Doors: The Palm Of Zoroaster | PC
Thursday, October 24
- Dark Devotion | PS4, Switch
- Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Ghost Blade HD | Switch
- Door Kickers: Action Squad | PS4
- Lethis - Path Of Progress | Switch
- Creepy Brawlers | Switch
- OxLOGIC PUZZLE 1000! | Switch
- Haunted Halloween 95 | Switch
- Dark Veer | Switch
- Anthill | Switch
- Winter Sports Games | Switch
- Vortex Attack EX | Switch
- Rise Of The Slime | PC
- Potion Paws | PC, Mac
- Alpha | PC
Friday, October 25
- Pixel Gladiator | Xbox One, Switch
- Into The Dead 2 | Switch
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Outer Worlds | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- MediEvil | PS4
- Soul Searching | Switch
- Pizza Bar Tycoon | Switch
- Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska | Switch
- Let’s Sing Country | Switch
- It Will Find You | PC
- Space Road | PC
- Survival Vacancy | PC, Mac
- Coloring Game: Pixel | PC
Saturday, October 26
- Daylife In Japan - Pixel Art Jigsaw Puzzle | PC
Sunday, October 27
- Space Space | PC
- Il Sole e la Luna 2 | PC