The Week In Games: One More Wii U Game...

It is nearly 2020 and yet, on this list of games releasing this week, you will find a Wii U game. It’s a Christmas miracle.



Digging around for information about this Wii U game, Drop It: Block Paradise, it seems it has been released on other platforms, like PS3, years ago. It was also released on the Wii U in Europe back in 2017. And for some reason, in 2019, it is finally coming to the Wii U eShop in the United States.

Beyond a surprise Wii U release, the upcoming week is filled with a few smaller games, but not that many. Christmas week is always a bit of barren release week for video games. So this might be the perfect time to clear some games off your backlog or take advantage of holiday sales and pick up something you never played.

Monday, Dec. 23

Regions Of Ruin | Switch

Mushroom Quest | Switch

Clumsy Rush | Switch

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch

PRINCESS MAKER FAERY TALES COME TRUE | Switch, PC

DreamBall | Switch

Demon’s Tilt | Switch

Rush Rally 3 | Switch

Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch

Down To Hell | Switch

Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | Switch, PC

Sacred Stones | Switch

Card Princess | PC

SnowBall FPS | PC

History Racers 2 | PC

Gala Collider | PC, Mac

Eternal Battlefield | PC

Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC

Grayland | PC

Bunker 56 | PC

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One

Demon Pit | Xbox One

XenoRaptor | Xbox One

Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One

Tamashii | Xbox One

Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One

Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One

Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch

Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch

The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch

Mirage Online Classic | PC

Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC

Wednesday, Dec 25

XenoRaptor | Switch

Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One

Demon Pit | Switch

Tamashii | Switch

Straimium | Switch

Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch

Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch

8-Ball Pocket | Switch

Monster Capture King | PC

Door2: Key | PC

Thursday, Dec. 26

Gunma’s Ambition - You And Me Are Gunma | Switch

Akuto: Showdown | Switch

Roll’d | Switch

Journey To New Atlantis | PC

League Of Pixels | PC

Friday, Dec. 27

Clocker | Xbox One

ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch

Axiel | PC

Fungi | PC, Mac

Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC

Saturday, Dec. 28