It’s almost September, and you know what that means. It’s time to ride the cybernetic battle cat of your dreams into the alien frey. Huzzah!

PlatinumGames’ newest Nintendo exclusive is finally here, and it looks like it might actually live up to the hype. I still don’t really understand what the game is about, but the main characters are very attractive and the stylized combat looks like a rip-roarin’ good time. Kotaku’s own Mike Fahey is already enjoying the game, so it’s certainly a title that should be on your radar if you own a Switch and are in need of an over-the-top adventure.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Foam Sword

While I’m planning on picking up Astral Chain on day one, I’m actually most excited about the release of a little game called Knights and Bikes by the fine folks over at Foam Sword. The hand-painted look of the game, along with its focus on both couch and online co-op, really speaks to me. Not to mention it stars adorable British kids with a pet goose, so... it’s probably going to be GOTY.

Aside from those two standouts, players can also scare themselves senseless in the new Blair Witch game for Xbox and PC. And it seems Bubsy is back. Again. Because I guess they made enough money from the last one to warrant a sixth entry in the series. Cool.

Tuesday, August 27

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | PC

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut | PS4, PC

Collection of Mana | Switch



Control | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crystar | PS4, PC

Decay of Logos | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Hunt: Showdown | Xbox One, PC

Knights and Bikes | PS4, PC

Minoria | PC

MXGP 2019 | PS4, Xbox One



Trine 1-3 | Switch

Whipseey and the Lost Atlus | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

World of Warcraft Classic | PC

Wreckfest | PS4, Xbox One



Wednesday, August 28

Hookbots | Switch, Xbox One

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the ‘90s | PS4, PS Vita

Headspun | Switch, PC

SubaraCity | Xbox One

Kamiko | Xbox One

Vambrace: Cold Soul | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Thursday, August 29



Agent A: A puzzle in Disguise | Switch

Brunch Club | Switch

Bubsy: Paws on Fire! | Switch

Grand Brix Shooter | Switch, PC

Heave Ho | Switch, PC

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC



Friday, August 30