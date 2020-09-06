The Week In Games: My Kingdom For A Reckoning

Image : THQ

Prepare for a reckoning, again! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning comes out this week for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



If you locked me in a room with a list of every video released in the last 1 0 years and asked me to pick 100 of them that I figured would get remastered or remade this RPG from 2012 wouldn’t have made the cut. I played it for like five...maybe six hours back in the day and it didn’t click with me. But seeing folks excited about this upcoming remaster has me curious about going back and giving it another shot. You know, once I finish the 30 other games I’m playing or planning to play this year.

Beyond Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, September 7

Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch

Circuit Dude | Switch

Tropicalia | PC

The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale - The Journey Begins | PC

Alice Sisters | PC

Ants | PC, Mac

Arc Wizards | PC

Tuesday, September 8

AeternoBlade | PC

AeternoBlade II | PC

Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Star Renegades | PC, Mac

OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch

AVICII Inventor | Switch

Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One

Meganoid | Switch

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC

Chess Brain | PC, Mac

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff | PC

The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, September 9

Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Chickens Madness | Xbox One

CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One

Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’ | Xbox One

The Rule of Lands: Pioneers | PC

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC

Cloud Gardens | PC

Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC

Thursday, September 10

MO: Astray | Switch

Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bake ‘n Switch | Switch

Othercide | Switch

Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Tamarin | PS4, PC

Tin & Kuna | Switch

Tomoyo After - It’s a Wonderful Life - CS Edition | Switch

Space Robinson | Switch

The Snake King | Switch

Deleveled | Switch

Death and Taxes | Switch

Adventures of Pip | Switch

Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC

Hungry Horace | PC

As Far As The Eye | PC

A Monster’s Expedition | PC

Friday, September 11