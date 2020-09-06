The Week In Games: My Kingdom For A Reckoning

Prepare for a reckoning, again! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning comes out this week for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
If you locked me in a room with a list of every video released in the last 10 years and asked me to pick 100 of them that I figured would get remastered or remade this RPG from 2012 wouldn’t have made the cut. I played it for like five...maybe six hours back in the day and it didn’t click with me. But seeing folks excited about this upcoming remaster has me curious about going back and giving it another shot. You know, once I finish the 30 other games I’m playing or planning to play this year.
Beyond Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, September 7
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Circuit Dude | Switch
- Tropicalia | PC
- The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale - The Journey Begins | PC
- Alice Sisters | PC
- Ants | PC, Mac
- Arc Wizards | PC
Tuesday, September 8
- AeternoBlade | PC
- AeternoBlade II | PC
- Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Star Renegades | PC, Mac
- OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch
- AVICII Inventor | Switch
- Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One
- Meganoid | Switch
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
- Chess Brain | PC, Mac
- Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff | PC
- The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, September 9
- Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Chickens Madness | Xbox One
- CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One
- Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’ | Xbox One
- The Rule of Lands: Pioneers | PC
- Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC
- Cloud Gardens | PC
- Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC
Thursday, September 10
- MO: Astray | Switch
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bake ‘n Switch | Switch
- Othercide | Switch
- Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tamarin | PS4, PC
- Tin & Kuna | Switch
- Tomoyo After - It’s a Wonderful Life - CS Edition | Switch
- Space Robinson | Switch
- The Snake King | Switch
- Deleveled | Switch
- Death and Taxes | Switch
- Adventures of Pip | Switch
- Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC
- Hungry Horace | PC
- As Far As The Eye | PC
- A Monster’s Expedition | PC
Friday, September 11
- Firework | Switch
- Doodle Derby | Switch
- WeakWood Throne | Switch
- Inertial Drift | Switch
- Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac
- DARKAIR | PC
- Inertial Drift | PC
- Our Past | PC, Mac
- KaveXplorer | PC
DISCUSSION
Kingdoms of Amalur was/is is fantastic game. I remember buying a $10-15 add-in for the game and then the game folding and so i never got it. Still. Fond memories. The gameplay of the game was great.