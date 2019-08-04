After years and years of being a Japan-only Xbox release, Metal Wolf Chaos is finally come out in more places later this week. Now we can all experience the fun of being the President of The United States and using a giant mech to fight the Vice President’s evil army.
This weekend has sucked due to some terrible acts of violence and hatred that happened over here in the US. So I don’t really have anything funny or interesting to add to this post. Sorry. My brain is just fried.
The week isn’t very exciting. Beyond Metal Wolf Chaos XD, it’s mostly ports and some smaller games. For superhero fans, DCUO is coming to the Switch and so too is Darksiders II.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, August 5
- Smooth Mover | PC
- Red Death: 8 Feet | PC
- Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger 3 | PC
- MineRalph | PC, Mac
Tuesday, August 6
- Silver Chains | PC
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- DC Universe Online | Switch
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition | Switch
- Gravity Ghost | PS4
- Shadows 2: Perfidia | Switch
- Epic Clicker Journey | Switch
Wednesday, August 7
- The Forbidden Arts | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Must Dash Amigos | Xbox One
- Damsel | Xbox One, Switch
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure | PC
- Word Forward | PC, Mac
- Warfork | PC
- 100 Years’ War | PC, Mac
- Quench | PC
- Run Roll Rumble | PC
- Phantom Rose | PC
Thursday, August 8
- Fatal Twelve | PS4
- Subdivision Infinity DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Pix The Cat | Switch
- Pillars Of Eternity | Switch
- Steel Circus | PC
- Sudoku Universe | Switch
- Wordsweeper by POWGI | Switch
- The Pryaplex | Switch
- Doughlings: Invasion | Switch
- Oh!Edo Towns | Switch
- Color Slayer | PC
- Moira: Fated Twins | PC
- Wonder Blade | PC
Friday, August 9
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition | Switch
- Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil | Switch
- Neverlast | Switch
- Tactics V: “Obsidian Brigade” | PC, Mac, Switch
- Welcome To Hanwell | Switch
- Taimumari: Complete Edition | Switch
- #RaceDieRun | Switch
- Jaxon The Theif | PC
- Watch Tower | PC
- ClearIt5 | PC
- Celsius | PC