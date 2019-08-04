After years and years of being a Japan-only Xbox release, Metal Wolf Chaos is finally come out in more places later this week. Now we can all experience the fun of being the President of The United States and using a giant mech to fight the Vice President’s evil army.

This weekend has sucked due to some terrible acts of violence and hatred that happened over here in the US. So I don’t really have anything funny or interesting to add to this post. Sorry. My brain is just fried.

The week isn’t very exciting. Beyond Metal Wolf Chaos XD, it’s mostly ports and some smaller games. For superhero fans, DCUO is coming to the Switch and so too is Darksiders II.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, August 5

Smooth Mover | PC

Red Death: 8 Feet | PC

Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger 3 | PC

MineRalph | PC, Mac

Tuesday, August 6

Silver Chains | PC

Metal Wolf Chaos XD | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC

DC Universe Online | Switch

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition | Switch

Gravity Ghost | PS4

Shadows 2: Perfidia | Switch

Epic Clicker Journey | Switch

Wednesday, August 7

The Forbidden Arts | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Must Dash Amigos | Xbox One

Damsel | Xbox One, Switch

Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure | PC

Word Forward | PC, Mac

Warfork | PC

100 Years’ War | PC, Mac

Quench | PC

Run Roll Rumble | PC

Phantom Rose | PC

Thursday, August 8

Fatal Twelve | PS4

Subdivision Infinity DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Pix The Cat | Switch

Pillars Of Eternity | Switch

Steel Circus | PC

Sudoku Universe | Switch

Wordsweeper by POWGI | Switch

The Pryaplex | Switch

Doughlings: Invasion | Switch

Oh!Edo Towns | Switch

Color Slayer | PC

Moira: Fated Twins | PC

Wonder Blade | PC

Friday, August 9