This week has some varied games, from JRPG throwbacks to MMO expansions, and as the summer goes on the releases are getting weirder and weirder.

I’m all about the classic game experience, and I’m very interested in the fact that we’re getting Bard’s Tale games alongside the classic Tanglewood and a purposeful throwback in Cosmic Star Heroine this week. It’s basically the summer of nostalgia, and I regret the fact that I definitely do no have time to play all of these games.

We’re also getting Wailing Heights for the PS4, a game that I’ve been eyeing for the PC for quite a while, so maybe I will finally get a jump start on that thing.

Of course, there’s stuff that many people have been waiting years for, from the new Battle For Azeroth expansion for World of Warcraft to the final season of Telltale’s Walking Dead franchise. I’m sure that big stuff is going to be happening there!

Of note as well is Keep Talking or Everyone Explodes coming to the Switch. I don’t know how that’s going to work, but making that game portable is a very, very smart move.

In any case, here’s a list of games coming out this week and some little tidbits of what is arriving the week after this one:

Tuesday, August 14

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy | PC



Cosmic Star Heroine | Switch



Death’s Gambit | PS4, PC



Detective Gallo | PS4



Dog Gone Golfing | PS4



Domino Craft VR | PSVR



Fall of Light | Xbox One



Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 | PS4



Phantom Doctrine | PS4



Super Night Riders | PS4



Tanglewood | PC



TerraTech | PS4



Vroom Kaboom | PS4



Wailing Heights | PS4



The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Episode 1 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth | PC



Wednesday, August 15

Coffee Crisis | Xbox One



Fernz Gate | Xbox One



Hero Defense | Xbox One



State of Mind | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Wailing Heights | Xbox One



Thursday, August 16

CastleStorm | Switch



Hero Defense | PS4



Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes | Switch



Nitro Ball | Switch



Manual Samuel | Switch



Next Up Hero | Switch



Red’s Kingdom | Switch



Robbotto | Switch



Friday, August 17

Detective Gallo | Switch



Drunk Fu: Wasted Masters | Xbox One



Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes | Xbox One



Persian Nights: Sands of Wonder | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Polygod | Xbox One, Switch



Treadnauts | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Coming Soon

Monday, August 20

Spectrum | Switch



Tuesday, August 21

All-Star Fruit Racing | Switch



Guacamelee! 2 | PS4, PC



Shenmue 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Thursday, August 23

Behind The Screen | Switch



Fernz Gate | Switch



Hacky Zack | Switch



Kero Blaster | Switch



Shio | Switch



Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders | Switch



The Low Road | Switch



Friday, August 24