This week has some varied games, from JRPG throwbacks to MMO expansions, and as the summer goes on the releases are getting weirder and weirder.
I’m all about the classic game experience, and I’m very interested in the fact that we’re getting Bard’s Tale games alongside the classic Tanglewood and a purposeful throwback in Cosmic Star Heroine this week. It’s basically the summer of nostalgia, and I regret the fact that I definitely do no have time to play all of these games.
We’re also getting Wailing Heights for the PS4, a game that I’ve been eyeing for the PC for quite a while, so maybe I will finally get a jump start on that thing.
Of course, there’s stuff that many people have been waiting years for, from the new Battle For Azeroth expansion for World of Warcraft to the final season of Telltale’s Walking Dead franchise. I’m sure that big stuff is going to be happening there!
Of note as well is Keep Talking or Everyone Explodes coming to the Switch. I don’t know how that’s going to work, but making that game portable is a very, very smart move.
In any case, here’s a list of games coming out this week and some little tidbits of what is arriving the week after this one:
Tuesday, August 14
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy | PC
- Cosmic Star Heroine | Switch
- Death’s Gambit | PS4, PC
- Detective Gallo | PS4
- Dog Gone Golfing | PS4
- Domino Craft VR | PSVR
- Fall of Light | Xbox One
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 | PS4
- Phantom Doctrine | PS4
- Super Night Riders | PS4
- Tanglewood | PC
- TerraTech | PS4
- Vroom Kaboom | PS4
- Wailing Heights | PS4
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Episode 1 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth | PC
Wednesday, August 15
- Coffee Crisis | Xbox One
- Fernz Gate | Xbox One
- Hero Defense | Xbox One
- State of Mind | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wailing Heights | Xbox One
Thursday, August 16
- CastleStorm | Switch
- Hero Defense | PS4
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes | Switch
- Nitro Ball | Switch
- Manual Samuel | Switch
- Next Up Hero | Switch
- Red’s Kingdom | Switch
- Robbotto | Switch
Friday, August 17
- Detective Gallo | Switch
- Drunk Fu: Wasted Masters | Xbox One
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes | Xbox One
- Persian Nights: Sands of Wonder | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Polygod | Xbox One, Switch
- Treadnauts | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, August 20
- Spectrum | Switch
Tuesday, August 21
- All-Star Fruit Racing | Switch
- Guacamelee! 2 | PS4, PC
- Shenmue 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Thursday, August 23
- Behind The Screen | Switch
- Fernz Gate | Switch
- Hacky Zack | Switch
- Kero Blaster | Switch
- Shio | Switch
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders | Switch
- The Low Road | Switch
Friday, August 24
- F1 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Little Dragons Cafe | Switch