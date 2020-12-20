The Week In Games: Meat Boy Is Back

Screenshot : Team Meat

A decade is a long time to wait for a sequel, but Super Meat Boy Forever is almost here after some delays and hiccups.



I wanted to like the first Meat Boy game but it just wasn’t for me. However, I know some folks who dug the hell out of that quirky platformer and they are very excited for the follow-up . I’m just back to overthinking the concept of a small boy made of meat and how that would work. What would that smell like after a decade?

Beyond Super Meat Boy Forever some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monda y, December 21

Killer Chambers | Switch

Zero Gunner 2 | PC

Double Dragon Neon | Switch

Taffix | Switch

Smart Moves | Switch

Tuesday, D ecember 22

Nekopara Vol. 4 | PS4, Switch

Override 2: Super Mech League | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Landflix Odyssey | Switch

Isolation Story | Switch

Wednesday , December 23

Solitarie 3D | Xbox One

Super Meat Boy Forever | Switch, PC

Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow | Switch

No Place Like Home | PC



ViceWave | PC

Twin Run | PC

Thursday, De cember 24

Kolumno | Switch

Spirit Arena | Switch

Kauil’s Treasure | Switch

Elliot | Switch

The Last Dead End | Swich

JDM Racing 2 | Switch

Kingdom Tales | Switch

Friday, Dec ember 25

Super Sports Blast | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Omori | PC, Mac

BIT.TRIP Runner | Switch

BIT.TRIP Void | Switch

BIT.TRIP Flux | Switch

BIT.TRIP Core | Switch

BIT.TRIP Beat | Switch

BIT.TRIP Fate | Switch

Candy 2048 Challenge Switch

Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones | Switch

Dungeonoid | Switch

Saturday, D ecember 26

The Hong Kong Massacre | Switch

Cube Life: Island Survival | Switch

DungeonTop | Switch