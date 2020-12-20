The Week In Games: Meat Boy Is Back

A decade is a long time to wait for a sequel, but Super Meat Boy Forever is almost here after some delays and hiccups.
I wanted to like the first Meat Boy game but it just wasn’t for me. However, I know some folks who dug the hell out of that quirky platformer and they are very excited for the follow-up. I’m just back to overthinking the concept of a small boy made of meat and how that would work. What would that smell like after a decade?
Beyond Super Meat Boy Forever some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, December 21
- Killer Chambers | Switch
- Zero Gunner 2 | PC
- Double Dragon Neon | Switch
- Taffix | Switch
- Smart Moves | Switch
Tuesday, December 22
- Nekopara Vol. 4 | PS4, Switch
- Override 2: Super Mech League | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Landflix Odyssey | Switch
- Isolation Story | Switch
Wednesday, December 23
- Solitarie 3D | Xbox One
- Super Meat Boy Forever | Switch, PC
- Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow | Switch
- No Place Like Home | PC
- ViceWave | PC
- Twin Run | PC
Thursday, December 24
- Kolumno | Switch
- Spirit Arena | Switch
- Kauil’s Treasure | Switch
- Elliot | Switch
- The Last Dead End | Swich
- JDM Racing 2 | Switch
- Kingdom Tales | Switch
Friday, December 25
- Super Sports Blast | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Omori | PC, Mac
- BIT.TRIP Runner | Switch
- BIT.TRIP Void | Switch
- BIT.TRIP Flux | Switch
- BIT.TRIP Core | Switch
- BIT.TRIP Beat | Switch
- BIT.TRIP Fate | Switch
- Candy 2048 Challenge Switch
- Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones | Switch
- Dungeonoid | Switch
Saturday, December 26
- The Hong Kong Massacre | Switch
- Cube Life: Island Survival | Switch
- DungeonTop | Switch
- Door Kickers | Switch
