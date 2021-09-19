Lost Judgment is out later this week on PlayStation and Xbox. Don’t expect a PC release anytime soon...

Advertisement

Read More: Judgment Series Is Ending Over PC Version Disagreement

I’m going to try out Pokemon Unite on my phone. I liked the game on Switch, but it would much more convenient for me if I could just pop out my phone and play a match or two instead. I think the gameplay will work fine with touch controls. I’m also going to finish Deathloop, a game I didn’t like at first, but now find myself obsessed with after about 14 hours or so.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:



Monday, September 20

Siege The Day | PC

Tuesday, September 21

Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC

World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Sheltered 2 | PC

Golf Peaks | Xbox One

Guild of Ascension | PC

If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers | PC

Beyond Contact | PC

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC

Wednesday, September 22

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android

Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android

Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5

FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Switch

Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Switch

Crisis Wing | Switch

Source of Madness | PC

Thursday, September 23

Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One

Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC

Staxel | Switch

Fisti Fluffs | PC

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4

Hampuzz | Switch

The Plane Effect | Switch

Suzerain | Switch

Beast Breaker | Switch

Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Switch

S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Switch

Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Switch

Sakura Swim Club | Switch

Chef’s Tail | Switch

MageQuit | Switch

CityState II | PC

Teacup | PC

Friday, September 24

Death Park | Xbox One

Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC

A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lost Judg ment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Little Kite | Xbox One

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Spacebase Startopia | Switch

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5

Haustoria | Switch

Monster Truck Arena | Switch

Top Down Racer | Switch

Don’t Touch This Button! | Switch

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Switch

Pawnbarian| PC, Mac

Dungeon Town | PC

Saturday, September 25