After a long wait, the new Borderlands is finally coming out this week. Borderlands 3 is releasing for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and bringing with it some ridiculous number of guns. Maybe too much loot, really?
Some folks call games like Borderlands 3 “shlooters.” This is a silly word, but also is a very strange word for me. I’ve done floor covering installation and repair in my past, helping my father and others. And one popular product in floor covering is called Schluter, an orange plastic sheet you lay down underneath tile before installing. They are pronounced nearly the same way and every single time someone says shlooter I am reminded of installing shower tile.
Beyond Borderlands 3, Gears 5 is coming out for everyone later this week and all The Walking Dead games made by Telltale are being rereleased in one convenient package. For hockey fans, NHL 20 is almost here. NASCAR fans also have NASCAR Heat 4 dropping towards the end of the week. And if you look close, you’ll find a 3DS games lurking down there. A little something for everyone, it seems.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, September 9
- Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac
- Workhard | PC
- Unrailed | PC
- King And Slaves | PC
- Wizard Battle | PC, Mac
- Solitaire Match 2 Cards: Valentine’s Day | PC, Mac
- Last Regiment | PC
Tuesday, September 10
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Blasphemous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Utawarerumono: Zan | PS4
- Greedfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC
- eFootball PES 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Caravan Stories | PS4
- Gun Gun Pixies | Switch
- Summer Knights | PC
- Rabisco | PC
- Misfire | PC
- Age Of Grit | PC, Mac
Wednesday, September 11
- Throne Quest Deluxe | Switch
- The Seven | PC
- Rebels & Redcoats | PC
- Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror | PC
- Mermaid Colony | PC
- Royal Merchant | PC, Mac
Thursday, September 12
- Agatha Knife | PS4
- The Sinking City | Switch
- Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan | Switch
- The Tenth Line Special Edition | Switch
- Ritual: Sorcerer Angel | Switch
- Space Intervention | 3DS
- Super Dodgeball Beats | Switch
- Battle Supremacy - Evolution | Switch
- Escape: Mouse Gun | PC, Mac
- Super Dodgeball Beats | PC
- Simple Railroad | PC, Mac
Friday, September 13
- Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One
- NASCAR Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- NHL 20 | PS4, Xbox One
- Ellen | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Daemon X Machina | Switch
- Star Wars Pinball | Switch
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Atomic Heist | Switch
- CHOP | Switch
- Rest In Pieces | Switch
- Guroopia | PC
- CuBB | PC
Saturday, September 14
