After a long wait, the new Borderlands is finally coming out this week. Borderlands 3 is releasing for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and bringing with it some ridiculous number of guns. Maybe too much loot, really?

Some folks call games like Borderlands 3 "shlooters."

Beyond Borderlands 3, Gears 5 is coming out for everyone later this week and all The Walking Dead games made by Telltale are being rereleased in one convenient package. For hockey fans, NHL 20 is almost here. NASCAR fans also have NASCAR Heat 4 dropping towards the end of the week. And if you look close, you’ll find a 3DS games lurking down there. A little something for everyone, it seems.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, September 9

Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac

Workhard | PC

Unrailed | PC

King And Slaves | PC

Wizard Battle | PC, Mac

Solitaire Match 2 Cards: Valentine’s Day | PC, Mac

Last Regiment | PC

Tuesday, September 10

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Blasphemous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Utawarerumono: Zan | PS4

Greedfall | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gears 5 | Xbox One, PC

eFootball PES 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Caravan Stories | PS4

Gun Gun Pixies | Switch

Summer Knights | PC

Rabisco | PC

Misfire | PC

Age Of Grit | PC, Mac

Wednesday, September 11

Throne Quest Deluxe | Switch

The Seven | PC

Rebels & Redcoats | PC

Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror | PC

Mermaid Colony | PC

Royal Merchant | PC, Mac

Thursday, September 12

Agatha Knife | PS4

The Sinking City | Switch

Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan | Switch

The Tenth Line Special Edition | Switch

Ritual: Sorcerer Angel | Switch

Space Intervention | 3DS

Super Dodgeball Beats | Switch

Battle Supremacy - Evolution | Switch

Escape: Mouse Gun | PC, Mac

Super Dodgeball Beats | PC

Simple Railroad | PC, Mac

Friday, September 13

Borderlands 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One

NASCAR Heat | PS4, Xbox One, PC

NHL 20 | PS4, Xbox One

Ellen | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Daemon X Machina | Switch

Star Wars Pinball | Switch

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition | Switch

Atomic Heist | Switch

CHOP | Switch

Rest In Pieces | Switch

Guroopia | PC

CuBB | PC

Saturday, September 14