The Week In Games: Life Is Farming

Happy week after Thanksgiving! Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 launches this week, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey comes to Xbox One and PS4 . Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to Steam . A nd, of course, Farming Simulator 20 arrives on the Switch, which I will admit I kind of super want to play.



December 2

Trax (PS4)

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (PS4)

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PS4, Switch)

December 3

Blair Witch (PS4)

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition (Xbox One)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Tools Up (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch )

Arise: A Simple Story (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Halo: Reach (Xbox One, PC)

Trover Saves The Universe (Xbox One)

Simulacra (Xbox One, PS4, Switch )

Jigsaw Solace (PS4, Switch)

Heroland (Switch, PS4)

Farming Simulator 20 (Switch)

EarthNight (Switch, PS4)

Skellboy (Switch)

Phoenix Point (PC)

December 4

Everreach: Project Eden (Xbox One, PC)

Big Pharma (Xbox One)

Seek Hearts (Xbox One)

December 5

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Steam)

Darksiders Genesis (PC, Stadia)

Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)

Mosaic (PC)

Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory (PC)

Big Pharma (PS4, Switch )

Space Blaze (PS4, Switch )

Winter Sports Games (PS4)



Don’t Die, Minerva! (Xbox One, PC)

Kerbal Space Program—Breaking Ground (Xbox One)

Alien: Isolation (Switch)

Wizards of Brandel (Switch, PS4)

December 6

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey (PS4, Xbox One )

Classic Snake Adventures (PS4)

Hatsune Miku VR (PS VR)

Immortal Planet (PS4, Xbox One, Switch )

Ski Jumping Pro VR (PS VR)

Demon’s Tilt (Xbox One)

Freediving Hunter: Spearfishing the World (Xbox One)

Space Pioneer (Switch)

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch)