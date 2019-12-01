The Week In Games: Life Is Farming

Happy week after Thanksgiving! Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 launches this week, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey comes to Xbox One and PS4. Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to Steam. And, of course, Farming Simulator 20 arrives on the Switch, which I will admit I kind of super want to play.
December 2
Trax (PS4)
Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (PS4)
SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions (PS4, Switch)
December 3
Blair Witch (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition (Xbox One)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 5 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Tools Up (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch)
Arise: A Simple Story (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
Halo: Reach (Xbox One, PC)
Trover Saves The Universe (Xbox One)
Simulacra (Xbox One, PS4, Switch)
Jigsaw Solace (PS4, Switch)
Heroland (Switch, PS4)
Farming Simulator 20 (Switch)
EarthNight (Switch, PS4)
Skellboy (Switch)
Phoenix Point (PC)
December 4
Everreach: Project Eden (Xbox One, PC)
Big Pharma (Xbox One)
Seek Hearts (Xbox One)
December 5
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Steam)
Darksiders Genesis (PC, Stadia)
Star Ocean First Departure R (PS4)
Mosaic (PC)
Paranoia: Happiness Is Mandatory (PC)
Big Pharma (PS4, Switch)
Space Blaze (PS4, Switch)
Winter Sports Games (PS4)
Don’t Die, Minerva! (Xbox One, PC)
Kerbal Space Program—Breaking Ground (Xbox One)
Alien: Isolation (Switch)
Wizards of Brandel (Switch, PS4)
December 6
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey (PS4, Xbox One)
Classic Snake Adventures (PS4)
Hatsune Miku VR (PS VR)
Immortal Planet (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Ski Jumping Pro VR (PS VR)
Demon’s Tilt (Xbox One)
Freediving Hunter: Spearfishing the World (Xbox One)
Space Pioneer (Switch)
Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch)