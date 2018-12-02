As we approach the end of the year, the game releases get even more extreme. We’ve got Just Cause 4, the PlayStation Classic, Mutant Year Zero, and lots of other interesting stuff.
I’m very interested in what it is going to be like to drive a car through the tornado. What can I say? I think wind is cool. Just Cause 4 is delivering the exact things that I want in a video game. Giant, scary wind.
Thronebreaker is making its way to consoles this week, so if you’re itching for some “tales” of The Witcher universe, and you’re ok with it not being in the third person action genre, then this is probably something you’re going to care about.
Oh, and there’s a Smash Bros. game coming out, and I guess that you can probably play with your Kirbys or your Pikachus or whatever is going on in those games. They’re games about brothers? I might not know much about this topic.
Anyway, here’s a great big list of games that are coming out this week and the next:
Monday, December 3
- Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure | Switch
- Override Mech City Brawl | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- PlayStation Classic
Tuesday, December 4
- Arca’s Path VR | PSVR, PC
- Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX | PS4
- Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX | PS4
- Battle Princess Madelyn | PS4
- Beholder 2 | PC
- Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt | PS4
- Emerald Shores | PS Vita
- Escape Game: Aloha | PS4
- Gear Club Unlimited 2 | Switch
- Gnomes Garden: New Home | PS4
- Gods Remastered | Xbox One
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game | Xbox One
- Just Cause 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Just Deal With It | PS4
- Life of Pixel | PS4, PS Vita
- Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos | PS4, Xbox One
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Override: Mech City Brawl | PS4, Xbox One
- Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight | PS4, PS Vita
- Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight | PS4, PS Vita
- Prison Boss VR | PS VR
- Subnautica | PS4, Xbox One
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PS4, Xbox One
- Toki | Switch
Wednesday, December 5
- Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX | PS4
- Energy Cycle Edge | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch
- Picture Party VR | PS VR
Thursday, December 6
- Battle Princess Madelyn | Xbox One, Switch
- Beholder Complete Edition | Switch
- Carcassone | Switch
- Conduct Together | Switch
- The Last Remnant | PS4
- LongStory: A Dating Game For The Real World | Switch
- Jagged Alliance Rage! | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Rival Megagun | Switch
- Ultimate Runner | Switch
Friday, December 7
- Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR | PSVR
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Switch
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Katamari Damacy Reroll | Switch
- On A Roll 3D | Xbox One
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds | PS4
- Sega Genesis Classics | Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, December 10
- Guacamelee! 2 | Switch
Tuesday, December 11
- Desert Child | Switch
- Everspace Stellar Edition | Switch
- Kingdom Two Crowns | PC, Switch
- Salt and Sanctuary: Drowned Tome Edition | Switch
Thursday, December 13
- Almightree: The Last Dreamer | Switch
- Dragon Marked For Death | Switch
- Gris | Switch
- Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition | Switch
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition | Switch
- Lucius III | PC
- Omensight: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Oxyjet | Switch
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures | Switch
- Phantasy Star | Switch
- Starman | Switch
Friday, December 14
- Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story | Switch