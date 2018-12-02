As we approach the end of the year, the game releases get even more extreme. We’ve got Just Cause 4, the PlayStation Classic, Mutant Year Zero, and lots of other interesting stuff.

I’m very interested in what it is going to be like to drive a car through the tornado. What can I say? I think wind is cool. Just Cause 4 is delivering the exact things that I want in a video game. Giant, scary wind.

Thronebreaker is making its way to consoles this week, so if you’re itching for some “tales” of The Witcher universe, and you’re ok with it not being in the third person action genre, then this is probably something you’re going to care about.

Oh, and there’s a Smash Bros. game coming out, and I guess that you can probably play with your Kirbys or your Pikachus or whatever is going on in those games. They’re games about brothers? I might not know much about this topic.

Anyway, here’s a great big list of games that are coming out this week and the next:

Monday, December 3

Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure | Switch

Override Mech City Brawl | PS4, Xbox One, PC



PlayStation Classic

Tuesday, December 4

Arca’s Path VR | PSVR, PC



Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX | PS4



Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX | PS4



Battle Princess Madelyn | PS4



Beholder 2 | PC



Betty Bat’s Treasure Hunt | PS4



Emerald Shores | PS Vita



Escape Game: Aloha | PS4



Gear Club Unlimited 2 | Switch



Gnomes Garden: New Home | PS4



Gods Remastered | Xbox One



Gwent: The Witcher Card Game | Xbox One



Just Cause 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Just Deal With It | PS4



Life of Pixel | PS4, PS Vita



Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos | PS4, Xbox One



Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Override: Mech City Brawl | PS4, Xbox One



Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight | PS4, PS Vita



Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight | PS4, PS Vita



Prison Boss VR | PS VR



Subnautica | PS4, Xbox One



Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PS4, Xbox One



Toki | Switch

Wednesday, December 5

Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX | PS4



Energy Cycle Edge | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch



Picture Party VR | PS VR

Thursday, December 6

Battle Princess Madelyn | Xbox One, Switch



Beholder Complete Edition | Switch



Carcassone | Switch



Conduct Together | Switch



The Last Remnant | PS4



LongStory: A Dating Game For The Real World | Switch



Jagged Alliance Rage! | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Rival Megagun | Switch



Ultimate Runner | Switch

Friday, December 7

Guns’n’Stories: Bulletproof VR | PSVR



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Switch



Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Katamari Damacy Reroll | Switch



On A Roll 3D | Xbox One



PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds | PS4



Sega Genesis Classics | Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, December 10

Guacamelee! 2 | Switch

Tuesday, December 11

Desert Child | Switch



Everspace Stellar Edition | Switch



Kingdom Two Crowns | PC, Switch



Salt and Sanctuary: Drowned Tome Edition | Switch

Thursday, December 13

Almightree: The Last Dreamer | Switch



Dragon Marked For Death | Switch



Gris | Switch



Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition | Switch



Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition | Switch



Lucius III | PC



Omensight: Definitive Edition | Switch



Oxyjet | Switch



RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures | Switch



Phantasy Star | Switch



Starman | Switch

Friday, December 14