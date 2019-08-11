You can never really escape Jason Voorhees. The masked slasher from The Friday The 13th films is returning again this week. A new edition of The Friday The 13th game is heading to the Nintendo Switch.



I wonder if in 20 or 30 years people will still be making and watching Jason films. How many times can you reboot and remake this franchise? Is he even that scary anymore after spending decades being lampooned in cartoons, TV shows, and other films? It’s like the Xenomorphs from the Alien movies. At somepoint, these scray monsters become walking parodies of themselves.

A very quiet week for video game releases. There ain’t many big or small games releasing over the next 7 days. And look at that, on Tuesday the Vita gets another release. It seems the Vita ain’t quite dead just yet.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, August 12

Hidden Mysteries: Royal Family Secrets | PC

the machine that BREATHES | PC

Pirates Of Everseas | PC

RogueVerse | PC

Tuesday, August 13

Exception | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Vasara Collection | PS4, Vita, PC

Genesis | PS4

Ancestor’s Legacy | PS4, Xbox One

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PC

Friday The 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition | Switch

Never Give Up | Switch

Emberlight | PC, Mac

Inner | PC

CULT | PC

Gravity Control | PC

Vicious Circle | PC

Dicey Dungeons | PC, Mac

Legends | PC

Wednesday, August 14

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark | Switch

Vasara Collection | Xbox One

Senran Kagura: Peach Ball | PC

Make War | PC

8 Eyes | PC

Thursday, August 15

Vasara Collection | Switch

Rogue Singularity | Switch

Shinobi Spirits S: Legend Of Heroes | PC

Cryogear | Switch

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition | PC, Mac

Hot Shot Burn | PC

Friday, August 16

Aritana And The Twin Masks | Xbox One

Grandia HD Collection | Switch

Escape From Earth | PC

Saturday, August 17

Hidden Objects - The Mystery House | PC

Caretaker | PC

Sunday, August 18