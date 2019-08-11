You can never really escape Jason Voorhees. The masked slasher from The Friday The 13th films is returning again this week. A new edition of The Friday The 13th game is heading to the Nintendo Switch.
I wonder if in 20 or 30 years people will still be making and watching Jason films. How many times can you reboot and remake this franchise? Is he even that scary anymore after spending decades being lampooned in cartoons, TV shows, and other films? It’s like the Xenomorphs from the Alien movies. At somepoint, these scray monsters become walking parodies of themselves.
A very quiet week for video game releases. There ain’t many big or small games releasing over the next 7 days. And look at that, on Tuesday the Vita gets another release. It seems the Vita ain’t quite dead just yet.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, August 12
- Hidden Mysteries: Royal Family Secrets | PC
- the machine that BREATHES | PC
- Pirates Of Everseas | PC
- RogueVerse | PC
Tuesday, August 13
- Exception | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Vasara Collection | PS4, Vita, PC
- Genesis | PS4
- Ancestor’s Legacy | PS4, Xbox One
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PC
- Friday The 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition | Switch
- Never Give Up | Switch
- Emberlight | PC, Mac
- Inner | PC
- CULT | PC
- Gravity Control | PC
- Vicious Circle | PC
- Dicey Dungeons | PC, Mac
- Legends | PC
Wednesday, August 14
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark | Switch
- Vasara Collection | Xbox One
- Senran Kagura: Peach Ball | PC
- Make War | PC
- 8 Eyes | PC
Thursday, August 15
- Vasara Collection | Switch
- Rogue Singularity | Switch
- Shinobi Spirits S: Legend Of Heroes | PC
- Cryogear | Switch
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition | PC, Mac
- Hot Shot Burn | PC
Friday, August 16
- Aritana And The Twin Masks | Xbox One
- Grandia HD Collection | Switch
- Escape From Earth | PC
Saturday, August 17
- Hidden Objects - The Mystery House | PC
- Caretaker | PC
Sunday, August 18
- FAR: Lone Sails | Switch