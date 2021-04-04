The Week In Games: It's An Odd, Odd, Odd, Oddworld

Screenshot : Oddworld Inhabitants

This week Oddworld: Soulstorm drops on PS5, PS4, and PC. Get ready to “help” your fellow Mudokons. (You’ll probably get a bunch of them killed. It’s okay. It happens.)



I won’t name any names, but within Kotaku there are some folks who enjoy these games and the world. And then there are others , like me , who have always found them to be boring. I did like Stranger’s Wrath, but beyond that, I don’t get the appeal of the Oddworld games. Still , I will continue my tradition of trying to play new Oddworld games and losing interest after an hour.

For PS5 owners , this latest game, Soulstorm, is going to be free on PS Plus.

B eyond Oddworld: Soulstorm, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 5



NGU Industries | PC, Mac

Cute Honey 3 | PC

CyberTaxi | Switch

Tuesday, April 6

Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5, PS4, PC

Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars: Republic Commando | PS4, Switch

Breathedge | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game | PC

The Slormancer | PC

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | Switch

Wednesday, April 7

Aron’s Adventure | PC

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure | PC

Thursday, April 8

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood | PC, Mac

What The Dub?! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Potion Party | PS4, Switch, PC

Before Your Eyes | PC

Cozy Grove | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Viking Vengeance | PC

First Class Trouble | PC

Always Sometimes Monsters | Switch

ISLAND | Switch

Sakura In Gameland | Switch

Super Fowlst 2 | Switch

Legends of Talia: Arcadia | Switch

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash | Switch

Graviter | Switch

Astro Aqua Kitty | Switch

Friday, April 9

Luckslinger | Switch, PC

Say No! More | Switch, PC, Mac

Tower of Waifus | PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trailers of Cold Steel IV | PC

Scars of Summer | PC

Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge | Switch

Skyland: Heart of the Mountain | Switch

Ravensword: Shadowlands | Switch

Gravity Heroes | Switch

Toree 3D | Switch

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition | Switch

Saturday, April 10

.Cat | Switch

Candy Match Kiddies | Switch

Sunday, April 11