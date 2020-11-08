The Week In Games: Invasion Of The Next-Gen Consoles

The next generation of video game consoles arrives... later this week! No longer months or weeks away, the new machines are coming. Assuming you were able to even pre-order one of them.
I was lucky enough to snag a pre-order for both an Xbox Series X and a PS5. Now I wait to see if Walmart and Amazon will be able to actually deliver these things. Amazon, where I ordered the Xbox, has already changed its arrival date from Tuesday to Thursday. So... I’m not very hopeful.
Beyond the new consoles, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, November 9
- Duck Life Adventure | Switch
- Prodeus | PC, Mac
Tuesday, November 10
- XIII | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox Series X
- Liftoff: Drone Racing | PS4, Xbox One
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Fuser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Falconeer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Enlisted | Xbox Series X
- Evergate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- No Man’s Sky | Xbox Series X
- Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox Series X
- Bright Memory | Xbox Series X
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Observer: System Redux | Xbox Series X, PC
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, Switch, PC
- Slide Stars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Manifold Garden | Xbox Series X
- Dirt 5 | Xbox Series X
- NBA 2k21 | Xbox Series X
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon | PS4
- Maneater | Xbox Series X
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X
- Speed 3: Grand Prix | Switch
Wednesday, November 11
- sig.NULL | Xbox One
- Vera Blanc | Xbox One
- Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One
- Area 86 | Switch
Thursday, November 12
- Warhammer: Chaosbane | PS5
- Just Dance 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch
- The Pathless | PS5, PS4, PC
- Observer: System Redux | PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5, PS4
- Boreal Blade | PC
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | PS5
- No Man’s Sky | PS5
- Demon’s Soul Remake | PS5
- Godfall | PS5, PC
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS5
- Overcooked! All you Can Eat! | PS5
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5, PS4
- Death Come True | PS4
- NBA 2k21 | PS5
- Bugsnax | PS5, PS4, PC
- Maneater | PS5
- WRC 9 | PS5
- Zombie’s Cool | Switch
- Santa’s Xmas Adventure| Switch
- Life of Boris: Super Slav | Switch
- Linkelight | Switch
- Forest Guardian | Switch
- BrainZ | Switch
- Handball 21 | PC
Friday, November 13
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon | Switch
- Beat Me! | Xbox One, Switch
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Exit The Gungeon | Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
- Bouncy Bob 2 | Xbox One
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper | Xbox One
- Unhatched | Switch
- Super Star Panda | Switch
- Apparition | Switch
- Suguru Nature | Switch
- Bus Driver Simulator | Switch
- Zombie Blast Crew | Switch
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch
- Paw Paw Paw | PC, Mac
- Filmmaker Tycoon | PC
- Rune II: Decapitation Edition| PC
DISCUSSION
There's a few games that, if released during a less busy time, I would give a shot. Games like Fuser and XIII. But in a week where Miles Morales and Yakuza are also releasing? Those other games are gonna have to wait.