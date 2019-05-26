Sometimes a game just looks so damn cool you want to play it and Void Bastards is one of those games. It just looks incredible. Like an old comic book and a first-person shooter got together, had a baby and raised it in space. Also, that name is great.

You might notice we are getting TWO cricket related video games this week. When was the last time that happened? I’ll leave that to you super fans of The Week In Games. You know, the folks who keep track of all the lore and update the wiki.

The days are getting hotter, May is winding down and Summer is almost here. This tends to be a quieter period of the year for game releases and this week seems to follow this trend. But some cool stuff is coming out this week. Layers Of Fear 2 comes out later this week, for folks who like scary games. DayZ makes its way over to the PS4 as well and PixArk also jumps to consoles this week too.

Monday May 27

Constructor Plus | PC

Little Friends: Dogs & Cats | Switch

Monkey Business | Switch

Ancient Stories: Gods Of Egypt | PC

Railroad Corporation | PC

Deep Diving Simulator | PC

Tuesday May 28

Chime Sharp | Switch

Blood & Truth | PS4

Layers Of Fear 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Vambrace: Cold Soul | PC, Mac

Lapis X Labyrinth | PS4, Switch

Crystal Crisis | PS4, Switch

Cricket 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons | Switch

Unruly Heroes | PS4

Rescue HQ | PC

Golem Gates | PS4

OPUS Collection: The We Found Earth + Rocket Of Whispers | Switch



GoFishing 3D | Switch

Battle Worlds: Kronos | Switch

Byte Driver | PC

Woodboy | PC

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest | PC

Oik Memory: Endgame | PC

Gear City Against Chaos | PC

Wednesday May 29

Draugen | PC

Void Bastards | Xbox One, PC

Wizardry: Labyrinth Of Lost Souls | PC

DayZ | PS4

Terratech | Switch

Among The Sleep | Switch

Conan Unconquered | PC

Vectronom | Switch

Happy Words | Switch

Deck Box Dungeons | PC

Crisis Of The Middle Ages | PC, Mac

Artemis: God-Queen Of The Hunt | PC, Mac

Blood Will Be Spilled | PC

Thursday May 30

Anarcute | Switch

Ages Of Mages: The Last Keeper | Switch

Super Cane Magic Zero | PS4, Switch

Outer Wilds | Xbox One, PC

Gato Roboto | Switch, PC

30-In-1 Game Collection | Switch

Dyna Bomb | Switch

Cricket Captain 2019 | PC

World Of Myths | PC

Retro Pixel Racers | PC

Rotatex | PC

Friday May 31

Crypt Of The Serpent | Switch

Mowin’ & Throwin’ | Switch, PC

PixARK | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Golem Gates | Xbox One, Switch

Trover Save The Universe | PS4

Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech | PC, Mac

Super Arcade Soccer | Switch

Warlocks’s Tower | Switch

Watermelon Party | Switch

Moonrise Fall | PC

Beat Your Meat | PC

FinalAdventure | PC

Ports Of Call: Classic | PC

Saturday June 1