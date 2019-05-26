Sometimes a game just looks so damn cool you want to play it and Void Bastards is one of those games. It just looks incredible. Like an old comic book and a first-person shooter got together, had a baby and raised it in space. Also, that name is great.
You might notice we are getting TWO cricket related video games this week. When was the last time that happened? I’ll leave that to you super fans of The Week In Games. You know, the folks who keep track of all the lore and update the wiki.
The days are getting hotter, May is winding down and Summer is almost here. This tends to be a quieter period of the year for game releases and this week seems to follow this trend. But some cool stuff is coming out this week. Layers Of Fear 2 comes out later this week, for folks who like scary games. DayZ makes its way over to the PS4 as well and PixArk also jumps to consoles this week too.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday May 27
- Constructor Plus | PC
- Little Friends: Dogs & Cats | Switch
- Monkey Business | Switch
- Ancient Stories: Gods Of Egypt | PC
- Railroad Corporation | PC
- Deep Diving Simulator | PC
Tuesday May 28
- Chime Sharp | Switch
- Blood & Truth | PS4
- Layers Of Fear 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Vambrace: Cold Soul | PC, Mac
- Lapis X Labyrinth | PS4, Switch
- Crystal Crisis | PS4, Switch
- Cricket 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons | Switch
- Unruly Heroes | PS4
- Rescue HQ | PC
- Golem Gates | PS4
- OPUS Collection: The We Found Earth + Rocket Of Whispers | Switch
- GoFishing 3D | Switch
- Battle Worlds: Kronos | Switch
- Byte Driver | PC
- Woodboy | PC
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest | PC
- Oik Memory: Endgame | PC
- Gear City Against Chaos | PC
Wednesday May 29
- Draugen | PC
- Void Bastards | Xbox One, PC
- Wizardry: Labyrinth Of Lost Souls | PC
- DayZ | PS4
- Terratech | Switch
- Among The Sleep | Switch
- Conan Unconquered | PC
- Vectronom | Switch
- Happy Words | Switch
- Deck Box Dungeons | PC
- Crisis Of The Middle Ages | PC, Mac
- Artemis: God-Queen Of The Hunt | PC, Mac
- Blood Will Be Spilled | PC
Thursday May 30
- Anarcute | Switch
- Ages Of Mages: The Last Keeper | Switch
- Super Cane Magic Zero | PS4, Switch
- Outer Wilds | Xbox One, PC
- Gato Roboto | Switch, PC
- 30-In-1 Game Collection | Switch
- Dyna Bomb | Switch
- Cricket Captain 2019 | PC
- World Of Myths | PC
- Retro Pixel Racers | PC
- Rotatex | PC
Friday May 31
- Crypt Of The Serpent | Switch
- Mowin’ & Throwin’ | Switch, PC
- PixARK | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Golem Gates | Xbox One, Switch
- Trover Save The Universe | PS4
- Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech | PC, Mac
- Super Arcade Soccer | Switch
- Warlocks’s Tower | Switch
- Watermelon Party | Switch
- Moonrise Fall | PC
- Beat Your Meat | PC
- FinalAdventure | PC
- Ports Of Call: Classic | PC
Saturday June 1
- Zoroastra | PC
- Random War | PC
- Mural | PC
- Glitch Arena | PC