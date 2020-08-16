The Week In Games: I Want To Fly Away!

2020 has been and will probably continue to be a terrible, awful year. Now more than ever it’s time to fly away and thankfully, with the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 this week, we all can!
I’ll end up dropping all the sim options when I play Flight Sim 2020. I know that makes me a casual flight sim fan, but I just want to get a big plane and cruise around the country for a few hours. I’m not here for the simulator, I’m here for the flying. Also, I want to buzz the ground as low as possible before hitting a tree or something.
Beyond Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, August 17
- Cecconoid | Switch
- Gangster Empire: Vendetta | PC
- 100 Vacas | PC
- Epic Battles of History | PC
Tuesday, August 18
- Rogue Legacy 2 | PC
- Manifold Garden | Xbox One
- Even the Ocean | PS4
- Death end re;Quest 2 | PC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One
- Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC
- Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- My Universe-My Baby | Switch
- Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC
- Fishhead Blueprint | PC
Wednesday, August 19
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Xbox One
- Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One
- Norman’s Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch
- Destropolis | PC
- Pendelum | PC
- Missing Time | PC, Mac
- Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC
- Flying Slime | PC
Thursday, August 20
- Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ogre Tale | PC
- Battletoads | Xbox One, PC
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac
- Retro Tanks | Switch
- Phoenotopia | Switch
- Bunny Adventure | Switch
- Chinese Parents | Switch
- Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch
- Kids: Farm Coloring | Switch
- Kwaidan - Azuma Manor Story | Switch
- Ellipsis | Switch
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
- Half-Fly3 | PC
- Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC
- SuperNatural Duels | PC
- Endless Escape | PC
Friday, August 21
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One
- New Super Lucky’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One
- Party Panic | Xbox One
- The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
- PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch
- Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Switch
- Paratopic | Switch
- One Line Coloring | Switch
- Indygo | Switch
- 4x4 Dirt Track | Switch
- Aokana - Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch
- The Dreamcatcher | PC
- Alien Cat 7 | PC
- Casus | PC
- Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC
- Shell Corp | PC
- Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC
- Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC
Saturday, August 22
- Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch
- Space Monster | PC
Sunday, August 23
- Anime Jigsaw Puzzles | PC
