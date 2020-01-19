The Week In Games: Here's Your Re Mind(er) About Kingdom Hearts III DLC

This week one of the biggest releases is not actually a game, but instead some DLC for a game. The first big DLC is coming out this week for Kingdom Hearts 3.
Recently, we showed a friend who has almost zero knowledge of Kingdom Hearts some footage and trailers of Kingdom Hearts III. Her reaction was a mix of confusion and laughter. Maybe a bit of regret too. But it was fun to watch her watch that scene with Woody and Sora.
There’s a LOT of stuff hitting on Thursday. From new games to DLC, to ports and more. It might be one of the most packed Thursdays I’ve seen in some time. After weeks of mostly empty schedules, we are getting back to too many video games.
Beyond that stuff, other games are coming out too. The full list is below:
Monday, Jan 20
- CaveBugBoy | PC
- DragonScales 3: Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness | PC
- 1001 Jigsaw Myths Of Ancient Greece | PC
- Find Me: Horror Game | PC
- Fight To The Last | PC
Tuesday, Jan 21
- Temtem | PC
- Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch
- Lumini | PS4
- Ember | Switch
- Caveman Chuck | Switch
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | PC
- Great Utopia | PC, Mac
- Caveman The Game | PC
- Super Kickers League | PC
- Jumplord | PC
Wednesday, Jan 22
- Lumini | PS4
- Football, Tactics & Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Balthazar’s Dream | PS4, Vita
- Wat Theatre: Blood Of Winter | PS4
- Alien Shooter 2 - The Legend | PC
- Game Of Puzzles: Space | PC
- LooK INside | PC
- Inglorious Pirate | PC
- Formula Car Racing Simulator | PC, Mac
Thursday, Jan 23
- Sega Ages Shinobi | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) | PS4
- EarthNight | PS4
- Mosaic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Utawarerumono: Mask Of Truth | PC
- Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception | PC
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath | Switch
- Rugby 20| Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Sega Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch
- Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Switch
- Dreamball | Xbox One
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners | PC
- Sleep Attack | Switch
- Sinless | Switch
- 198X | Switch
- Escape From Chernobyl | Switch
- Dual Brain Vol. 2: Reflex | Switch
- PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | Switch
- Jewel Wars | Switch
- Asemblance | Switch
- OmoTomO | Switch
- SpeedRunners | Switch
- Classic Snake Adventures | Switch
- Grimm 1865 | PC
- Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun | PC
- TaniNani | PC
- The Yellow King | PC
Friday, Jan 24
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC
- Lumini | Switch
- Orn: The Tiny Forest | Switch
- FoxyLand 2 | Switch
- Worlds Of Magic: Planar Conquest | Switch
- Dominance | PC
- Ghost In The Barn House | PC
- Praetorians - HD Remaster | PC
- Retro Tanks | PC, Mac
Saturday, Jan 25
- Storm Chasers: Tornado Islands | PC
Sunday, Jan 26
- Folklore Hunter | PC