The Week In Games: Here's Your Re Mind(er) About Kingdom Hearts III DLC

This week one of the biggest releases is not actually a game, but instead some DLC for a game. The first big DLC is coming out this week for Kingdom Hearts 3.



Recently, we showed a friend who has almost zero knowledge of Kingdom Hearts some footage and trailers of Kingdom Hearts III. Her reaction was a mix of confusion and laughter. Maybe a bit of regret too. But it was fun to watch her watch that scene with Woody and Sora.

There’s a LOT of stuff hitting on Thursday. From new games to DLC, to ports and more. It might be one of the most packed Thursdays I’ve seen in some time. After weeks of mostly empty schedules, we are getting back to too many video games.

Beyond that stuff, other games are coming out too. The full list is below:

Monday, Jan 20

CaveBugBoy | PC

DragonScales 3: Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness | PC

1001 Jigsaw Myths Of Ancient Greece | PC

Find Me: Horror Game | PC

Fight To The Last | PC

Tuesday, Jan 21

Temtem | PC

Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch

Lumini | PS4

Ember | Switch

Caveman Chuck | Switch

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | PC

Great Utopia | PC, Mac

Caveman The Game | PC

Super Kickers League | PC

Jumplord | PC

Wednesday, Jan 22

Lumini | PS4

Football, Tactics & Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Balthazar’s Dream | PS4, Vita

Wat Theatre: Blood Of Winter | PS4

Alien Shooter 2 - The Legend | PC

Game Of Puzzles: Space | PC

LooK INside | PC

Inglorious Pirate | PC

Formula Car Racing Simulator | PC, Mac

Thursday, Jan 23

Sega Ages Shinobi | Switch

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) | PS4

EarthNight | PS4

Mosaic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Utawarerumono: Mask Of Truth | PC

Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception | PC

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath | Switch

Rugby 20| Xbox One, PS4, PC

Sega Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch

Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Switch

Dreamball | Xbox One

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners | PC

Sleep Attack | Switch

Sinless | Switch

198X | Switch

Escape From Chernobyl | Switch

Dual Brain Vol. 2: Reflex | Switch

PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | Switch

Jewel Wars | Switch

Asemblance | Switch

OmoTomO | Switch

SpeedRunners | Switch

Classic Snake Adventures | Switch

Grimm 1865 | PC

Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun | PC

TaniNani | PC

The Yellow King | PC

Friday, Jan 24

Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC

Lumini | Switch

Orn: The Tiny Forest | Switch

FoxyLand 2 | Switch

Worlds Of Magic: Planar Conquest | Switch

Dominance | PC

Ghost In The Barn House | PC

Praetorians - HD Remaster | PC

Retro Tanks | PC, Mac

Saturday, Jan 25

Storm Chasers: Tornado Islands | PC

Sunday, Jan 26