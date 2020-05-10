The Week In Games: Halo 2 Comes To Steam

Take the shot! Screenshot : Xbox Games Studio

The Master Chief and all his guns, friends, and enemies are heading to personal computers. Halo 2: Anniversary Edition releases on PC this week.



Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Halo 2 has appeared on PC, but that was a strange port that also used some weird tech that let you play it while the game was installing. Remember that? This new version of Halo 2 on the PC is part of the Master Chief Collection and includes the remastered campaign and multiplayer maps.

Beyond Halo 2, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 11

EMMA: Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita

Gunbird | PC

Battle Mage: Card Chaser | PC, Mac

Roll Control | PC, Mac

Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac

Tuesday, May 12

Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac

Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Switch

Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita

World Championship Boxing Manager | PC

Murders in Space | PC

Racing Juke | PC

Halo 2: Anniversary | PC

Wednesday, May 13

Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Potata: Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One

Thy Sword | Xbox One

Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC

She Sees Red - Interactive Movie | Switch

Replicated | PC

Green Project | PC

Thursday, May 14

Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee | Switch

Kholat | Switch

TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch

Cooking Simulator | Switch

Satazius NEXT | Switch

Armed 7 DX | Switch

Carnage: Battle Arena | Switch

Wolflame | Switch

Zenge | Switch

Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC

Knife Quest | PC

Choco Pixel 5 | PC

Friday, May 15

Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch

Pong Quest | PS4

Tacticool Champs | PS4

EMMA: Lost in Memories | Xbox One

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch

Fault: Milestone One | PS4

Thy Sword | Switch

The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] | Switch

Kakuro Magic | Switch

A New Life | PC, Mac

Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC

Fusion Shift | PC

LIT: Bend The Light | PC, Mac

Saturday, May 16

In Search Of A New Home | PC

Sunday, May 17