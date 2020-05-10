The Week In Games: Halo 2 Comes To Steam

The Master Chief and all his guns, friends, and enemies are heading to personal computers. Halo 2: Anniversary Edition releases on PC this week.
This isn’t the first time Halo 2 has appeared on PC, but that was a strange port that also used some weird tech that let you play it while the game was installing. Remember that? This new version of Halo 2 on the PC is part of the Master Chief Collection and includes the remastered campaign and multiplayer maps.
Beyond Halo 2, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 11
- EMMA: Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita
- Gunbird | PC
- Battle Mage: Card Chaser | PC, Mac
- Roll Control | PC, Mac
- Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac
Tuesday, May 12
- Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Switch
- Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita
- World Championship Boxing Manager | PC
- Murders in Space | PC
- Racing Juke | PC
- Halo 2: Anniversary | PC
Wednesday, May 13
- Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Potata: Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One
- Thy Sword | Xbox One
- Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC
- She Sees Red - Interactive Movie | Switch
- Replicated | PC
- Green Project | PC
Thursday, May 14
- Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee | Switch
- Kholat | Switch
- TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Switch
- Satazius NEXT | Switch
- Armed 7 DX | Switch
- Carnage: Battle Arena | Switch
- Wolflame | Switch
- Zenge | Switch
- Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC
- Knife Quest | PC
- Choco Pixel 5 | PC
Friday, May 15
- Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch
- Pong Quest | PS4
- Tacticool Champs | PS4
- EMMA: Lost in Memories | Xbox One
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch
- Fault: Milestone One | PS4
- Thy Sword | Switch
- The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] | Switch
- Kakuro Magic | Switch
- A New Life | PC, Mac
- Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC
- Fusion Shift | PC
- LIT: Bend The Light | PC, Mac
Saturday, May 16
- In Search Of A New Home | PC
Sunday, May 17
- Epicure | PC, Mac
- Candle Flame In The Wind | PC