Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck team up once more to take down evil in this week’s biggest release: Kingdom Hearts 3. I hear a lot of folks enjoy them some Kingdom Hearts and they now will finally be able to play this long awaited sequel. Which is great! Hope it was worth the wait!

As a big fan of Valve games, I know what it is like to wait years and years for the third game in your favorite franchise. Maybe one day I’ll get to play Portal 3...

Beyond Kingdom Hearts, the upcoming week is packed with a whole bunch of games. If you are looking for some traffic puzzles to solve Unblock Gridlock looks nice. Also a cold and icy new Subnautica spin off hits PC early access later this week.

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday, January 28

The Devil’s Calculator | PC, Mac

Adventure Land - The Code MMORPG | PC

Drumbeats VR | SteamVR

Aivoltuion | PC, Mac

Biathlon Battle VR | SteamVR

Tuesday, January 29

Kingdom Hearts 3 | PS4, Xbox One

Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac

Earth Atlantis | PC

Tank Mechanic Simulator | PC

Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows | PC, Mac

Genesis Alpha One | PC, Xbox One, PS4

Sphinx & The Cursed Mummy | Switch

Wednesday, January 30

Puttin’ Around | PC, Mac

Unblock Gridlock | PC

Heat | PC

Subnautica: Below Zero | PC, Mac

Changeling | PC, Mac

Goodbye Deponia | PS4, Xbox One

Drowning | PS4, PS Vita, Switch

Fishing Star World Tour | Switch

Thursday, January 31

Config Wars | PC

Fantom Fest | PC

Super Pixel Racers | PC

Caverns: Lost Sky | PC

Bombfest | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PC

NightCry | PS Vita

Bleep Bloop | Switch

Downwell | Switch

Zombie Night Terror | Switch

Friday, February 1