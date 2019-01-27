Sora, Goofy and Donald Duck team up once more to take down evil in this week’s biggest release: Kingdom Hearts 3. I hear a lot of folks enjoy them some Kingdom Hearts and they now will finally be able to play this long awaited sequel. Which is great! Hope it was worth the wait!
As a big fan of Valve games, I know what it is like to wait years and years for the third game in your favorite franchise. Maybe one day I’ll get to play Portal 3...
Beyond Kingdom Hearts, the upcoming week is packed with a whole bunch of games. If you are looking for some traffic puzzles to solve Unblock Gridlock looks nice. Also a cold and icy new Subnautica spin off hits PC early access later this week.
Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:
Monday, January 28
- The Devil’s Calculator | PC, Mac
- Adventure Land - The Code MMORPG | PC
- Drumbeats VR | SteamVR
- Aivoltuion | PC, Mac
- Biathlon Battle VR | SteamVR
Tuesday, January 29
- Kingdom Hearts 3 | PS4, Xbox One
- Ridiculous Rugby | PC, Mac
- Earth Atlantis | PC
- Tank Mechanic Simulator | PC
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows | PC, Mac
- Genesis Alpha One | PC, Xbox One, PS4
- Sphinx & The Cursed Mummy | Switch
Wednesday, January 30
- Puttin’ Around | PC, Mac
- Unblock Gridlock | PC
- Heat | PC
- Subnautica: Below Zero | PC, Mac
- Changeling | PC, Mac
- Goodbye Deponia | PS4, Xbox One
- Drowning | PS4, PS Vita, Switch
- Fishing Star World Tour | Switch
Thursday, January 31
- Config Wars | PC
- Fantom Fest | PC
- Super Pixel Racers | PC
- Caverns: Lost Sky | PC
- Bombfest | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PC
- NightCry | PS Vita
- Bleep Bloop | Switch
- Downwell | Switch
- Zombie Night Terror | Switch
Friday, February 1
- Wargroove | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Story of The Green Dragon | PC, Mac
- Baby Bee | PC, Mac
- Rainswept | PC, Mac
- Cat Notebook | PC, Mac
- 8 Bit Hordes | PS4, Xbox One
- Dead Land VR | PSVR
- Royal Assault | PS4
- Animal Super Squad | Xbox One