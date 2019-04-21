It’s time once again for decapitations, burning flesh and other grisly deaths. Mortal Kombat 11 is out this week. In the words of Scorpion “Get over here and play my game. Thank you.”

I love me some Mortal Kombat. I’m not a huge fighting game guy and I’m not great at them, but I always enjoy the story modes in the Injustice and Mortal Kombat games. These games are also perfect to play with friends and family who aren’t great at games but want to have some fun. We just load up the random modifiers, get some drinks flowing and have a blast.

Beyond Mortal Kombat 11, the PS4 exclusive Days Gone is the other big AAA release this week. After what feels like years, this game about zombies freakers and motorcycles is finally coming out. I hope it’s good! For Switch owners looking for a big RPG to play, Dragon’s Dogma is headed to Nintendo’s portable console later this week. Also coming to Switch this week, a new Steamworld game and Box Boy! and Box Girl!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday April 22

Jupiter & Mars | PS4

Robox | Switch

Ding Dong XL | Switch

Lanternium | PC, Mac

Rescue Team 6 | PC, Mac

Zombotron | PC, Mac

Tuesday April 23

Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Switch

Beyond Enemy Lines: Covert Operations | Switch

Biplane Racer | PC

Tankex | PC

bit Dungeon III | PC

Wednesday April 24

Unknown Fate | Xbox One

Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech | Switch

Ageelos | Switch

Deponia | Switch

Theatre Tales | Switch

Diacrisis | PC

Time Loop Fighter | PC

Kid Baby: Starchild | PC

Funny Bunny: Adventures | PC, Mac

Thursday April 25

Yuppie Psycho | PC, Mac

Dark Devotion | PC

Picross S3 | Switch

Death Coming | Switch

Imperator: Rome | PC

Lost King’s Lullaby | Switch

Type: Rider | Switch

Vandals | Switch

Homo Machina | Switch

Joe Jump Impossible Quest | Switch, PC

Cytus α | Switch

Invasion | PC

Bound Up & Squirming! | PC, Mac

Journey Of The Greed | PC, Mac

Friday April 26

Moero Chronicle Hyper | Switch

Days Gone | PS4

Super Street: The Game | Switch

Box Boy! + Box Girl! | Switch

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure | Switch

Super Blood Hockey | Switch

Dig Dog | Switch

Hotel Dracula | Switch

Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands | Switch

Zeroptian Invasion | Switch

Echo Royale | PC, Mac

Happy Words | PC, Mac

Saturday April 27

GoatPunks | Switch

Sunday April 28