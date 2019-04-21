It’s time once again for decapitations, burning flesh and other grisly deaths. Mortal Kombat 11 is out this week. In the words of Scorpion “Get over here and play my game. Thank you.”
I love me some Mortal Kombat. I’m not a huge fighting game guy and I’m not great at them, but I always enjoy the story modes in the Injustice and Mortal Kombat games. These games are also perfect to play with friends and family who aren’t great at games but want to have some fun. We just load up the random modifiers, get some drinks flowing and have a blast.
Beyond Mortal Kombat 11, the PS4 exclusive Days Gone is the other big AAA release this week. After what feels like years, this game about
zombies freakers and motorcycles is finally coming out. I hope it’s good! For Switch owners looking for a big RPG to play, Dragon’s Dogma is headed to Nintendo’s portable console later this week. Also coming to Switch this week, a new Steamworld game and Box Boy! and Box Girl!
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday April 22
- Jupiter & Mars | PS4
- Robox | Switch
- Ding Dong XL | Switch
- Lanternium | PC, Mac
- Rescue Team 6 | PC, Mac
- Zombotron | PC, Mac
Tuesday April 23
- Mortal Kombat 11 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Switch
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Covert Operations | Switch
- Biplane Racer | PC
- Tankex | PC
- bit Dungeon III | PC
Wednesday April 24
- Unknown Fate | Xbox One
- Steamworld Quest: Hand Of Gilgamech | Switch
- Ageelos | Switch
- Deponia | Switch
- Theatre Tales | Switch
- Diacrisis | PC
- Time Loop Fighter | PC
- Kid Baby: Starchild | PC
- Funny Bunny: Adventures | PC, Mac
Thursday April 25
- Yuppie Psycho | PC, Mac
- Dark Devotion | PC
- Picross S3 | Switch
- Death Coming | Switch
- Imperator: Rome | PC
- Lost King’s Lullaby | Switch
- Type: Rider | Switch
- Vandals | Switch
- Homo Machina | Switch
- Joe Jump Impossible Quest | Switch, PC
- Cytus α | Switch
- Invasion | PC
- Bound Up & Squirming! | PC, Mac
- Journey Of The Greed | PC, Mac
Friday April 26
- Moero Chronicle Hyper | Switch
- Days Gone | PS4
- Super Street: The Game | Switch
- Box Boy! + Box Girl! | Switch
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure | Switch
- Super Blood Hockey | Switch
- Dig Dog | Switch
- Hotel Dracula | Switch
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands | Switch
- Zeroptian Invasion | Switch
- Echo Royale | PC, Mac
- Happy Words | PC, Mac
Saturday April 27
- GoatPunks | Switch
Sunday April 28
- Ultrawings Flat | Switch