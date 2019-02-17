Image: Bioware/EA

Bioware’s latest game finally arrives this week. Anthem is out for everyone this Friday, regardless of your platform or if you have EA Access. I played a few hours of the beta and had a good time. But I’m also way too busy with like four other games so I won’t be picking Anthem up this week.

I still get a kick out of the fact that the player characters in Anthem are called Freelancers. As a fellow freelancer, I too spend most of my day flying around in a giant robot suit killing enemies. That was a lie. Most of my day as a freelancer is split between sending emails and waiting for emails. Sometimes I write stuff!

The week is also filled with a ton of Switch releases. If you’ve been wanting more Switch games, well then you haven’t been paying attention to how many Switch games are released every month. But also, you got even more options this week! Snakebird Primer on PC looks like a colorful puzzle game about cartoon snakes. Finally, Yakuza Kiwami arrives on PC this week, so you criminals out there can go beat up other criminals.

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday Feb 18

Trine 2: Complete Story | Switch

Hellink | PC, Mac

Tanks On The Eastern Front | PC

Snakebird Primer | PC, Mac

Tetrotron VR | Steam VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

VICCP | PC



Tuesday Feb 19

Almost There: The Platformer | Xbox One, PS4

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | PC

Steins;Gate Elite | PC, PS4, Switch

Death end re;Quest | PS4

Yakuza Kiwami | PC

Unexplored: Unlocked Edition |PS4

Pode | PS4

HackyZack | PS4

Rym 9000 | PS4

Castle Break | PC

BlazeRush | Switch



Wednesday Feb 20

Farm Together | PS4

CLASH - Battle Arena! | PC

WildKids| PC

I Wanna Fly | Switch



Thursday Feb 21

Almost There: The Platformer | Switch

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy | PC

Yume Nikki: Dream Diary | Switch

Q.U.B.E. 2 | Switch

Devil Engine | PC, Switch

Dragons - Dawn of New Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Hell Warders | PS4, Switch

Hexa Maze | PS4

Super Ninja Meow Cat | PC, Mac

GIGANTIC ARMY | Switch

X-Morph Defense | Switch

Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight | Switch



Friday Feb 22