Bioware’s latest game finally arrives this week. Anthem is out for everyone this Friday, regardless of your platform or if you have EA Access. I played a few hours of the beta and had a good time. But I’m also way too busy with like four other games so I won’t be picking Anthem up this week.
I still get a kick out of the fact that the player characters in Anthem are called Freelancers. As a fellow freelancer, I too spend most of my day flying around in a giant robot suit killing enemies. That was a lie. Most of my day as a freelancer is split between sending emails and waiting for emails. Sometimes I write stuff!
The week is also filled with a ton of Switch releases. If you’ve been wanting more Switch games, well then you haven’t been paying attention to how many Switch games are released every month. But also, you got even more options this week! Snakebird Primer on PC looks like a colorful puzzle game about cartoon snakes. Finally, Yakuza Kiwami arrives on PC this week, so you criminals out there can go beat up other criminals.
Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:
Monday Feb 18
- Trine 2: Complete Story | Switch
- Hellink | PC, Mac
- Tanks On The Eastern Front | PC
- Snakebird Primer | PC, Mac
- Tetrotron VR | Steam VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality
- VICCP | PC
Tuesday Feb 19
- Almost There: The Platformer | Xbox One, PS4
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | PC
- Steins;Gate Elite | PC, PS4, Switch
- Death end re;Quest | PS4
- Yakuza Kiwami | PC
- Unexplored: Unlocked Edition |PS4
- Pode | PS4
- HackyZack | PS4
- Rym 9000 | PS4
- Castle Break | PC
- BlazeRush | Switch
Wednesday Feb 20
- Farm Together | PS4
- CLASH - Battle Arena! | PC
- WildKids| PC
- I Wanna Fly | Switch
Thursday Feb 21
- Almost There: The Platformer | Switch
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy | PC
- Yume Nikki: Dream Diary | Switch
- Q.U.B.E. 2 | Switch
- Devil Engine | PC, Switch
- Dragons - Dawn of New Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Hell Warders | PS4, Switch
- Hexa Maze | PS4
- Super Ninja Meow Cat | PC, Mac
- GIGANTIC ARMY | Switch
- X-Morph Defense | Switch
- Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight | Switch
Friday Feb 22
- Anthem | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Unexplored: Unlocked Edition | Xbox One
- Super Street: The Game | Switch
- Aragami: Shadow Edition | Switch
- Quest For The Golden Duck | Switch
- Digging Dragon | PC, Mac
- Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe | PC
- Gunpowder On The Teeth | PC