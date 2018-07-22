The great big update for No Man’s Sky is coming down the pipe alongside the Xbox One version of the game, and there’s also a heapin’ helping of other games you can enjoy arriving on a plenitude of platforms.



Candle: The Power of Flame is coming to warm your puzzle-platforming heart with its light manipulation mechanics, and there’s more than one game that gets you in an airplane. I love to yell about airplanes in games, so I think I’m going to be all about it.

It’s going to be hard to resist the No Man’s Sky hype train, but I’ve managed to have zero interest in it until now, so I imagine that the feeling will subside. The promise of even more features and the ability to play it on the Xbox One is pretty serious, though.

In any case, there are a lot of games coming out this week, so here’s a smattering of things to look forward to.

Monday, July 23

Life Goes On | Switch



Tuesday, July 24

Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron | PS4, Xbox One



Airheart - Tales of Broken Wings | PS4



Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans | PS4, Xbox One



Candle: The Power of the Flame | PS4



Detached | PS VR



Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Narcosis | PS4



No Man’s Sky | Xbox One



The Persistence | PS4



Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure | PS4



Semblance | Switch



Toby: The Secret Mine | Switch



Train Sim World | PS4, Xbox One



VRobot | PS4



Wednesday, July 25

Candle: The Power of the Flame | Xbox One



Remothered: Tormented Fathers | PS4, Xbox One



Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition: The Card Warriors | Xbox One



Thursday, July 26

Banner Saga 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Banner Saga Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One



Candle: The Power of Flame | Switch



Crossing Souls | Switch



Game Tengoku CruisinMix | PS4



Gnomes Garden 3 | PS4



Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! | Switch



Sea of Memories | PS4



Sleep Tight | Switch



Friday, July 27

Final Light, The Prison | Switch



Element | Switch



Go Vacation | Switch



Hello Neighbor | PS4, Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, July 31

Code of Princess ES | Switch



Titan Quest | Switch

Wednesday, August 1

State of Anarchy - Master of Mayhem | Switch

Thursday, August 2

1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Switch



Crush Your Enemies | Switch



Cycle 28 | Switch



Eekeemoo - Splinters of the Dark Shard | Switch



Flat Heroes | Switch



Shoot Out | Switch



Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition | Switch



Road to Ballhalla | Switch

Friday, August 3