The great big update for No Man’s Sky is coming down the pipe alongside the Xbox One version of the game, and there’s also a heapin’ helping of other games you can enjoy arriving on a plenitude of platforms.
Candle: The Power of Flame is coming to warm your puzzle-platforming heart with its light manipulation mechanics, and there’s more than one game that gets you in an airplane. I love to yell about airplanes in games, so I think I’m going to be all about it.
It’s going to be hard to resist the No Man’s Sky hype train, but I’ve managed to have zero interest in it until now, so I imagine that the feeling will subside. The promise of even more features and the ability to play it on the Xbox One is pretty serious, though.
In any case, there are a lot of games coming out this week, so here’s a smattering of things to look forward to.
Monday, July 23
- Life Goes On | Switch
Tuesday, July 24
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron | PS4, Xbox One
- Airheart - Tales of Broken Wings | PS4
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans | PS4, Xbox One
- Candle: The Power of the Flame | PS4
- Detached | PS VR
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Narcosis | PS4
- No Man’s Sky | Xbox One
- The Persistence | PS4
- Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure | PS4
- Semblance | Switch
- Toby: The Secret Mine | Switch
- Train Sim World | PS4, Xbox One
- VRobot | PS4
Wednesday, July 25
- Candle: The Power of the Flame | Xbox One
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers | PS4, Xbox One
- Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition: The Card Warriors | Xbox One
Thursday, July 26
- Banner Saga 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Banner Saga Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
- Candle: The Power of Flame | Switch
- Crossing Souls | Switch
- Game Tengoku CruisinMix | PS4
- Gnomes Garden 3 | PS4
- Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! | Switch
- Sea of Memories | PS4
- Sleep Tight | Switch
Friday, July 27
- Final Light, The Prison | Switch
- Element | Switch
- Go Vacation | Switch
- Hello Neighbor | PS4, Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, July 31
- Code of Princess ES | Switch
- Titan Quest | Switch
Wednesday, August 1
- State of Anarchy - Master of Mayhem | Switch
Thursday, August 2
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Switch
- Crush Your Enemies | Switch
- Cycle 28 | Switch
- Eekeemoo - Splinters of the Dark Shard | Switch
- Flat Heroes | Switch
- Shoot Out | Switch
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition | Switch
- Road to Ballhalla | Switch
Friday, August 3
- WarioWare Gold | 3DS