This is a week of fishing games, beat ‘em ups, and Undertale on the Switch.
If you haven’t played Undertale, and you own a Nintendo Switch, then this is your big chance. You can do it! I believe in you. And maybe, just maybe, I can believe in myself, because I also have not played this game. But I’ll be honest, the fact that there are two fishing games coming out soon, Fishing World Sim and Legendary Fishing, is really going to be competing for my time.
What can I say? I love fishing.
There’s some other great surprises this week, too, like the surreal Anodyne for PS4 and a bundle of classic Capcom beat ‘em up games hitting a bunch of different platforms. If you’re like me and you’re itching to play 1989's Final Fight on newer platforms, then you are in luck.
Anyway, I’ll stop chatting and let you check out a list of games that are coming out this week and next:
Tuesday, September 18
- Anodyne | PS4
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep | PC
- Blind | PS VR, PC
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Downward Spiral: Horus Station | PS VR
- Fishing Sim World | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers | PS4
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk | PS4, Switch, PC
- Legendary Fishing | PS4, Switch
- Neonwall | PS4
- Omvorm | Switch
- RGX: Showdown | PS4
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Speed Brawl | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Splody | PS4
- Sword of the Guardian | Switch
- Transference | PS VR, Xbox One, PC
- Undertale | Switch
Wednesday, September 19
- Hover | Xbox One
- League of Evil | Xbox One
- Siegecraft Commander | Switch
Thursday, September 20
- A Case of Distrust | Switch
- The Gardens Between | PS4, Switch, PC
- Hover | Switch
- Light Fingers | Switch
- MagiCat | Switch
- Mitsurigi Kamui Hikae | Switch
- Reigns: Kings & Queens | Switch
- Retimed | Switch
- The Gardens Between | Switch
- Toon War | PS4
- Trickster VR: Dungeon Crawler | PS VR
- Unearthing Mars 2 | PS VR
- Velocity2X | Switch
- Warface | PS4
Friday, September 21
- 8-Bit Armies | PS4, Xbox One
- Anodyne | Xbox One
- Banner Saga Trilogy | Switch
- Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent’s Curse | Switch
- I am the Hero | Xbox One
- The Door | PS VR
- My Brother Rabbit | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wenjia | Xbox One
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country | Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, September 25
- Candle: Power of the Flame | Switch
- Think of the Children | Switch
- This is the Police 2 | Switch
- Ultimate Chicken Horse | Switch
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Thursday, September 27
- Alwa’s Awakening | Switch
- Armello | Switch
- TowerFall | Switch
- Wandersong | Switch
- Whispering Willows | Switch
Friday, September 28
- FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch
Advertisement