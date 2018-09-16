This is a week of fishing games, beat ‘em ups, and Undertale on the Switch.

If you haven’t played Undertale, and you own a Nintendo Switch, then this is your big chance. You can do it! I believe in you. And maybe, just maybe, I can believe in myself, because I also have not played this game. But I’ll be honest, the fact that there are two fishing games coming out soon, Fishing World Sim and Legendary Fishing, is really going to be competing for my time.

What can I say? I love fishing.

There’s some other great surprises this week, too, like the surreal Anodyne for PS4 and a bundle of classic Capcom beat ‘em up games hitting a bunch of different platforms. If you’re like me and you’re itching to play 1989's Final Fight on newer platforms, then you are in luck.

Anyway, I’ll stop chatting and let you check out a list of games that are coming out this week and next:

Tuesday, September 18

Anodyne | PS4



The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep | PC



Blind | PS VR, PC



Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Downward Spiral: Horus Station | PS VR



Fishing Sim World | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Hover: Revolt of Gamers | PS4



Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk | PS4, Switch, PC



Legendary Fishing | PS4, Switch



Neonwall | PS4



Omvorm | Switch



RGX: Showdown | PS4



Scribblenauts Mega Pack | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Speed Brawl | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Splody | PS4



Sword of the Guardian | Switch



Transference | PS VR, Xbox One, PC



Undertale | Switch

Wednesday, September 19

Hover | Xbox One



League of Evil | Xbox One



Siegecraft Commander | Switch

Thursday, September 20

A Case of Distrust | Switch



The Gardens Between | PS4, Switch, PC



Hover | Switch



Light Fingers | Switch



MagiCat | Switch



Mitsurigi Kamui Hikae | Switch



Reigns: Kings & Queens | Switch



Retimed | Switch



Toon War | PS4



Trickster VR: Dungeon Crawler | PS VR



Unearthing Mars 2 | PS VR



Velocity2X | Switch



Warface | PS4

Friday, September 21

8-Bit Armies | PS4, Xbox One



Anodyne | Xbox One



Banner Saga Trilogy | Switch



Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent’s Curse | Switch



I am the Hero | Xbox One



The Door | PS VR



My Brother Rabbit | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Wenjia | Xbox One



Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country | Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, September 25

Candle: Power of the Flame | Switch



Think of the Children | Switch



This is the Police 2 | Switch



Ultimate Chicken Horse | Switch



Valkyria Chronicles 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Thursday, September 27

Alwa’s Awakening | Switch



Armello | Switch



TowerFall | Switch



Wandersong | Switch



Whispering Willows | Switch

Friday, September 28

FIFA 19 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Dragon Ball FighterZ | Switch

