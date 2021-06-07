The Week In Games: Final Fantasy Rift

It’s the week before E3, so let’s look forward to some games we can actually play before we all get excited about games we can’t play yet. This week has a lot to look forward to, including Ratchet & Clank, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Guilty Gear Strive. Here are the video games coming out this week.
Tuesday, June 8
- Backbone | PC
- Chivalry 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC
- Edge of Eternity | PC
- Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced | PS5, Xbox X/S
- Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PS4, Xbox One
- Neptunia Reverse | PS5
Wednesday, June 9
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, PC
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch
- Green Hell | PS4, Xbox One
Thursday, June 10
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4, PS5, PC
Friday, June 11
- Guilty Gear Strive | PS4, PS5, PC
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
- Game Builder Garage | Switch
DISCUSSION
Some really good stuff this week! FF7 Remake at 60fps will be awesome, Ninja Gaiden, PSO2 New Genesis, and Guilty Gear! The only big one I’m not really interested in personally is Ratchet and Clank simply because I’ve never played a game in that series before.